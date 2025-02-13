10 countries with the longest life expectancies in the world

Global life expectancy rebounded in 2022 after a two-year decline, though it has yet to recover to its 2019 peak, according to the latest data from the World Bank.

The average lifespan worldwide increased to 72 years in 2022, up from 71.3 years in 2021, but still below the record 73 years reached in 2019.

Wealthier nations in Asia and Europe continued to dominate the top rankings for longevity. The United States, however, lagged behind with an average life expectancy of 77.4 years, ranking 49th globally — just behind Cuba, China, and Saudi Arabia.

Check out the countries with the longest longest life expectancies.