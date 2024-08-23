Bitcoin price plunges below $85,000. Here's what might be causing it
The 10 best cities in the world for hybrid workers

Travel

The 10 best cities in the world for hybrid workers

If you want to go on a workcation, check out these 10 cities across the world

By
Ben Kesslen
Image for article titled The 10 best cities in the world for hybrid workers
Photo: Thomas Trutschel (Getty Images)

It used to be that vacation meant logging off, ignoring your emails, and telling people you’d get back to them in a week.

But that’s changed for some remote workers, who are increasingly traveling for “workcations.”

Instead of spending a long weekend in a city, they might spend a week or two abroad, working from a new destination and exploring it on nights and weekends.

But where’s the best place to go on a “workcation”?

The International Workplace Group made a list of the 10 best cities in 2024 for a workcation, measuring factors such as climate, culture, food prices, happiness, access to wifi, and availability of flexible workspaces. The WeWork rival has long operated flexible workspaces under the name Regus.

The results might surprise you. Take a look at the top 10 destinations.

#10: Milan, Italy

Image for article titled The 10 best cities in the world for hybrid workers
Photo: Francesco Riccardo Iacomino (Getty Images)

At #10, Milan, Italy got solid ratings for its climate and internet access. It also received high ratings for public transit, sustainability measures, and cheap coffee.

#9: Los Angeles, California

Image for article titled The 10 best cities in the world for hybrid workers
Photo: Michael Lee (Getty Images)

At #9, Los Angeles received some praise for its sunny climate and access to flexible work locations, but lower ratings for transit, rent prices, and food costs.

#8: Jakarta, Indonesia

Image for article titled The 10 best cities in the world for hybrid workers
Photo: Fadil Aziz (Getty Images)

Jakarta, Indonesia scored high marks for affordable rent, travel, and food, but lost points over limited internet access and a lower happiness index, landing it at #8.

#7: Singapore

Image for article titled The 10 best cities in the world for hybrid workers
Photo: ANDREY DENISYUK (Getty Images)

Singapore scored low marks for housing affordability, but the city-state got high rankings from IWG on flexible workspaces, great broadband, and low cost of food. It earned #7 on the list.

#6: New York City

Image for article titled The 10 best cities in the world for hybrid workers
Photo: Alexander Spatari (Getty Images)

At #6, New York City didn’t score well for affordable housing, but it earned high scores for its culture and flexible workspaces.

#5: Lisbon, Portugal

Image for article titled The 10 best cities in the world for hybrid workers
Photo: Alexander Spatari (Getty Images)

Lisbon has long been a popular destination for remote workers, so it’s no surprise the Portuguese city made IWG’s list at #5. It scored high marks for public transport, food prices, climate, and rent prices.

#4: Beijing, China


Image for article titled The 10 best cities in the world for hybrid workers
Photo: DuKai photographer (Getty Images)

At #4, Beijing, China got strong marks for its cultural offerings and affordability across sectors.

#3: Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

Image for article titled The 10 best cities in the world for hybrid workers
Photo: Christian Adams (Getty Images)

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil took the third spot, with affordable rents, well-priced food and decent broadband access.

#2: Barcelona, Spain

Image for article titled The 10 best cities in the world for hybrid workers
Photo: Alexander Spatari (Getty Images)

Barcelona, Spain got second place with high ratings across the board. It did score lower for food costs and happiness.

#1: Budapest, Hungary

Image for article titled The 10 best cities in the world for hybrid workers
Photo: Alexander Spatari (Getty Images)

At #1 is Budapest, which scored its lowest marks for a cold climate. IWG said the Hungarian city makes up for chilly days with its affordability, cultural offerings, and availability of flexible workspaces.

