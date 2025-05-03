How Trump’s tariffs could make your iPhone cost $3,500
The 7 best EVs for long-distance road trips

From Tesla to Rivian, these are the top electric cars and trucks for your next great escape

By
Jack Shaw
Image for article titled The 7 best EVs for long-distance road trips
Photo: CHUTTERSNAP

Electric vehicles have transformed road trips by reducing emissions while maintaining comfort and convenience. Choosing an EV for long-distance travel requires a careful balance of range, charging speed, network access, and performance.

Today’s electric models boast ranges that exceed 300 miles, fast recharging times, and cabin features designed for hours of comfortable driving. As charging infrastructure expands across the U.S. and Europe, EV road trips become more practical each year.

Look at Google-backed startup Gravity, for instance, which had 40,000 charging sessions in its first year of operating its primary stations. Its chargers can add about 200 miles of range in around five minutes.

Analysts project that the EV market will grow at a startling rate through 2030. Major automakers are already seeing that momentum, with Ford reporting 139% growth, Tesla (TSLA) experiencing an 81% surge in demand, and Volkswagen (VWAGY) following with a 65% increase. The message is clear: People want EVs.

In June 2024, new EV registrations increased 3.1% year-over-year to 108,026 units, even as the broader light-vehicle market declined by 8.8%, according to S&P Global Mobility (SPGI). This growth pushed EV market share to 8.9% — up from 7.9% in the same month the previous year.

Retailers, automakers, and charging providers have committed to major infrastructure investments that will add over 160,000 DC fast chargers and 1.5 million Level 2 chargers nationwide in the coming years, addressing anticipated future charging needs.

Many EV models now match or outperform traditional gasoline-powered vehicles’ battery performance and driving range thanks to engineering breakthroughs. Whether travelers focus on speed, comfort, or affordability, there are EV options that are designed for every need.

Tesla Model 3

Image for article titled The 7 best EVs for long-distance road trips
Photo: Tesla Fans Schweiz (Unsplash)

Range: Up to 363 miles

The Tesla Model 3 combines strong performance, efficiency, and advanced tech in a sleek, dependable EV. It accelerates from zero to 60 miles per hour (mph) in 5.8 seconds and features seating for five, a large touchscreen, an autopilot mode, and 594 liters of cargo space.

Lucid Air Grand Touring

Image for article titled The 7 best EVs for long-distance road trips
Photo: Lucid Motors (lucidmotors.com)

Range: Up to 512 miles

The Lucid (LCID) Air Grand Touring is an EV built for long-distance travel, accelerating from zero to 60 mph in just three seconds; it can reach a top speed of 168 mph. It features a luxurious, spacious cabin and an expansive glass canopy roof, and the EV comes in six metallic colorways inspired by California’s landscape.

Rivian R1T Dual

Image for article titled The 7 best EVs for long-distance road trips
Photo: Wes Hicks

Range: Up to 420 miles with the Max battery pack

Built for adventure, the Rivian (RIVN) R1T Dual offers long-range capability, off-road modes, and smart trip tools. Its rugged design, built-in camping gear, and access to over 32,000 public chargers support remote exploration. Crafted with aluminum alloy, high-strength steel, and carbon fiber, it delivers smooth driving dynamics, safety, and comfort on any terrain.

Chevrolet Silverado EV RST

Image for article titled The 7 best EVs for long-distance road trips
Photo: Chevrolet

Range: Up to 460 miles

The all-electric Chevrolet (GM) Silverado EV RST blends power, range, and innovation on GM’s Ultium BT1 platform, which allows for adaptable battery configurations. Its massive 205-kilowatt-hour battery ensures long-range capabilities, while a midgate adds versatility, redefining what a full-size pickup can be.

Hyundai Ioniq 6

Image for article titled The 7 best EVs for long-distance road trips
Photo: Václav Pechar

Range: Up to 342 miles

The 2023 Hyundai (HYMTF) Ioniq 6 features innovative tech and design, including Interactive Pixel Lights that communicate vehicle status, digital side mirrors for better visibility, and an integrated 12.3-inch display for easy access to vital info. With advanced safety features such as seven airbags, it ensures both comfort and protection.

Ford Mustang Mach-E

Image for article titled The 7 best EVs for long-distance road trips
Photo: Bram Van Oost

Range: Up to 320 miles

The Ford (F) Mustang Mach-E blends tradition with modern performance, featuring a 15.5-inch “infotainment” screen, wireless device charging, and a stylish cabin. It offers seamless connectivity with the Ford Connectivity Package, including Alexa, 5G Wi-Fi, wireless Apple CarPlay, and Android Auto, plus advanced driver-assist technologies for added confidence.

Hummer EV 3X Pickup

Image for article titled The 7 best EVs for long-distance road trips
Photo: GMC

Range: Up to 381 miles

The 2025 GMC Hummer EV 3X Pickup blends strength with advanced tech, offering up to 381 miles of range thanks to its massive battery. It delivers extreme off-road capabilities, 1,000 horsepower, and features such as four-wheel steering, adaptive air suspension, and hands-free driving. It charges fast, drives smart, and is commanding on rugged terrain.

