Bitcoin will be $200,000 by 2026, Anthony Scaramucci says
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

14 of the best entry-level sports cars on the market right now

About
Explore our other sites
  • kotaku
  • quartz
  • theroot
  • theinventory
Cars

14 of the best entry-level sports cars on the market right now

From Fords to Fiats, these are the models that Jalopnik readers think are the greatest entry-level sports cars

By
Owen Bellwood / Jalopnik
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Start Slideshow
Start Slideshow
A photo of an orange Ford Mustang muscle car.
Is the EcoBoost Mustang the best entry-level sports car out there?
Photo: Ford

You don’t need to have a multi-million-dollar supercar to have fun behind the wheel, I’m sure you’ll agree. There’s a lot to be said for a budget runaround that offers you an introduction to performance, better handling and fun when you’re out and about.

Advertisement

With this in mind, we wanted to find out the best car to buy if you’re looking for an introduction to the sportier side of living. To do this, we turned to you and asked for your picks for the best entry-level sports cars you can buy right now.

Thankfully, you came back with some great suggestions, including everything from old Pontiacs to shiny new Mazdas. To find out what cars came out on top, flick through the following slides to see what the Jalopnik readership thinks are the best entry-level sports cars out there.

Thought of a car we’ve missed? Let us know in the comments below.

A version of this article originally appeared on Jalopnik.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

2 / 16

Honda S660

Honda S660

A photo of a white Honda S660 sports car.
Photo: Honda

“Freshly brand new from the dealer?? I think the cheapest sportscar (not sporty car such as sporty sedan, sporty SUV, sporty 2-door sedan / coupe, sporty hatchback, sporty two-door hatchback hot-hatch etc but real sportscar) is Honda S660

“It’s also currently the cheapest mid-engine sportscar you can buy brand new, and it makes Mazda MX-5 Miata ND looks huge.

“Used but looking for budget entry-level sportscar?? forget BRZ, S2000, GT86 and MX-5 Miata and just get Silvia Spec-R S15, since it’s what GT86 should have been from the first time it was released, a 2,000cc I4 with a TURBO.”

Advertisement

Move to Japan and buy the budget sports car of your dreams, it’s what we all long to do right?

Suggested by: hayase

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

3 / 16

Factory Five 818

Factory Five 818

A photo of a blue Factory Five 818 sports car.
Screenshot: Factory Five via YouTube

“The Factory Five 818 must be considered in this listing. Yes, it’s a kit and you have to add your own engine, among other things, but at $11,000 it’s not a bad deal.”

Advertisement

Just build it yourself, that’ll save a few grand.

Suggested by: imoore3

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

4 / 16

Toyota GR86

Toyota GR86

A photo of a red Toyota GR86 sports car.
Photo: Toyota

“The GR86 is the answer. It is the car to have in DS, holds its own on track, and is a blast on back roads. It responds well to mods, can haul a decent amount of stuff for its size, and has proven to be pretty reliable... silica goop issues aside. It starts at $30K and has a strong community behind it.

“If you want less room but more sunshine, the Miata is all of that but with a drop-top, legendary status, and Mazda support.

“If you need more room or want a DCT, the Elantra N is a $45K sports sedan you can get for $35K.

“If you actually have $45K, buy a Civic Type R.”

Practical performance is what you really want from an entry-level sports car, right?

Advertisement

Suggested by: postomatic2000

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

5 / 16

Pontiac GTO

Pontiac GTO

A photo of a silver Pontiac GTO.
Photo: Pontiac

“A few months ago, I spotted a 2005 Pontiac GTO for sale.

“It looked pretty clean, had less than 60K miles and looked pretty stock. The owner wasn’t around and I wasn’t interested enough to call about the price, but there are quite a few on the market for under $20K

“It probably handles like a box car, but with 400 hp and 400 lb/ft torque. it’s probably fun as hell in a straight line.”

Advertisement

Why buy new when you can get all this used for the same price?

Suggested by: earthbound-misfit-i

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

6 / 16

Honda Civic Si

Honda Civic Si

A photo of an orange Honda Civic Si.
Photo: Honda

“I’ll throw the Civic Si out there. New is $30k ish and you can get a certified used one for mid $20k range. Fun, great shifting, 4dr or 2dr options (2dr used only) and cheap to own. I think it’s a great option for a super fun sporty daily driver that won’t break the bank.”

Advertisement

Another popular option today is the Civic, with different posters opting for different specs.

Suggested by: p-d-morgan33

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

7 / 16

Ford Mustang

Ford Mustang

A photo of an orange Ford Mustang.
Photo: Ford

“Can’t believe that nobody’s mentioned an EcoBoost Mustang. Starting MSRP is $31k, and it’s a blast to drive (although the new generation’s interior is a huge step back from the previous gen’s).”

Advertisement

Don’t worry, because you’ve mentioned the EcoBoost Mustang, it’s right here!

Suggested by: neverspeakawordagain

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

8 / 16

BMW 4 Series

BMW 4 Series

A photo of a white BMW 4 Series convertible.
Photo: BMW

“New? BMW 4 Series coupe. Yeah, the former BMW tech that hates BMW is willing to admit it. By the time I option out an Ecoboost Mustang to be as nice as the BMW, I’m within $3000 on the purchase price, and the 4-banger Mustang’s resale value is crap, the BMW has a better transmission and has a better engineered chassis and far superior interior.

“Used? 3rd or 4th gen F-body all day. They’re virtually autocross or track day ready from the factory (assuming a V8 in the 3rd gen and any engine other than the 3.4 in the 4th), parts are incredibly cheap for them, they’re easy to find cheap (even LS1-equipped cars can be found in rough, but drivable condition for under $10k nowadays), and they’re beginning to appreciate in value.”

Advertisement

Does a car that starts at $48,395 here in America count as entry-level? Well I guess it is around the average price of a car sold Stateside.

Suggested by: mustangiimatt

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

9 / 16

Fiat 124 Spider

Fiat 124 Spider

A photo of a black Fiat 124 Spider.
Photo: Fiat

“Is the Fiat 124 terrible? I’ve been thinking of a short-term purchase then buy a plug-in or EV in two-years. I like the looks of the 124 and the prices on the used market are good. I was a pretty dedicated Mazda fan for many years, but I like the 124 style better.”

Advertisement

The good thing about the 124 is you get that Mazda build with the excellent looks from Fiat, surely that’s a win-win?

Suggested by: spookiness

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

10 / 16

Porsche 996

Porsche 996

A photo of a red Porsche 996 at sunset.
Photo: Porsche

“I’m a broken record about the 996, but you can honestly get a driver in the teens. You don’t need a pristine example. Hell, I bought one with a rebuilt title. They’re absolutely fantastic things to drive.

“Just save the ten-plus grand left over from the purchase price of a new MX-5 for possible engine repairs at a future date.”

Advertisement

Why buy a new Fiat when you could get an old Porsche?

Suggested by: sissyfoot

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

11 / 16

Nissan Z

Nissan Z

A photo of a yellow Nissan Z sports car.
Photo: Nissan

“This is where I pour one out for the Z.

“That really should be the answer here (and I’m saying that as a Miata owner). Even though it hasn’t updated that much, it’s still a RWD sports car with 400 hp. It looks great. It should have been amazing to drive. But it ended up just being expensive and more of a GT car. At the price of one, I’d rather just get the entertainment of a V8 Mustang. What’s even more disappointing is how much you have to pay for the Nismo to get the Z as it should have been from the factory.”

Advertisement

Did Nissan miss a trick not making the Z an entry-level monster, or does it’s higher price point, ultimately, make it a better car?

Suggested by: dolsh

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

12 / 16

Chevrolet Camaro

Chevrolet Camaro

A photo of a blue Chevrolet Camaro muscle cars.
Photo: General Motors

“For a turn-key track day car, a 6th gen Camaro SS 1LE is tough to beat. A track alignment, some DOT 4 brake fluid and it’s good to go beat up on most anything else on the track.”

Advertisement

A few minor tweaks is all it takes to create a super sports car.

Suggested by: lastminutebastrd

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

13 / 16

Corvette

Corvette

A photo of a silver C5 Corvette.
Photo: General Motors

“For the normal person that could afford the purchase price of a new entry level sports car like a Miata, there’s still a few hurdles to overcome. First, if you have a family it can’t replace your daily driver, so it’s $30k in addition to whatever you already have, not instead of. And you gotta have the space for another car, and extra insurance and maintenance costs.

“My recommendation for the best entry level sports car is a sporty car that can replace your daily driver, I’m thinking a sports sedan or hot hatch. Instead of getting a second/third car, upgrade your current daily and spend probably less than half of what that new Miata would cost in extra budget. Have a Honda Accord? Get a Chevy SS, CPO 3-series or Giulia. Dailying a Jetta? Get a newer GTI. Got a Tiguan, Blazer, Rav4, etc? Get the nicest CPO Macan you can find.

“You don’t have to let a lack of space, family practicality needs, budget, or hesitance to spend money on a car you won’t use more than once a week in the summer hold you back from having a sporty car that you truly enjoy driving.

“But if you do have the space financially and garage-wise, get a C5 Corvette.”

“Financial space” is a phrase I’ve not heard before.

Suggested by: give-me-a-manuel-alpha-romero-you-cowards

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

14 / 16

Acura TL

Acura TL

A photo of a silver Acura TL sedan.
Photo: Acura

“I feel like my car is always looked over despite it being pretty capable. I have a 2008 Acura TL Type S 6 Speed. With a new j-pipe, intake, and a tune it makes right about 300 HP. I also have it on some mild Tein coilovers and it rides on rails. Mods, maintenance, and purchase price I am into it about $13k. With the car market these days, I don’t think I will ever sell it.”

Advertisement

A car that can grow with you in this way is a good way to go.

Suggested by: mcballs3rd

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

15 / 16

Mazda Miata

Mazda Miata

A photo of a silver Mazda Miata sports car.
Photo: Mazda

“MX-5 works as the best all round entry level sports car.

“Get up early, drop the roof and take the long way to work enjoying your local driving roads. Savoring the precise handling and perfectly weighted gearshifts where each turn depends on your input not simply the car’s bhp and traction control.

“Next weekend head out to the local skidpan and take part in a motorkhana, making the most of the short wheel base, RWD and sheer chuckability. You might not win but you will likely be in the top third.

“Mid-week in summer, knock off work early, drop the roof, put on some classical music, pick up your picnic basket and take your partner for a romantic drive in the country somewhere. Enjoy the drive home on a warm summer’s night with the stars as your roof and the fresh air filling your lungs.

“Local track day? Head out set lap times that will have the others scratching their heads how you can be so quick with so little grunt.

“Your MX-5 is not quite to your precise liking? Get online and join in with the massive, friendly and very welcoming MX5 community to see what others have done and or get advice. Then choose from the massive lists of available parts from all over the world for less than TRD parts let alone anything from Germany or England.

“Unless you need to do a regular grocery shop for a family or you want to pack a pair of skis for a weekend of skiing or a pair of boards to head down to the beach for a weekend of surfing. “Unfortunately despite the saying, there are some practical things it cannot do. But pick a cheap Subaru station wagon as a second car and you are set. Even better if you make the regular oil and fluid changes on the Subaru it will probably sell for close to what you paid so its almost free motoring to enable your MX-5 journey. You might sell the MX-5 one day but you will always look back and smile and you will probably always wonder if you should have kept it just for a bit longer (like forever).

“If you live somewhere cold or need a hardtop for security, just get the RF and enjoy an MX5 with a roof that will stop traffic as bystanders are in awe of the roof opening (and closing) mechanism that is almost as good as 911 Targa without the price tag or the insurance bill.”

Advertisement

We get it, Miata is always the answer.

Suggested by: mrcarrera28

Advertisement

16 / 16