The 10 best compact cars, according to Car and Driver
These small but mighty vehicles pack a punch and provide great value for shoppers who want a new car but don't want to spend too much
When it comes to cars, bigger isn't always better — especially when you're talking about affordability and fuel economy.
That's why Car and Driver set out to find the 10 best compact cars for 2025. "We've ranked the best compact cars, including sedans and hatchback models, based on roughly 200 data points encompassing acceleration, handling, comfort, cargo space, fuel efficiency, value, and how enjoyable they are to drive," the magazine said.
The vehicles that made the list punch above their weight and come at reasonable prices for shoppers looking for a new car. Continue reading to see which made the list — and why.
#10: 2025 Toyota Corolla
Starting at $23,520 with an estimated 34–47 mpg combined (an average of highway and city gas mileage), the Corolla’s strong fuel economy and built-in safety systems make it a practical option for drivers who care more about reliability than excitement behind the wheel.
#9: 2025 Nissan Sentra
Priced from $22,785, the Sentra delivers 33–34 mpg combined. According to Car and Driver, it’s not the most exciting to drive, but it shines with strong value, a comfortable cabin, and attractive styling.
#8: 2025 Subaru Impreza
At $25,530 and 29–30 mpg combined, the Impreza offers a rare perk in the compact segment — standard all-wheel drive. Car and Driver describes it as “cheap and cheerful transportation,” though less “modern” than other cars on the list.
#7: 2025 Kia K4
Starting at $23,185 with 29–34 mpg combined, the Kia K4 replaces the Forte with a fresh design and a practical interior. Car and Driver calls it a “competent” compact sedan with a great look.
#6: 2025 Hyundai Elantra
With a base price of $23,370 and fuel economy ranging from 31–54 mpg combined, depending on the trim, the Elantra and its hybrid version balances affordability with efficiency. Car and Driver praises its design and overall value.
#5: 2025 Volkswagen Jetta
The Jetta begins at $24,220 and returns about 33 mpg combined. Recently redone, Car and Driver said the the Jetta pairs solid fuel economy and everyday usability “with a hint of sportiness.”
#4: 2025 Mazda 3
At $25,385, the Mazda 3 delivers premium looks and a “refined” ride, Car and Driver said. The magazine highlighted the car’s “fun-to-drive demeanor and upscale cabin" as two factors helping it punch above its price class.
#3: 2025 Toyota Prius PHEV
Starting at $34,570 with 48–52 mpg combined, the Prius PHEV — once called the Prius Prime — "remains a great compact car that just happens to be a plug-in hybrid," Car and Driver said. The only thing is it’s pricier than other cars on the list.
#2: 2025 Toyota Prius
The Prius begins at $29,545 and offers 52–57 mpg combined, making it one of the most efficient cars available. Car and Driver calls it “stylish,” “enjoyable to drive,” and commends it for being loaded with safety technology. It’s also less expensive than the PHEV.
#1: 2025 Honda Civic / Civic Hybrid
With a starting price of $25,445, Car and Driver said the Civic and its hybrid model pair efficiency with “crisp handling.” It praised the Civic's blend of performance and usability, saying it has an “attractive exterior that doesn't look cheap,” plus a “spacious inside.”