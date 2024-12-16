Costco demands price cuts from Chinese suppliers as trade tensions escalate and import costs rise
Money & Markets

The 10 best credit cards for grocery shopping this holiday season

NerdWallet rated some of the best cards based on cash back and other rewards on grocery shopping

By
Rocio Fabbro
Image for article titled The 10 best credit cards for grocery shopping this holiday season
Illustration: Andriy Onufriyenko (Getty Images)

For most Americans, the holiday season means shopping for everything from tech to toys to travel, and just about everything in between. Groceries, in particular, are one of the biggest and often most overlooked expenses during this time of year.

About 23% of Americans’ spending during the holidays goes towards food, candy, and decorations. All told, the National Retail Federation estimates that Americans will spend an average of $902 per person on food, decorations, gifts and other seasonal items this year.

But with the right credit card, this big spending season offers opportunities for major cashback, points, and other perks. Take a look at NerdWallet’s picks for the best credit cards for groceries in December, rated by the personal finance company on a number of factors including annual fees, cashback/points, and introductory offers.

10. U.S. Bank Cash+ Visa Signature Card

Image for article titled The 10 best credit cards for grocery shopping this holiday season
Photo: D3sign (Getty Images)

$0 annual fee

Cashback: 1%-5%

Intro offer: $200 rewards bonus after spending $1,000 in eligible purchases within the first 90 days of account opening.

Best for: Those seeking a customizable cashback program.

NerdWallet rating: 4.5/5

9. Prime Visa

Image for article titled The 10 best credit cards for grocery shopping this holiday season
Photo: Marco Bertorello (Getty Images)

No annual fee

Cashback: 1%-5%

Intro offer: $200 Amazon (AMZN) Gift Card upon approval for Prime members.

Best for: Amazon and Whole Foods shoppers.

NerdWallet rating: 4.6/5

8. American Express Gold Card

Image for article titled The 10 best credit cards for grocery shopping this holiday season
Photo: Magnez2 (Getty Images)

$325 annual fee

Points: 1x-4x

Intro offer: 60,000 Membership Rewards points after spending $6,000 on eligible purchases within the first six months of membership.

Best for: Those who want travel rewards and perks.

NerdWallet rating: 4.6/5

7. Citi Custom Cash Card

Image for article titled The 10 best credit cards for grocery shopping this holiday season
Photo: GCShutter (Getty Images)

$0 annual fee

Cashback: 1%-5%

Intro offer: $200 in cash back after spending $1,500 on purchases in the first six months of account opening, fulfilled as 20,000 ThankYou Points redeemable for $200 cash back.

Best for: Up to 5% cash back.

NerdWallet rating: 4.7/5

6. Blue Cash Everyday Card from American Express

Image for article titled The 10 best credit cards for grocery shopping this holiday season
Photo: FreshSplash (Getty Images)

$0 annual fee

Cashback: 1%-3%

Intro offer: $200 statement credit after spending $2,000 in purchases within the first six months.

Best for: Those who want ongoing high cashback rates with no annual fee.

NerdWallet rating: 4.9/5

5. Citi Double Cash Card

Image for article titled The 10 best credit cards for grocery shopping this holiday season
Photo: B4lls (Getty Images)

No annual fee

Cashback: 1%-5%

Intro offer: $200 cash back after spending $1,500 on purchases in the first six months of account opening. Fulfilled as 20,000 ThankYou Points, which can be redeemed for $200 cash back.

Best for: Those seeking cashback across the board (the card offers 2% cash back on everything).

NerdWallet rating: 4.9/5

4. Citi Strata Premier Card

Image for article titled The 10 best credit cards for grocery shopping this holiday season
Photo: Daniel Acker/Bloomberg (Getty Images)

$95 annual fee

Points: 1x-10x

Intro offer: 75,000 bonus ThankYou Points after spending $4,000 in the first three months of account opening, redeemable for $750 in gift cards or travel rewards.

Best for: Those who want travel rewards.

NerdWallet rating: 4.9/5

3. U.S. Bank Shopper Cash Rewards Visa Signature Card

Image for article titled The 10 best credit cards for grocery shopping this holiday season
Photo: Connect Images (Getty Images)

$0 annual fee for the first year, then $95

Cashback: 1.5%-6%

Intro offer: $250 bonus after spending $2,000 in eligible purchases within the first 120 days of account opening.

Best for: Target, Walmart, and wholesale club shoppers.

NerdWallet rating: 4.9/5

2. Capital One Savor Cash Rewards Credit Card

Image for article titled The 10 best credit cards for grocery shopping this holiday season
Photo: Heather Shimmin (Getty Images)

$0 annual fee

Cashback: 1%-8%

Intro offer: $250 cash bonus after spending $500 on purchases within the first three months of account opening.

Best for: Frequent restaurant diners.

NerdWallet rating: 5/5

1. Blue Cash Preferred Card from American Express

Image for article titled The 10 best credit cards for grocery shopping this holiday season
Photo: Serts (Getty Images)

$0 annual fee for the first year, then $95

Cashback: 1%-6%

Intro offer: $250 statement credit after spending $3,000 within the first 6 months.

Best for: Those seeking the highest rewards rate.

NerdWallet rating: 5/5

