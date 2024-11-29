The top 5 cold and warm winter travel destinations in America

Nvidia's record earnings reveal just 3 customers make up 30% of revenue
Money & Markets

If you're looking to take a trip this winter, check out these destinations

By
Ben Kesslen
Photo: UCG / Contributor (Getty Images)

If you’re looking to take a trip to a city in the U.S. this winter, WalletHub has some recommendations.

The travel site analyzed nearly 70 metro areas, grouping them as “warm” and “cold” destinations to find the best places for a trip. It looked at metrics like affordability, attractions, weather, safety, and travel hassles to make its determinations.

“Whether you love to have a chill in your bones during the winter travel season or prefer to escape to somewhere sunny, the top travel destinations can cost as little as $200-$300 to reach by plane from major U.S. cities, with no connections,” said WalletHub analyst Chip Lupo. “In addition to being affordable, the top cities also have an abundance of attractions that fit their weather patterns, along with high-quality restaurants and relatively low crime rates.”

Check out which cities made the list.

5th best cold destination: Cincinnati, Ohio

5th best cold destination: Cincinnati, Ohio

Photo: Quinn Harris (Getty Images)
4th best cold destination: Chicago, Illinois 

4th best cold destination: Chicago, Illinois 

Photo: Win McNamee (Getty Images)
3rd best cold destination: Washington, D.C.

3rd best cold destination: Washington, D.C.

Photo: Anna Moneymaker (Getty Images)
2nd best cold destination: New York, New York

2nd best cold destination: New York, New York

Photo: Spencer Platt (Getty Images)
Best cold destination: Atlanta, Georgia

Best cold destination: Atlanta, Georgia

Photo: Riddhish Chakraborty (Getty Images)
5th best warm destination: Phoenix, Arizona

5th best warm destination: Phoenix, Arizona

Photo: Brandon Bell (Getty Images)
4th best warm destination: Austin, Texas

4th best warm destination: Austin, Texas

Photo: Brandon Bell (Getty Images)
3rd best warm destination: Dallas, Texas

3rd best warm destination: Dallas, Texas

Photo: Barry Winiker (Getty Images)
2nd best warm destination: San Diego, California

2nd best warm destination: San Diego, California

Photo: Sandy Huffaker (Getty Images)
Best warm destination: Las Vegas, Nevada

Best warm destination: Las Vegas, Nevada

Photo: f11photo (Getty Images)
