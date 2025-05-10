How Trump’s tariffs could make your iPhone cost $3,500
The 7 best compact SUVs right now

About
Autos

Cars.com tested seven popular models to find which it recommends for purchase

By
Ben Kesslen
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Image for article titled The 7 best compact SUVs right now
Photo: Nissan

A compact SUV offers the best of both worlds: the maneuverability and fuel efficiency of a smaller car combined with the spaciousness and versatility of a larger vehicle. But not all compact SUVs are created equal.

Cars.com set out to find the best compact SUVs in 2025 by testing seven popular vehicles and ranking them.

It considered driving performance, comfort, usability, and interior quality. It also tested to see how the stated gas mileage held up in real life, and assessed factors like backseat space for a carseat and value for your money.

Continue reading to see which were ranked highest and lowest.

#7: Toyota RAV4 Hybrid

Image for article titled The 7 best compact SUVs right now
Photo: Toyota

Cars.com (CARS) had praise for the RAV4's mileage, but dinged it for its interior quality and odd braking.

#6: Chevrolet Equinox Activ

Image for article titled The 7 best compact SUVs right now
Photo: Chevrolet

Cars.com liked the Equinox’s style and design, but didn’t love its real-world fuel economy, handling, and powertrain.

#5: Subaru Forester Sport

Image for article titled The 7 best compact SUVs right now
Photo: Subaru

The Subaru (FUJHY) Forester got decent marks from Cars.com, which appreciated its lower price than competitors and good gas mileage, but was underwhelmed by its technology, powertrain, and interior quality.

#4: Mazda CX-5 2.5 Turbo Signature

Image for article titled The 7 best compact SUVs right now
Photo: Mazda

Cars.com praised the CX-5's handling, quietness, and powertrain, but found its technology frustrating and the backseat cramped.

#3: Hyundai Tucson Hybrid

Image for article titled The 7 best compact SUVs right now
Photo: Hyundai

Cars.com found a lot to like about the Tucson, which scored highest in safety features, cargo volume, and value, but suffered from poor ergonomics and comfort issues.

#2: Honda CR-V Hybrid Sport Touring

Image for article titled The 7 best compact SUVs right now
Photo: Honda

The CR-V has great passenger space, cargo room, and fuel efficiency. Cars.com said it also liked its ride quality, handlings, and user interface, and only complained about its breaking feel and some outdated technology.

#1: Nissan Rogue Platinum

Image for article titled The 7 best compact SUVs right now
Photo: Nissan

The Rogue won Cars.com’s test and was ranked the best compact SUV, thanks to interior quality, comfort, good technology, and solid storage. The only real downside was that the Platinum model doesn’t come cheap, and Cars.com had a few complaints about the infotainment system.

