How Trump’s tariffs could make your iPhone cost $3,500
The 19 best new cars and SUVs for less than $30,000, according to Consumer Reports

Autos

The 19 best new cars and SUVs for less than $30,000, according to Consumer Reports

If you want the best car you can afford but don't want to break the bank, check out this list

Collin Woodard / Jalopnik
Subaru Crosstrek
Photo: Subaru

We’ve already shown you Consumer Reports’ list of the most reliable cars for less than $30,000, but what if you care about more than just reliability? You don’t always have to sacrifice reliability to find a car that’s well-rounded and offers more in the way of features than simply not breaking.

There are a lot of cars out there to choose from, though, which can make it hard to know which cars are generally considered good buys and which ones aren’t. The good news for you is, our friends at Consumer Reports recently published a list of the overall best cars and SUVs that you can buy for less than $30,000.

We’ve also included separate video reviews just to give you another perspective. After all, everyone’s individual needs vary, and you need to know more about a car before you buy it than the fact that Consumer Reports recommends it. Now let’s see what all made the list.

Best Small Car: Toyota Prius

Best Small Car: Toyota Prius

The 2023 Toyota Prius is More Relevant and More Appealing than Ever! | MotorWeek Road Test

These days, it really is hard to beat the Prius. The fact that it’s a hybrid isn’t new, but its slick styling, more powerful powertrain and enjoyable driving dynamics certainly are. If you want great gas mileage without much in the way of compromise, definitely give the new Prius a test drive.

Alternative Choice: Honda Civic

Alternative Choice: Honda Civic

The 2022 Honda Civic is the Best Generation Yet | MotorWeek Road Test

The base Honda Civic isn’t as fuel-efficient as the Prius, but it’s also several thousand dollars less expensive. And while it might not look as good as the Toyota, it’s still a fantastic all-around car.

Alternative Choice: Hyundai Elantra Hybrid

Alternative Choice: Hyundai Elantra Hybrid

2024 Hyundai Elantra | MotorWeek Road Test

If you do want a hybrid that isn’t a Prius, consider taking a look at the Hyundai Elantra Hybrid. It’s rated at 54 mpg combined versus the Prius’ 57 mpg, but it also offers a roomy interior that you may find preferable to the Prius’.

Alternative Choice: Kia Soul

Alternative Choice: Kia Soul

The 2020 Kia Soul is a Box of Personality | Road Test

If you want something small that’s as practical as possible without buying a true crossover, check out the Kia Soul. Its boxy shape gives you room to haul stuff while still being fun and a little bit funky.

Alternative Choice: Mazda 3

Alternative Choice: Mazda 3

2021 Mazda3 2.5 Turbo | MotorWeek Quick Spin

If you’re looking for a small car, just go drive the Mazda 3. Please, we’re begging you. It might not get the best gas mileage in the segment, but it really is so much more fun to drive than it has any right to be. Even better, Mazda’s reliability is up there with Toyota and Honda.

Alternative Choice: Toyota Corolla

Alternative Choice: Toyota Corolla

The 2020 Toyota Corolla Is More Exciting Than Ever | Road Test

If you just need a basic car to get you from point A to point B, the Toyota Corolla has been the car of choice for decades, and that hasn’t changed with the most recent redesign. Spring for the surprisingly affordable hybrid if you can, but you’ll probably be perfectly happy with a base Corolla if you can’t justify the higher price.

Best Midsize Sedan: Subaru Legacy

Best Midsize Sedan: Subaru Legacy

2020 Subaru Legacy Takes an Upscale Turn | MotorWeek Road Test

If you’re thinking, “Wait, that’s not the Toyota Camry,” you probably aren’t the only one. And yet, Subaru managed to take the top spot away from its distant cousin through marriage. That alone should give you enough reason to give the Legacy a test drive. You might even love it!

Alternative Choice: Honda Accord

Alternative Choice: Honda Accord

The 2023 Honda Accord is Better And More Efficient Than Ever | MotorWeek Road Test

Opinions on the Accord’s new styling are split, with some finding it handsome and others finding it dull. If you’re looking for a separate Accord Hybrid, though, you may be surprised to learn it no longer exists. Instead, higher-end trims get hybrid powertrains automatically.

Alternative Choice: Hyundai Sonata

Alternative Choice: Hyundai Sonata

2024 Hyundai Sonata Review | The Sedan We'd Buy

The refreshed Hyundai Sonata does away with the heavily criticized catfish-esque grille in favor of a new front end that’s more in line with other cars in its current lineup. The car itself is still as solid of a choice as it ever was, though, and you can also get it as a hybrid.

Alternative Choice: Nissan Altima

Alternative Choice: Nissan Altima

The 2023 Nissan Altima is More Appealing Than Ever | MotorWeek Road Test

The Nissan Altima doesn’t have the best reputation among the general public, and its frequent appearances on rental car lots haven’t exactly done much to help things. Still, it’s not a bad car, and if you can find one at the right price it might be a good solution that saves you a few bucks.

Best Small SUV: Subaru Crosstrek

Best Small SUV: Subaru Crosstrek

The 2024 Subaru Crosstrek is Still A Crosstrek, Just A Slightly Better One | MotorWeek Road Test

Complain all you want about the fact that the Subaru Crosstrek is just a lifted hatchback. The buying public doesn’t care. People love the Crosstrek, and Subaru may as well be selling them as fast as it can build them. Even if you don’t have any plans to go off-road or even take it camping, the Crosstrek is popular for a reason.

Alternative Choice: Chevrolet Equinox

Alternative Choice: Chevrolet Equinox

2025 Chevrolet Equinox | MotorWeek First Drive

If your knowledge of the Chevrolet Equinox is out of date, you might be tempted to skip right over this suggestion. And yet, Chevrolet redesigned the Equinox for the 2025 model year, and it’s a significant improvement over the crossover it replaced. For less than $30,000, it could be worth a look.

Alternative Choice: Honda HR-V

Alternative Choice: Honda HR-V

2023 Honda HR-V | MotorWeek Road Test

We may not get the Honda Fit anymore, but we do get the HR-V, which will have to do as the Fit’s replacement until the American public returns to its senses and starts demanding subcompact hatchbacks and sedans again. It’s larger and more spacious than the first-generation HR-V, but don’t expect anything too big. It’s still significantly smaller than the CR-V.

Alternative Choice: Hyundai Tucson

Alternative Choice: Hyundai Tucson

There is 2022 Hyundai Tucson For Everyone | MotorWeek Road Test

While the Hyundai Tucson’s current styling isn’t for everyone, many others find it acceptable or even attractive. Look past the sheet metal, though, and you can’t deny there’s a good crossover underneath. Besides, what’s wrong with being a little fashion forward?

Alternative Choice: Kia Seltos

Alternative Choice: Kia Seltos

The 2024 Kia Seltos Sees Small Updates That Lead To Big Improvements | MotorWeek Road Test

Sadly, it appears that Valais Green is no longer a color option for the Kia Seltos even if you buy the fully loaded version, which happens to start just north of $30,000. Still, it’s more spacious inside than you might expect based on its size. Just don’t expect it to ride like a Mercedes for less than $25,000.

Alternative Choice: Kia Sportage

Alternative Choice: Kia Sportage

2023 Kia Sportage | MotorWeek Road Test

If the Seltos is too small for your needs, and you like the Hyundai Tucson but not the way it looks, why not get a Tucson with a Kia badge and different sheet metal? That’s the Kia Sportage, and it’s a great choice even if the hybrid starts above $30,000.

Alternative Choice: Mazda CX-30

Alternative Choice: Mazda CX-30

There Is Plenty to Like About the 2020 Mazda CX-30 | MotorWeek Road Test

Like the Mazda 3, the CX-30 is one of those subcompact crossovers that covers the basics of being a good, reliable, fuel-efficient car while also being much more fun to drive than you would ever expect. It isn’t huge, though, so make sure it fits your needs before you buy one just because Jalopnik and Consumer Reports said to.

Alternative Choice: Nissan Rogue

Alternative Choice: Nissan Rogue

The 2021 Nissan Rogue Stands Out from the Crowd | MotorWeek Road Test

Like the Altima, the Nissan Rogue doesn’t have the best reputation. Unlike the Altima, though, Consumer Reports predicts that buyer satisfaction will be higher despite similar road test and overall scores. Maybe that’s because it’s an SUV, and people prefer SUVs?

Alternative Choice: Toyota Corolla Cross

Alternative Choice: Toyota Corolla Cross

2023 Toyota Corolla Cross Hybrid | MotorWeek Road Test

Do you like the idea of the Toyota Corolla but wish it was a crossover instead? If that’s you, then we’ve got great news. Toyota turned the Corolla into a crossover called the Corolla Cross. Even better, you can still get it as a hybrid for less than $30,000.

A version of this article originally appeared on Jalopnik.

