The 10 best college towns in America A new analysis weighs 31 factors, from rent prices to career opportunities, to find the best college towns in the U.S.

For many students, choosing a college is about more than academics — it’s about finding a place to live, study, and grow for the next four years. The city surrounding a campus can shape a student’s social life, financial outlook, and career opportunities long after graduation.

To identify the best college towns in America, WalletHub analyzed 415 U.S. cities using 31 indicators of academic, social, and economic opportunity. Cities were compared on factors like housing costs, local nightlife, job growth, quality of higher education, and earning potential for graduates. WalletHub took an expansive definition of "college town," considering any place that houses a college or university on its list, even big cities.

“Picking the right college is crucial, but it’s also important to make sure that the surrounding college town will be a place where you’ll truly love spending your college years,” said Chip Lupo, WalletHub analyst. “Towns with a low cost of living, plenty of activities and large student populations can make your college experience a lot less stressful and a lot more enjoyable. In addition, cities with a great economic environment can make it easier to get a job during or immediately after college.”

