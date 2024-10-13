The 19 best new cars and SUVs for less than $30,000, according to Consumer Reports

We’ve already shown you Consumer Reports’ list of the most reliable cars for less than $30,000, but what if you care about more than just reliability? You don’t always have to sacrifice reliability to find a car that’s well-rounded and offers more in the way of features than simply not breaking.

There are a lot of cars out there to choose from, though, which can make it hard to know which cars are generally considered good buys and which ones aren’t. The good news for you is, our friends at Consumer Reports recently published a list of the overall best cars and SUVs that you can buy for less than $30,000.

We’ve also included separate video reviews just to give you another perspective. After all, everyone’s individual needs vary, and you need to know more about a car before you buy it than the fact that Consumer Reports recommends it. Now let’s see what all made the list.