The 10 best countries for car enthusiasts

Cars

A recent analysis revealed that the U.S. is not the best country in the world for car enthusiasts

By
Madeline Fitzgerald
Image for article titled The 10 best countries for car enthusiasts
Photo: Alex Ratson (iStock by Getty Images)

Nothing screams quintessential Americana quite like the idea of the open road: car enthusiasts the world over fantasize about driving across the United States’s thousands of miles of scenic highways.

Despite its indelible place in car media, however, one recent analysis revealed that the U.S. is not the best country in the world for car enthusiasts. That honor goes to our northern neighbor, Canada.

The J&Y Law analysis, which looked at highway speed limits, gas prices, the average annual cost of insurance and maintenance, road quality, and the annual automotive events, gave Canada top marks highlighting its average highway speed limit of 74 miles per hour and for hosting the annual Canadian International AutoShow.

Second place Spain benefits from its high quality roads – according to the World Population Review, the southern European country has some of the best driving conditions in the world.

The U.S. placed in fourth – an achievement largely driven by the country’s comparatively low gas prices, which enable travelers to go on longer trips for less money than their counterparts. The analysis also highlighted American road quality – U.S. highways outscored their counterparts in Canada, Italy, Australia, Belgium, and New Zealand.

Australia also appeared in the top five, receiving high marks for its average speed limit of 80 miles per hour, but receiving deductions for having high average maintenance costs. Neighboring New Zealand was in ninth place – the analysis attributed the lower score to its relatively low highway speed limit.

The remainder of the top ten countries are in Europe: the strong presence of the automotive industry boosted the rankings of nations like Italy and Germany, but higher than average gasoline prices contributed to lower rankings.

Continue reading to see which countries were ranked among the best in the world for car enthusiasts.

10. Finland

10. Finland

Craig Breen of Ireland and Paul Nagle of Ireland compete with their Hyundai Shell Mobis WRT Hyundai i20 Coupe WRC during Day Two of the FIA World Rally Championship Finland on October 2, 2021 in Jyvaskyla, Finland
Craig Breen of Ireland and Paul Nagle of Ireland compete with their Hyundai Shell Mobis WRT Hyundai i20 Coupe WRC during Day Two of the FIA World Rally Championship Finland on October 2, 2021 in Jyvaskyla, Finland
Photo: Massimo Bettiol/Getty Images (Getty Images)
9. New Zealand

9. New Zealand

The sun rises over a highway in Auckland, New Zealand on August 13, 2020.
The sun rises over a highway in Auckland, New Zealand on August 13, 2020.
Photo: Fiona Goodall/Getty Images (Getty Images)
8. Germany

8. Germany

Cars driving on Germany’s Autobahn.
Cars driving on Germany’s Autobahn.
Photo: Westend61 (iStock by Getty Images)
7. France

7. France

Max Verstappen of the Netherlands driving the (1) Oracle Red Bull Racing RB18 on track during practice ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of France at Circuit Paul Ricard on July 22, 2022 in Le Castellet, France.
Max Verstappen of the Netherlands driving the (1) Oracle Red Bull Racing RB18 on track during practice ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of France at Circuit Paul Ricard on July 22, 2022 in Le Castellet, France.
Photo: Mark Thompson/Getty Images (Getty Images)
6. Belgium

6. Belgium

Max Verstappen of the Netherlands driving the (33) Aston Martin Red Bull Racing RB16 on track during the F1 Grand Prix of Belgium at Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps on August 30, 2020 in Spa, Belgium.
Max Verstappen of the Netherlands driving the (33) Aston Martin Red Bull Racing RB16 on track during the F1 Grand Prix of Belgium at Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps on August 30, 2020 in Spa, Belgium.
Photo: Bryn Lennon/Getty Images (Getty Images)
5. Australia

5. Australia

The Stuart and Buchanan Highways junction between Daly Waters and Dunmarra, in Australia.
The Stuart and Buchanan Highways junction between Daly Waters and Dunmarra, in Australia.
Photo: Mark Kolbe/Getty Images for SATC (Getty Images)
4. United States

4. United States

Winding arid road in a Utah desert.
Winding arid road in a Utah desert.
Photo: James O’Neil (iStock by Getty Images)
3. Italy

3. Italy

Charles Leclerc of Monaco driving the (16) Ferrari SF-24 on track during final practice ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Emilia-Romagna at Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari Circuit on May 18, 2024 in Imola, Italy.
Charles Leclerc of Monaco driving the (16) Ferrari SF-24 on track during final practice ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Emilia-Romagna at Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari Circuit on May 18, 2024 in Imola, Italy.
Photo: Mark Thompson/Getty Images (Getty Images)
2. Spain

2. Spain

Daniel Ricciardo of Australia driving the (3) Visa Cash App RB VCARB 01 on track during practice ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Spain at Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya on June 21, 2024 in Barcelona, Spain.
Daniel Ricciardo of Australia driving the (3) Visa Cash App RB VCARB 01 on track during practice ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Spain at Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya on June 21, 2024 in Barcelona, Spain.
Photo: Chris Graythen/Getty Images (Getty Images)
1. Canada

1. Canada

Vews of the Icefields Parkway between Banff National Park and Jasper in Alberta, Canada.
Vews of the Icefields Parkway between Banff National Park and Jasper in Alberta, Canada.
Photo: R.M. Nunes (iStock by Getty Images)
