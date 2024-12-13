Nvidia's record earnings reveal just 3 customers make up 30% of revenue
Money & Markets

The 8 best countries in the world for raising a family

A recent study looked at important factors including affordability, safety, and quality of schools

By
Ben Kesslen
Image for article titled The 8 best countries in the world for raising a family
Photo: SHansche (Getty Images)

Raising a family is expensive — and depending on where you live, it can be simply unaffordable. However, parents know that cost is just one factor in their decision on where to bring up their children.

Deluxe Holiday Homes, a vacation rental company based in Dubai, analyzed 50 countries to find out which were the best and most affordable to raise a family in.

It looked at six key indicators: safety rate, cost of living for a family of four, average rent, average monthly net salary, education index, and healthcare quality.

“Finding the right environment to raise a family is about much more than just affordability,” a spokesperson for Deluxe Family Homes said. “Choosing a family-friendly country means looking at the bigger picture—how well a place can support a high quality of life while being financially accessible. Every family deserves a home where they can grow, connect, and thrive.”

Check out which countries made the top 8.

#8: Denmark

Image for article titled The 8 best countries in the world for raising a family
Photo: Chris Jackson (Getty Images)

Denmark ranked eighth on the list, with strong scores for monthly salaries and education, but a high cost of living.

#7: Czech Republic

Image for article titled The 8 best countries in the world for raising a family
Photo: Sean Gallup (Getty Images)

The Czech Republic came in seventh place with good education and affordable rents.

#6: Norway

Image for article titled The 8 best countries in the world for raising a family
Photo: Felipe Rodriguez / VWPics (AP)

Norway’s high cost of living prevented it from ranking higher, but the country received high marks for average salaries and education quality.

#5: Finland

Image for article titled The 8 best countries in the world for raising a family
Photo: Justin Setterfield (Getty Images)

Finland received strong marks for education quality and high salaries, with a slightly lowered cost of living than other Nordic countries.

#4: Netherlands

Image for article titled The 8 best countries in the world for raising a family
Photo: Pierre Crom (Getty Images)

High rents in the Netherlands didn’t prevent it from taking the top spot, largely because they’re offset by good salaries and great schools.

#3: Japan

Image for article titled The 8 best countries in the world for raising a family
Photo: Carl Court (Getty Images)

Japan came in third thanks to extremely affordable rents and quality education offerings, although salaries there are lower than in many other countries on the list.

#2: United Arab Emirates

Image for article titled The 8 best countries in the world for raising a family
Photo: Warren Little (Getty Images)

UAE ranked second with solid salaries and good schools.

#1: South Korea

Image for article titled The 8 best countries in the world for raising a family
Photo: Chung Sung-Jun (Getty Images)

South Korea took the top spot thanks to its affordable rents, good healthcare, and great schools.

