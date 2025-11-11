The 7 best cities in America to celebrate Thanksgiving
WalletHub set out to find the best cities to celebrate Thanksgiving, looking at everything from affordability to weather to volunteer opportunities
Thanksgiving might be a homey holiday, but more and more Americans are hitting the road for it, whether to join family, catch a parade, or let someone else do the cooking. Some cities go all out for the holiday, offering great food, fun traditions, and affordable ways to celebrate, but others don’t make it particularly special.
WalletHub set out to find the best U.S. cities to celebrate Thanksgiving. It compared the 100 largest cities across 18 metrics, including everything from the cost of dinner to DUI-related crashes during the holiday.
“The best cities for celebrating Thanksgiving all have an abundance of high-quality restaurants and places to buy festive decorations, and their residents get very excited for the holiday based on their Google search history,” said WalletHub analyst Chip Lupo. “Other features make individual cities stand out; for example, San Antonio has great weather, Atlanta has a fantastic track record for on-time flights, and Virginia Beach has surprisingly affordable accommodations.”
Continue reading to see which seven cities were ranked the highest — and why.
7th best: Plano, Texas
Plano earns its 7th place spot with one of lowest rates of pedestrian fatalities and DUI-related crashes during the holiday, making it an especially safe place to travel and celebrate. Families can also enjoy affordable dining and hotel rates, and the added bonus of mild weather.
6th best: Irving, Texas
Irving ranks first nationwide for volunteer opportunities on the holiday and has one of the highest shares of affordable restaurants rated 4.5 stars or better. Travelers will find Thanksgiving lodging for about $51 per night, among the best deals in the top seven. The city also keeps traffic manageable and has a reputation for safety.
5th best: Scottsdale, Arizona
Scottsdale offers an upscale Thanksgiving getaway with top-notch amenities. The city ranks first for holiday decoration shops per capita, making it ideal for travelers who love festive displays. Plus, visitors can expect warm weather and lots of sun.
4th best: Dallas, Texas
Dallas delivers a big-city Thanksgiving with Southern charm thanks to an abundance of highly-rated, affordable restaurants. Although hotel rates are higher than average, the city’s vibrant atmosphere and easy access to volunteer opportunities make it a rewarding place to spend the holiday weekend.
3rd best: Virginia Beach, Virginia
Virginia Beach combines seaside serenity with strong community spirit. It ranks among the best in the nation for affordable hotel rates and has one of the lowest crime rates in the top seven.
2nd best: Atlanta, Georgia
Atlanta ranks first for holiday decoration shops per capita and performs strongly in affordability. While traffic can be heavy, the city makes up for it with warm temperatures, countless volunteer opportunities, and an enthusiastic local appetite for holiday celebrations.
Best: San Antonio, Texas
San Antonio tops the list as the best city for Thanksgiving, ranking first for affordable restaurants and among the best for Thanksgiving dinner costs, at just under $55. The city also shines in charitable giving and volunteerism while enjoying lovely fall weather.