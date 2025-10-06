The 10 best compact cars, according to Car and Driver

These small but mighty vehicles pack a punch and provide great value for shoppers who want a new car but don't want to spend too much

When it comes to cars, bigger isn't always better — especially when you're talking about affordability and fuel economy.

That's why Car and Driver set out to find the 10 best compact cars for 2025. "We've ranked the best compact cars, including sedans and hatchback models, based on roughly 200 data points encompassing acceleration, handling, comfort, cargo space, fuel efficiency, value, and how enjoyable they are to drive," the magazine said.

The vehicles that made the list punch above their weight and come at reasonable prices for shoppers looking for a new car. Continue reading to see which made the list — and why.