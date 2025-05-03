The 7 best EVs for long-distance road trips

Electric vehicles have transformed road trips by reducing emissions while maintaining comfort and convenience. Choosing an EV for long-distance travel requires a careful balance of range, charging speed, network access, and performance.

Today’s electric models boast ranges that exceed 300 miles, fast recharging times, and cabin features designed for hours of comfortable driving. As charging infrastructure expands across the U.S. and Europe, EV road trips become more practical each year.

Look at Google-backed startup Gravity, for instance, which had 40,000 charging sessions in its first year of operating its primary stations. Its chargers can add about 200 miles of range in around five minutes.

Analysts project that the EV market will grow at a startling rate through 2030. Major automakers are already seeing that momentum, with Ford reporting 139% growth, Tesla (TSLA) experiencing an 81% surge in demand, and Volkswagen (VWAGY) following with a 65% increase. The message is clear: People want EVs.

In June 2024, new EV registrations increased 3.1% year-over-year to 108,026 units, even as the broader light-vehicle market declined by 8.8%, according to S&P Global Mobility (SPGI). This growth pushed EV market share to 8.9% — up from 7.9% in the same month the previous year.

Retailers, automakers, and charging providers have committed to major infrastructure investments that will add over 160,000 DC fast chargers and 1.5 million Level 2 chargers nationwide in the coming years, addressing anticipated future charging needs.

Many EV models now match or outperform traditional gasoline-powered vehicles’ battery performance and driving range thanks to engineering breakthroughs. Whether travelers focus on speed, comfort, or affordability, there are EV options that are designed for every need.