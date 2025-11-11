Thanksgiving might be a homey holiday, but more and more Americans are hitting the road for it, whether to join family, catch a parade, or let someone else do the cooking. Some cities go all out for the holiday, offering great food, fun traditions, and affordable ways to celebrate, but others don’t make it particularly special.

WalletHub set out to find the best U.S. cities to celebrate Thanksgiving. It compared the 100 largest cities across 18 metrics, including everything from the cost of dinner to DUI-related crashes during the holiday.

“The best cities for celebrating Thanksgiving all have an abundance of high-quality restaurants and places to buy festive decorations, and their residents get very excited for the holiday based on their Google search history,” said WalletHub analyst Chip Lupo. “Other features make individual cities stand out; for example, San Antonio has great weather, Atlanta has a fantastic track record for on-time flights, and Virginia Beach has surprisingly affordable accommodations.”

Continue reading to see which seven cities were ranked the highest — and why.