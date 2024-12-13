The 8 best countries in the world for raising a family

Raising a family is expensive — and depending on where you live, it can be simply unaffordable. However, parents know that cost is just one factor in their decision on where to bring up their children.

Advertisement

Deluxe Holiday Homes, a vacation rental company based in Dubai, analyzed 50 countries to find out which were the best and most affordable to raise a family in.

It looked at six key indicators: safety rate, cost of living for a family of four, average rent, average monthly net salary, education index, and healthcare quality.

“Finding the right environment to raise a family is about much more than just affordability,” a spokesperson for Deluxe Family Homes said. “Choosing a family-friendly country means looking at the bigger picture—how well a place can support a high quality of life while being financially accessible. Every family deserves a home where they can grow, connect, and thrive.”

Check out which countries made the top 8.