The 10 best cities in the world for hybrid workers

It used to be that vacation meant logging off, ignoring your emails, and telling people you’d get back to them in a week.



But that’s changed for some remote workers, who are increasingly traveling for “workcations.”

Instead of spending a long weekend in a city, they might spend a week or two abroad, working from a new destination and exploring it on nights and weekends.

But where’s the best place to go on a “workcation”?

The International Workplace Group made a list of the 10 best cities in 2024 for a workcation, measuring factors such as climate, culture, food prices, happiness, access to wifi, and availability of flexible workspaces. The WeWork rival has long operated flexible workspaces under the name Regus.

The results might surprise you. Take a look at the top 10 destinations.