The 7 best compact SUVs right now

A compact SUV offers the best of both worlds: the maneuverability and fuel efficiency of a smaller car combined with the spaciousness and versatility of a larger vehicle. But not all compact SUVs are created equal.

Cars.com set out to find the best compact SUVs in 2025 by testing seven popular vehicles and ranking them.

It considered driving performance, comfort, usability, and interior quality. It also tested to see how the stated gas mileage held up in real life, and assessed factors like backseat space for a carseat and value for your money.

Continue reading to see which were ranked highest and lowest.