The 14 best electric cars right now, according to Consumer Reports

How Trump’s tariffs could make your iPhone cost $3,500
From Hyundai, Kia, BMW and more, these are the best electric cars you can buy in 2024

By
Collin Woodard / Jalopnik
Tesla Modely Y
Photo: Tesla

It wasn’t too long ago that there were only a few electric vehicles on the market. Considering how much has happened in the meantime, can you believe the Tesla Model S was only introduced twelve years ago? Ever since Tesla changed the game with the most important car of the 21st century, more and more automakers have been getting into the EV game. Understandably, that can make things confusing for car shoppers who want to go electric but don’t have an exhaustive knowledge of the industry.

If you’re one of those folks, don’t worry. Our friends at Consumer Reports recently went through every single EV they’ve tested and picked the 14 best ones across a variety of categories. Whether you’re looking for a mainstream sedan or a three-row family SUV, consider this your personal EV-buying cheat sheet. Now let’s see what all made the list.

Hyundai Ioniq 6

Hyundai Ioniq 6
Photo: Hyundai

We’re big fans of the Ioniq 6, and so is Consumer Reports. The styling is like nothing else on the road, which may not be a pro for everyone, but even if you’re not a fan you might still want to give it a chance. It’s comfortable, quiet, fun to drive and offers up to 361 miles of range.

Kia Niro EV

Kia Niro Electric
Photo: Kia

The Kia Niro EV doesn’t get nearly as much attention in the media as many of the other electric cars on this list, but that doesn’t mean it isn’t a great choice. If you’re looking for a practical, relatively affordable EV to get around town, you’ll definitely want to check out the Niro. It’s peppy, and while its 253-mile range won’t set any records, it should be plenty for daily driving. Just make sure you can charge at home, because it can’t be fast-charged nearly as quickly as some of the others.

BMW i4

BMW i4
Photo: BMW

Do you like the idea of the BMW 3 Series but wish it was electric? Well, that’s basically what you get with the i4. And while sharing a platform with a gas-powered car can result in a less-than-desirable EV, the i4 doesn’t suffer that same fate. It’s just a darn good sport sedan that happens to be electric.

Porsche Taycan

Porsche Taycan
Photo: Porsche

According to the EPA, the best you can expect from the pre-facelift Taycan is 242 miles of range, but the good news is that many owners have reported seeing much higher results in real life. Still, it’s the Porsche of EVs and basically drives like a four-door sports car. Also, did we mention that you can get it as a wagon? You can get it as a wagon.

Kia EV6

Kia EV6
Photo: Kia

The Kia EV6 and its platform-mate the Hyundai Ioniq 5 are both outstanding options, but Consumer Reports likes the EV6 just a little bit better. The base model only comes with 232 miles of range, but if you spring for a bigger battery, that figure climbs as high as 310 miles.

Tesla Model Y

Tesla Model Y
Photo: Tesla

The Model Y takes everything people like about the Model 3 and adds a more spacious interior and the practicality of a hatchback. It also offers up to 330 miles of range.

Nissan Ariya

Nissan Ariya
Photo: Nissan

Like the Kia Niro, the Nissan Ariya doesn’t seem to be on many people’s radar, and if you only look at the range on Ariyas with the base battery, we can see why. The version with the lowest range only has an EPA rating of 205 miles. Jump up to the big battery, though, and you get up to 310 miles of range in a car Consumer Reports calls “quick, quiet, and roomy.” The bigger problem is that it’s slow to charge.

Ford Mustang Mach-E

Ford Mustang Mach-E
Photo: Ford

The Mach-E may have upset some purists over its Mustang badging, but who cares? It’s a good EV that’s quick and sporty while still offering solid range figures. Plus, you can add Ford’s excellent BlueCruise driver-assistance system that should make highway driving a lot more relaxing. As for the 15.5-inch center touchscreen, you’ll have to decide for yourself if that’s a pro or a con.

Kia EV9

Kia EV9
Photo: Kia

In a sense you can think of the Kia EV9 as an electric Telluride, but because it’s electric Kia was able to stretch the wheelbase, making it even roomier inside. If you’ve been looking for a non-Tesla with room for the whole family, the EV9 is one of the only games in town, at least for now. And if you really want a range figure that begins with a three, there’s a rear-wheel-drive long-range version that gets 304 miles according to the EPA.

BMW iX

BMW iX
Photo: BMW

Many people find the BMW iX horrifically ugly, but if you take one for a test drive, you may find yourself not caring about how it looks. The cabin is incredibly well-finished, the ride is comfortable, it’s quiet, and it’s surprisingly quick considering the EPA says it can go 324 miles on a charge. With everything else working in its favor, maybe it’s acceptably ugly?

Genesis GV60

Genesis GV60
Photo: Genesis

While the Kia EV6 and the Hyundai Ioniq 5 offer mainstream takes on the same electric platform, the Genesis GV60 goes full luxury. So while you get a more premium interior and a gorgeous design, you also get several neat features such as a crystal ball-shaped retractable shift knob, facial recognition that allows you to enter the car without a key and a fingerprint reader that lets you start the car. Range, meanwhile, tops out at 294 miles according to the EPA.

Lexus RZ

Lexus RZ
Photo: Lexus

The RZ is the Lexus of electric crossovers, making it far more enjoyable to spend time in than the Toyota bZ4X it shares a platform with. It has a better suspension, a much more luxurious interior, extra power and even includes all-wheel drive standard. Unfortunately, despite one version offering 266 miles of range, the RZ 450e on 20-inch wheels can only go 196 miles. Add the 20s to the base RZ 300e and it isn’t quite that bad, but 224 miles still isn’t much.

Audi Q4 E-Tron

Audi Q4 E-Tron
Photo: Audi

While the Volkswagen ID 4 that the Q4 E-Tron shares its platform with is fine, the Q4 is a big step up. Whether we’re talking road noise or interior quality, Consumer Reports insists it feels like an Audi throughout. It also praised the easy-to-use controls with the exception of the capacitive-touch controls on the steering wheel.

Audi Q8 E-Tron

Audi Q8 E-Tron
Photo: Audi

If you initially passed on the Q8 E-Tron because of its 220-mile range, we have great news. The 2024 refresh added an extra 65 miles of range, bringing the new total up to a much more useful 285 miles. You also get nearly 50 more horsepower — bringing the total up to 402 hp — to go with the Q8's impressively smooth and comfortable ride. It may not be as nimble as the BMW iX, but if you want a luxury crossover with an emphasis on luxury, get the Q8 instead.

A version of this article originally appeared on Jalopnik.

