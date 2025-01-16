Jamie Dimon warned of economic threats as his bank posted its biggest annual profit ever
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

The 10 cities in America that make moving out of your parents' house affordable

About
Explore our other sites
  • kotaku
  • quartz
  • theroot
  • theinventory
Personal Finance

The 10 cities in America that make moving out of your parents' house affordable

Young people living with mom and dad might want to consider these locations

By
Ben Kesslen
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Start Slideshow
Start Slideshow
Image for article titled The 10 cities in America that make moving out of your parents&#39; house affordable
Photo: Lock Stock (Getty Images)

One in three U.S. adults between 18 and 34 live in the home of their parent or parents, according to Census data.

Advertisement

Thanks to the high cost of living, a dearth of affordable housing, and job growth stagnated by the pandemic, many young people have struggled to make it on their own.

But for those hoping to leave mom and dad’s soon, where they go matters.

Rocket Moving identified the top ten U.S. cities that make moving out of your parents’ house actually affordable. The company looked at factors like average personal income per city, cost of living, rent, housing availability, job growth, safety, air quality, and livability.

Continue reading to see which cities made the top 10.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

2 / 12

#10: Baton Rouge, Louisiana

#10: Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Image for article titled The 10 cities in America that make moving out of your parents&#39; house affordable
Photo: Jupiterimages (Getty Images)

Baton Rogue, Louisiana took the tenth spot thanks to low rents and solid job availability.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

3 / 12

#9: Nashville, Tennessee

#9: Nashville, Tennessee

Image for article titled The 10 cities in America that make moving out of your parents&#39; house affordable
Photo: John Coletti (Getty Images)

Nashville, Tennessee was ranked ninth with good personal income levels and lower cost of living compared to other big cities.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

4 / 12

#8: Indianapolis, Indiana

#8: Indianapolis, Indiana

Image for article titled The 10 cities in America that make moving out of your parents&#39; house affordable
Photo: John J. Miller Photogrpahy (Getty Images)

Indianapolis, Indiana took eighth place thanks to affordable rents and low cost of living, but it got low scores for safety.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

5 / 12

#7: Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

#7: Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Image for article titled The 10 cities in America that make moving out of your parents&#39; house affordable
Photo: John Elk (Getty Images)

Oklahoma City, Oklahoma ranked seventh thanks to low cost of living, affordable rents, and affordable transportation.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

6 / 12

#6: Phoenix, Arizona

#6: Phoenix, Arizona

Image for article titled The 10 cities in America that make moving out of your parents&#39; house affordable
Photo: Davel5957 (Getty Images)

Despite having a higher cost of living than other cities, Phoenix has good housing stock and affordable rents, ranking sixth.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

7 / 12

#5: Atlanta, Georgia

#5: Atlanta, Georgia

Image for article titled The 10 cities in America that make moving out of your parents&#39; house affordable
Photo: Walter Bibikow (Getty Images)

Housing in Atlanta, Georgia was affordable relative to the higher levels of personal income it had, helping it come in fifth on the list.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

8 / 12

#4: Sacramento, California

#4: Sacramento, California

Image for article titled The 10 cities in America that make moving out of your parents&#39; house affordable
Photo: Janet Kopper (Getty Images)

Despite high cost of living, Sacramento got fourth place thanks to high wages, lots of open jobs, and a good safety score.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

9 / 12

#3: Chicago, Illinois

#3: Chicago, Illinois

Image for article titled The 10 cities in America that make moving out of your parents&#39; house affordable
Photo: RudyBalasko (Getty Images)

Chicago, Illinois came in third place, with affordable rents and relatively low cost of living for such a big city.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

10 / 12

#2: Orlando, Florida

#2: Orlando, Florida

Image for article titled The 10 cities in America that make moving out of your parents&#39; house affordable
Photo: Gina Pricope (Getty Images)

Orlando, Florida took the second spot thanks to affordable rents and lots of jobs.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

11 / 12

#1: Austin, Texas

#1: Austin, Texas

Image for article titled The 10 cities in America that make moving out of your parents&#39; house affordable
Photo: Peter Tsai Photography - www.petertsaiphotography.com (Getty Images)

Austin, Texas ranked first, with high personal income, a good safety score, and a high number of of job openings.

Advertisement

12 / 12