The 10 best credit cards for grocery shopping this holiday season

For most Americans, the holiday season means shopping for everything from tech to toys to travel, and just about everything in between. Groceries, in particular, are one of the biggest and often most overlooked expenses during this time of year.



Advertisement

About 23% of Americans’ spending during the holidays goes towards food, candy, and decorations. All told, the National Retail Federation estimates that Americans will spend an average of $902 per person on food, decorations, gifts and other seasonal items this year.

But with the right credit card, this big spending season offers opportunities for major cashback, points, and other perks. Take a look at NerdWallet’s picks for the best credit cards for groceries in December, rated by the personal finance company on a number of factors including annual fees, cashback/points, and introductory offers.