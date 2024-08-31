Trump freezes his 25% tariffs on Mexican imports for one month
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

The 10 best used cars for less than $20,000, according to Consumer Reports

About
Explore our other sites
  • kotaku
  • quartz
  • theroot
  • theinventory
Tech & Innovation

The 10 best used cars for less than $20,000, according to Consumer Reports

Regardless of what your budget is, Consumer Reports has you covered

By
Collin Woodard / Jalopnik
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Start Slideshow
Start Slideshow
Mazda MX-5 Miata
Photo: Mazda

Unfortunately for most consumers, new cars are basically unobtainable these days. The average new car costs nearly $50,000, and you can’t get a new car for less than $20,000 anymore. Still, most people have to own a car because America was built around parking lots instead of people, so simply giving up and opting out isn’t a realistic option either.

Advertisement

If you’re looking for a new car that costs less than $20,000, conveniently our friends over at Consumer Reports just put together a list of the used cars it recommends. They might not necessarily be from the most popular automakers, but they all combine good reliability with a lot of features for the money. Let’s take a look at what made the cut.

A version of this article originally appeared on Jalopnik.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

2 / 12

Chevrolet Cruze

Chevrolet Cruze

Road Test: 2017 Chevrolet Cruze Hatchback - Cruze-in’

The 2017 Chevrolet Cruze was never as good as the Toyota Corolla or Honda Civic, but if you’re looking to spend less than $10,000, it’s hard to beat. Alternatives at that price point are going to either cost more, have higher miles, include fewer features or all of the above. It’s not like it’s a bad car, either. It will still ride well, offer plenty of interior room and come with features such as Apple CarPlay and heated seats.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

3 / 12

Hyundai Elantra

Hyundai Elantra

2019 Hyundai Elantra | CarGurus Test Drive Review

If you can bump up to the $15,000 price point, Consumer Reports says to go with the Hyundai Elantra. Specifically, you want a 2019 Elantra or newer because that was the year Hyundai introduced a refreshed version with more desirable features. As long as you skip the base SE version, you’ll also get a whole host of modern safety features.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

4 / 12

Honda HR-V

Honda HR-V

MotorWeek | Road Test: 2016 Honda HR-V

Those in the market for a crossover for less than $15,000 should definitely give the first-generation Honda HR-V a look. It’s pretty small, which some people may not appreciate over time, but it’s ridiculously practical for its size and can hold far more than you’d expect. If you can, hold out for one of the later model years that include Apple CarPlay and Android Auto support.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

5 / 12

Toyota Corolla Hybrid

Toyota Corolla Hybrid

The 2020 Toyota Corolla Is More Exciting Than Ever | Road Test

The Toyota Corolla Hybrid isn’t the sportiest or most luxurious car in its class, but it’s inexpensive, reliable and gets great gas mileage. In testing, Consumer Reports got 48 mpg, while owners have reported an even more efficient 53 mpg. If you’re looking for a sub-$20,000 hybrid, a 2019 Corolla Hybrid is going to be a tough choice to beat.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

6 / 12

Kia Sportage

Kia Sportage

MotorWeek | Road Test: 2017 Kia Sportage

If you want a small crossover for less than $20,000, then Consumer Reports says to look at a 2021 Kia Sportage. Demand for used Sportages isn’t as strong as it is for CR-Vs and RAV4s, so you should be able to get more car for your money. You’ll want to stick to the later years of that generation since a refresh added more desirable features and better reliability.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

7 / 12

Toyota RAV4 Hybrid

Toyota RAV4 Hybrid

MotorWeek | Road Test: 2016 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid

It may not be as desirable as the current Toyota RAV4 Hybrid, but the previous-generation compact crossover is still a practical, reliable, fuel-efficient little car that you should be able to find for less than $20,000. In addition to improving the RAV4's gas mileage, the hybrid was also more powerful, making it sportier to drive. That’s not a bad tradeoff at all, and everything else is just good, old, reliable RAV4.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

8 / 12

Mazda CX-9

Mazda CX-9

Road Test: 2016 Mazda CX-9 - Playing Catch Up or Setting the Pace?

If you need a three-row crossover for less than $20,000, then you’ll want to check out a 2020 Mazda CX-9. It’s no sports car, but as far as minivan alternatives go, it’s a lot more fun to drive than you might expect. Plus, it looks pretty good for a family hauler, too. Not all CX-9s came with Apple CarPlay compatibility from the factory, but that can be fixed by simply taking your car to the dealer.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

9 / 12

Buick Envision

Buick Envision

2019 Buick Envision - Review & Road Test

Those looking for something more luxurious than the Mazda CX-9 for less than $20,000 should look at the 2020 Buick Envision. The Envision wasn’t the most desirable crossover when it was first introduced, but a facelift for 2019 changed things. As Consumer Reports put it, the Envision is “like using a cheat code to reveal a hidden luxury gem.” It may not be a BMW or Mercedes, but it’s a lot of car for your money.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

10 / 12

Toyota Tacoma

Toyota Tacoma

Road Test: 2013 Toyota Tacoma

The 2015 Toyota Tacoma marked the end of that particular generation’s long run, so mechanically, it was already pretty old back when it was new. As a result, you can find competitors that offer more features for your money. Still, the Tacoma has a reputation for bulletproof reliability for a reason, and it’s the one you can trust the most off-road.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

11 / 12

Mazda MX-5 Miata

Mazda MX-5 Miata

MotorWeek | Road Test: 2016 Mazda MX-5

What is there to say about the fourth-generation Mazda MX-5 Miata that hasn’t already been said? It’s the Miata. Unless you need a back seat, if you’re buying a sports car for less than $20,000, you basically need to start with the Miata and work backward from there. Maybe you actually do need the Subaru BRZ’s backseat, but you probably don’t. Buy the Miata. It will make you happy and improve your life in immeasurable ways.

Advertisement

12 / 12