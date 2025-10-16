The 8 best corn mazes to visit this fall
The top mazes from all around the country feature elaborate designs and often take hours to complete
Corn mazes have grown far beyond their humble beginnings. Once simple farm attractions, they now span acres, use expert landscape design, and often look more like works of art than a place for kids to run around.
USA Today compiled a list of the best corn mazes to explore this fall, relying on experts and their readers to identify the best in the country.
Continue reading to see which made the list.
2 / 9
#8: Sever’s Fall Festival
Sever’s Fall Festival in Shakopee, Minnesota, isn't your typical corn maze. Its elaborate design looks like art from the air, and if you manage to make it through, you get to enter a raffle to win its annual grand prize.
3 / 9
#7: Treinen Farm
The corn maze at Treinen Farm in Lodi, Wisconsin, is a family affair. It’s designed by Angie Treinen and cut by hand by her husband, Alan. It even has a maze within the maze for people looking for a challenge, according to USA Today.
4 / 9
#6: Davis Mega Maze
Davis Mega Maze in Sterling, Massachusetts, is so large that it can take between 30 minutes and 3 hours to finish. It comprises 8 acres of corn and has about 3 miles of pathways.
5 / 9
#5: Devine’s Corn Maze
Devine’s Corn Maze and Pumpkin Patch in Harrodsburg, Kentucky, is known for becoming the Field of Horror on Halloween, but is fun anytime it's open, USA Today said.
6 / 9
#4: Sinkland Farms
Credit: Sinkland Farms
Sinkland Farms in Christiansburg, Virginia, has a massive maze — 5 acres to be exact. Plus, the farm has beautiful sunflower fields to explore after you complete the maze.
7 / 9
#3: Liberty Mills Farm, Somerset, Virginia
Liberty Mills Farm offers a variety of different maze challenges, including a trivia maze, a hole punch maze, and a story maze, USA Today said.
8 / 9
#2: Cherry Crest Adventure Farm
Credit: https://cherrycrestfarm.com/things-to-do/corn-maze/#iLightbox[image_carousel_2]/10
Cherry Crest Adventure Farm in Ronks, Pennsylvania, is 5 acres and has more than 2.5 miles of paths. It’s also open at night for brave visitors who want to try to get through it in the dark.
9 / 9
#1: Treworgy Family Orchards
Treworgy Family Orchards in Levant, Maine, took the top spot. Each year, its four-acre maze features an elaborate design and 10-foot-high corn plants.