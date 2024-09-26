The top 15 cities in the world for startups

Costco's Kirkland brand became a massive financial success. Here's how
Business News

The U.S. dominates, with $1.2 trillion pouring into startups

By
Francisco Velasquez
Salesforce technology advisor Larry Salomon on the phone dressed as Albert Einstein at the Dreamforce 2024 conference in San Francisco.
Salesforce technology advisor Larry Salomon on the phone dressed as Albert Einstein at the Dreamforce 2024 conference in San Francisco.
Image: Lea Suzuki/San Francisco Chronicle (Getty Images)

San Francisco is a marvel of the West Coast, standing as a beacon of innovation and entrepreneurship, especially when it comes to venture capital. The city is renowned for attracting founders from all corners who aim to make a name for themselves in the tech industry.

While the COVID-19 pandemic brought unprecedented shifts in work culture and threatened to disrupt San Francisco’s tech supremacy, the city continues to attract the majority of venture capital investments.

According to PitchBook’s (MORN) Global VC Ecosystem Rankings, a staggering $430 billion in venture capital poured into startups based in San Francisco between 2018 and the second quarter of 2024. That amount is more than double what New York, which ranks second, received, followed by Los Angeles in third.

Globally, the U.S. dominates with a remarkable deal value of $1.2 trillion, outpacing China’s $545 billion and the U.K.’s $144 billion. And with over $300 billion in “dry powder” — cash waiting to be invested — the innovation potential is vast.

As San Francisco further solidifies its place in the tech world, much of that unallocated capital could support the ambitious projects of emerging AI startups.

Here’s a look at the world’s top 15 cities for startups, their deal values (the funding they’ve received), and their deal counts (the number of agreements signed).

The top 15 cities for startups
1. San Francisco

Waymo self-driving car on a road in San Francisco, California without a safety driver visible.
Image: Smith Collection/Gado (Getty Images)
  • Deal value: $430 billion
  • Deal count: 19,443
2. New York City

People wait in line to enter the Fifth Avenue Apple Store for new Apple products in New York City.
Image: Michael M. Santiago (Getty Images)
  • Deal value: $179.5 billion
  • Deal count: 13,441
3. Los Angeles

A stormtrooper navigates steps at Ubisoft’s Forward conference at The Belasco in Los Angeles.
Image: David SWANSON / AFP (Getty Images)
  • Deal value: $138.5 billion
  • Deal count: 9,527
4. Boston

Caroline Kennedy and Amazon founder Jeff Bezos at the symposium on the 1969 moon landing at the JFK Presidential Library in Boston.
Image: Barry Chin/The Boston Globe (Getty Images)
  • Deal value: $114.3 billion
  • Deal count: 5,842
5. Shanghai

A Huawei Mate XT Ultimate Edition, the world’s first tri-fold smartphone, on display for sale at a Huawei flagship in Shanghai, China.
Image: VCG/VCG (Getty Images)
  • Deal value: $120.2 billion
  • Deal count: 6,995
6. London

Apple’s Series 16 iPhones on display at the Apple Store, Regent Street in London, England.
Image: Peter Nicholls (Getty Images)
  • Deal value: $99.7 billion
  • Deal count: 11,438
7. Tokyo

Visitors attend the Tokyo Robot Week in Tokyo, Japan.
Image: David Mareuil/Anadolu (Getty Images)
  • Deal value: $25.7 billion
  • Deal count: 5,522
8. Singapore

The logo of Chinese internet company Alibaba Cloud in Singapore on Sunday.
Image: Joseph Nair/NurPhoto (Getty Images)
  • Deal value: $43.6 billion
  • Deal count: 4,494
9. Beijing

A child watches a humanoid robot dance during the 2024 National Science Popularization Day in Beijing, China.
Image: Costfoto/NurPhoto (Getty Images)
  • Deal value: $149.8 billion
  • Deal count: 7,966
10. Shenzhen

A Huawei Mate XT trifold smartphone.
Image: TANG KE / Feature China/Future Publishing (Getty Images)
  • Deal value: $41.8 billion
  • Deal count: 4,795
11. Seoul

Citizens are watching a demonstration of the Vision 60 UGV by Ghost Robotics in Seoul, South Korea.
Image: Chris Jung/NurPhoto (Getty Images)
  • Deal value: $74.9 billion
  • Deal count: 6,171
12. Philadelphia

U.S. President Joe Biden and U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris stand on stage at a rally at Girard College in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
Image: Andrew Harnik (Getty Images)
  • Deal value: $26.6 billion
  • Deal count: 3,261
13. Paris

Tourists at Eiffel Tower in Paris, France.
Image: Luis Boza/NurPhoto (Getty Images)
  • Deal value: $33.1 billion
  • Deal count: 3,557
14. Washington, D.C.

U.S. President Joe Biden on his cell phone.
Image: Anna Moneymaker (Getty Images)
  • Deal value: $43.4 billion
  • Deal count: 2,637
15. Denver

The six-seat EZ-10 driverless shuttle at the Technology and Operations Center of Panasonic Enterprise Solutions in Denver.
Image: Hyoung Chang/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post (Getty Images)
  • Deal value: $26.9 billion
  • Deal count: 2,414
