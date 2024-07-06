The 14 best electric cars right now, according to Consumer Reports

It wasn’t too long ago that there were only a few electric vehicles on the market. Considering how much has happened in the meantime, can you believe the Tesla Model S was only introduced twelve years ago? Ever since Tesla changed the game with the most important car of the 21st century, more and more automakers have been getting into the EV game. Understandably, that can make things confusing for car shoppers who want to go electric but don’t have an exhaustive knowledge of the industry.

If you’re one of those folks, don’t worry. Our friends at Consumer Reports recently went through every single EV they’ve tested and picked the 14 best ones across a variety of categories. Whether you’re looking for a mainstream sedan or a three-row family SUV, consider this your personal EV-buying cheat sheet. Now let’s see what all made the list.