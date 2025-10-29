The 10 best college towns in America
A new analysis weighs 31 factors, from rent prices to career opportunities, to find the best college towns in the U.S.
For many students, choosing a college is about more than academics — it’s about finding a place to live, study, and grow for the next four years. The city surrounding a campus can shape a student’s social life, financial outlook, and career opportunities long after graduation.
To identify the best college towns in America, WalletHub analyzed 415 U.S. cities using 31 indicators of academic, social, and economic opportunity. Cities were compared on factors like housing costs, local nightlife, job growth, quality of higher education, and earning potential for graduates. WalletHub took an expansive definition of "college town," considering any place that houses a college or university on its list, even big cities.
“Picking the right college is crucial, but it’s also important to make sure that the surrounding college town will be a place where you’ll truly love spending your college years,” said Chip Lupo, WalletHub analyst. “Towns with a low cost of living, plenty of activities and large student populations can make your college experience a lot less stressful and a lot more enjoyable. In addition, cities with a great economic environment can make it easier to get a job during or immediately after college.”
Continue reading to see what cities made the list and why.
#10: Gainesville, Florida
Michael Warren / Getty Images
Home to the University of Florida, Gainesville ranks high for its student population and affordability. The city has one of the largest shares of young residents in the country, with more than half its population aged 18 to 35. Housing is relatively affordable at about $1,583 for a two-bedroom, and the adjusted cost of living is well below the national average. Gainesville also performs strongly in higher education quality and offers one of the top environments for part-time work and student employment.
#9: Charlottesville, Virginia
Marie Hickman / Getty Images
Charlottesville, home to the University of Virginia, offers a mix of academic excellence and small-town charm. The city ranks among the top in the nation for higher education quality and has a strong median income for part-time workers — about $16,000 per year. Students benefit from a vibrant local scene filled with breweries, festivals, and Division I sports, all while enjoying a relatively safe environment and moderate living costs.
#8: Reno, Nevada
Brycia James / Getty Images
Reno, home to the University of Nevada, balances affordable living with solid job prospects. The average two-bedroom apartment costs about $1,722, and the city boasts one of the best scores for nightlife and entertainment per capita. Reno also earns high marks for job growth and entrepreneurial activity, giving graduates a better chance to stay and build careers after college.
#7: Atlanta, Georgia
Evan Semones - cosmophotography / Getty Images
Atlanta is a major hub for higher education, with schools like Georgia Tech and Emory University attracting students from across the country. The city ranks well for graduate earning potential, averaging around $88,000 annually. Plus, Atlanta has an extensive social scene and plenty of economic opportunities.
#6: Tempe, Arizona
Kruck20 / Getty Images
Home to Arizona State University, Tempe scores well in affordability and part-time job availability. Average rent hovers near $1,950, but the cost of living is balanced by strong job opportunities and one of the highest median incomes for part-time workers in the ranking. With nearly half its residents aged 18 to 35, Tempe offers a real college-town energy.
#5: Raleigh, North Carolina
Kenny McCartney / Getty Images
Raleigh, part of North Carolina’s Research Triangle, combines affordable living with strong academic and economic performance. Average rent is $1,787, and the city reports a relatively low unemployment rate of 3.2%. Known for its innovation economy, Raleigh has lots of internships and career opportunities for students from North Carolina State University and other surrounding schools.
#4: Tampa, Florida
Luís Henrique Boucault / Getty Images
With a growing student population, Tampa earns its place among the top college towns. Average rent runs about $1,978, but the city compensates with excellent job growth and strong graduate earnings — over $81,000 annually. Students at the University of South Florida benefit from a wealth of nearby entertainment options, including beaches, festivals, and Division I sports.
#3: Orlando, Florida
JHVEPhoto / Getty Images
Orlando’s combination of entertainment, job growth, and relatively affordable housing makes it a strong choice for students interesting in the University of Central Florida. The average two-bedroom costs around $1,958, and the city boasts one of the nation’s best job-growth rates and part-time work availability.
#2: Ann Arbor, Michigan
halbergman / Getty Images
Ann Arbor continues to rank near the top thanks to the University of Michigan’s academic reputation and the city’s strong social environment. Rent averages $1,607, and the area’s high median income for part-time workers — over $24,000 — makes it easier for students to balance expenses.
#1: Austin, Texas
Art Wager / Getty Images
Austin takes the top spot this year, offering the best balance of affordability, academics, and opportunity. The average two-bedroom apartment costs about $1,949, but the city’s strong job growth and high graduate earnings — around $80,800 annually — help offset that. Home to the University of Texas, Austin combines a top-tier education system with a thriving music, tech, and food scene.