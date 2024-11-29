The top 5 cold and warm winter travel destinations in America

If you’re looking to take a trip to a city in the U.S. this winter, WalletHub has some recommendations.

The travel site analyzed nearly 70 metro areas, grouping them as “warm” and “cold” destinations to find the best places for a trip. It looked at metrics like affordability, attractions, weather, safety, and travel hassles to make its determinations.

“Whether you love to have a chill in your bones during the winter travel season or prefer to escape to somewhere sunny, the top travel destinations can cost as little as $200-$300 to reach by plane from major U.S. cities, with no connections,” said WalletHub analyst Chip Lupo. “In addition to being affordable, the top cities also have an abundance of attractions that fit their weather patterns, along with high-quality restaurants and relatively low crime rates.”

Check out which cities made the list.