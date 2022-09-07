What makes a company great for remote workers? Is it the perks? The wifi reimbursements? The virtual bonding events? The occasional in-person gatherings? The embrace of the diversity and flexibility that so many people are craving now?

Yes, yes, yes, yes, and yes—plus effective leadership, warm colleagues, good managers, competitive pay, clear communication, helpful training, and overall engagement.

Quartz’s 2022 ranking of the Best Companies for Remote Workers celebrates businesses that clearly understand what’s needed when the workplace is distributed and clarity and cohesion can’t depend on showing up to a physical office.

Similar to our 2021 ranking, this year’s ranking is divided into three lists, organized by size of the employee base. We invite you to click in, scroll through, and learn more about each company on the ranking. The best practices they offer in a range of areas that are important to remote workers just might be what you’re looking for, whether you’re in the market for a new employer, or in search of new ideas to incorporate into your own workplace.

Large 250+ Employees

Medium 50-249 Employees

Small 25-49 Employees



How our ranking was determined

We invited employers to apply for recognition in our second annual global ranking of the Best Companies for Remote Workers. There was no fee connected to the call for applications. The independent research firm Best Companies Group conducted a two-part survey of each applicant, one involving the employer and the other its employees.

To be eligible for our rankings, employers needed at least 25 full-time permanent employees, and at least 25 full-time permanent employees working remotely. For employers with more than 100 permanent full-time employees, at least 25% of this workforce needed to be remote for the company to be eligible. (A remote worker was defined as someone who performs at least 75% of their job in a location that is neither affiliated with nor fully furnished by their employer.)

Eligible companies agreed to submit an employer questionnaire about their policies and practices, worth about 25% of each company’s overall score. They also agreed to let Best Companies Group survey their remote staff, with employee sentiment counting for about 75% of the total score.

Methodology

The surveys assessed a variety of company practices and measured employee satisfaction. Respondents to the employee survey evaluated an in-depth series of statements using a five-point scale ranging from “Agree Strongly” to “Disagree Strongly.” The survey also included demographic and open-ended questions.

To be included in our ranking, companies had to receive at least 80% positive responses to the employee survey across eight categories: leadership and planning, corporate culture and communication, role satisfaction, work environment, relationship with supervisor, training and development, pay and benefits, and overall engagement. Companies that did not achieve this threshold were not included in the ranking.