The 8 best corn mazes to visit this fall

The 8 best corn mazes to visit this fall The top mazes from all around the country feature elaborate designs and often take hours to complete

Corn mazes have grown far beyond their humble beginnings. Once simple farm attractions, they now span acres, use expert landscape design, and often look more like works of art than a place for kids to run around.

USA Today compiled a list of the best corn mazes to explore this fall, relying on experts and their readers to identify the best in the country.

Continue reading to see which made the list.