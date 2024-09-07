14 of the best entry-level sports cars on the market right now

“MX-5 works as the best all round entry level sports car.

“Get up early, drop the roof and take the long way to work enjoying your local driving roads. Savoring the precise handling and perfectly weighted gearshifts where each turn depends on your input not simply the car’s bhp and traction control.

“Next weekend head out to the local skidpan and take part in a motorkhana, making the most of the short wheel base, RWD and sheer chuckability. You might not win but you will likely be in the top third.

“Mid-week in summer, knock off work early, drop the roof, put on some classical music, pick up your picnic basket and take your partner for a romantic drive in the country somewhere. Enjoy the drive home on a warm summer’s night with the stars as your roof and the fresh air filling your lungs.

“Local track day? Head out set lap times that will have the others scratching their heads how you can be so quick with so little grunt.

“Your MX-5 is not quite to your precise liking? Get online and join in with the massive, friendly and very welcoming MX5 community to see what others have done and or get advice. Then choose from the massive lists of available parts from all over the world for less than TRD parts let alone anything from Germany or England.

“Unless you need to do a regular grocery shop for a family or you want to pack a pair of skis for a weekend of skiing or a pair of boards to head down to the beach for a weekend of surfing. “Unfortunately despite the saying, there are some practical things it cannot do. But pick a cheap Subaru station wagon as a second car and you are set. Even better if you make the regular oil and fluid changes on the Subaru it will probably sell for close to what you paid so its almost free motoring to enable your MX-5 journey. You might sell the MX-5 one day but you will always look back and smile and you will probably always wonder if you should have kept it just for a bit longer (like forever).

“If you live somewhere cold or need a hardtop for security, just get the RF and enjoy an MX5 with a roof that will stop traffic as bystanders are in awe of the roof opening (and closing) mechanism that is almost as good as 911 Targa without the price tag or the insurance bill.”