The top 15 cities in the world for startups

San Francisco is a marvel of the West Coast, standing as a beacon of innovation and entrepreneurship, especially when it comes to venture capital. The city is renowned for attracting founders from all corners who aim to make a name for themselves in the tech industry.

Advertisement

While the COVID-19 pandemic brought unprecedented shifts in work culture and threatened to disrupt San Francisco’s tech supremacy, the city continues to attract the majority of venture capital investments.

According to PitchBook’s (MORN) Global VC Ecosystem Rankings, a staggering $430 billion in venture capital poured into startups based in San Francisco between 2018 and the second quarter of 2024. That amount is more than double what New York, which ranks second, received, followed by Los Angeles in third.

Globally, the U.S. dominates with a remarkable deal value of $1.2 trillion, outpacing China’s $545 billion and the U.K.’s $144 billion. And with over $300 billion in “dry powder” — cash waiting to be invested — the innovation potential is vast.

As San Francisco further solidifies its place in the tech world, much of that unallocated capital could support the ambitious projects of emerging AI startups.

Here’s a look at the world’s top 15 cities for startups, their deal values (the funding they’ve received), and their deal counts (the number of agreements signed).