10 countries with the longest life expectancies in the world

The global average lifespan rose to 72 years in 2022, up from 71.3 in 2021, but still short of the 2019 record of 73 years

By
Bruce Gil
Tokyo Tower at sunset, Tokyo, Japan.
Tokyo Tower at sunset, Tokyo, Japan.
Image: Marco Bottigelli (Getty Images)

Global life expectancy rebounded in 2022 after a two-year decline, though it has yet to recover to its 2019 peak, according to the latest data from the World Bank.

The average lifespan worldwide increased to 72 years in 2022, up from 71.3 years in 2021, but still below the record 73 years reached in 2019.

Wealthier nations in Asia and Europe continued to dominate the top rankings for longevity. The United States, however, lagged behind with an average life expectancy of 77.4 years, ranking 49th globally — just behind Cuba, China, and Saudi Arabia.

Check out the countries with the longest longest life expectancies.

10. Singapore — 82.8 years


10. Singapore — 82.8 years

Image: John Seaton Callahan (Getty Images)
09. Italy 82.9 years

09. Italy 82.9 years

Image: Nico De Pasquale Photography (Getty Images)
08. Luxembourg — 83.04 years

08. Luxembourg — 83.04 years

Image: RudyBalasko (Getty Images)
07. Ireland — 83.05 years

07. Ireland — 83.05 years

Image: Leonid Andronov (Getty Images)
06. Spain — 83.08 years

06. Spain — 83.08 years

Image: Pol Albarrán (Getty Images)
05. Sweden — 83.1 years

05. Sweden — 83.1 years

Image: Deejpilot (Getty Images)
04. Australia — 83.2 years

04. Australia — 83.2 years

Image: Gallo Images (Getty Images)
03. Switzerland — 83.4 years

03. Switzerland — 83.4 years

Image: Didier Marti (Getty Images)
02. Japan — 83.9 years

02. Japan — 83.9 years

Image: tawatchaiprakobkit (Getty Images)
01. Liechtenstein — 84.3 years

01. Liechtenstein — 84.3 years

Image: scaliger (Getty Images)
