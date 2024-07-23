The 5 most exclusive New York restaurant reservations, according to hospitality experts

How Nike’s new CEO plans to revive the struggling sportswear giant

Food & Fine Dining

Madeline Fitzgerald
For those looking to dine out in New York, it seems like the difficulty of obtaining a reservation has reached unprecedented heights. In the last three years, the process of getting a seat at the city’s trendiest tables has gone from challenging to out-of-reach for many would-be foodies.

“There are some restaurants that people can’t get into,” Joel Montaniel, the CEO of bookings platform Sevenrooms, recently told Bloomberg. “I’ve even talked to restaurateurs, we’ve hosted them on panels and asked them for tips to get in, and they say, ‘I don’t have them.’”

Dinner reservations have become so competitive that last month the New York state legislature voted to ban third-party bookings sites like Appointment Trader, where users were scalping their restaurant slots for $200 or more – in a manner that was once reserved for concerts and sporting events.

Melissa Fleischut, the President & CEO of the New York State Restaurant Association, described the legislation as a “major victory for the hospitality industry” that would reduce competition for reservations and protect restaurants from expensive cancellations.

Even with legislative changes, however, the reality remains that in recent years, the desire for exciting, trendy and luxurious activities continues to outstrip their availability.

“Post-COVID, I’m sure you’ve noticed that everything is booked up, right? Every plane is full, every restaurant is full, every hotel is full,” says travel advisor Jaclyn Sienna India. “So how do you navigate getting people into restaurants, hotels and yachts and experiences that are sort of already booked up?”

India knows more about getting people into restaurants than most – for 16 years she has run Sienna Charles, a concierge and travel planning service for the ultra-wealthy. Her expertise is reserved for families making in excess of $100 million and her past clients include George W. Bush and Mariah Carey.

Despite her star-studded resume, however, India emphasizes that access to the most exciting and popular restaurants (or hotels or yachts or other luxury experiences) comes down to a few significant factors: namely, understanding what customers are looking for and building relationships with the restaurants that can fulfill those desires.

“People have really moved away from fine dining, we very rarely have a client that wants to sit through a tasting menu,” she explains. “The entire shift in the last three years has been towards trendy restaurants where the focus is not necessarily on food. It’s never about food, it’s sort of about FOMO. It’s about saying that you got in, it’s a bragging right.”

If you’re interested in bragging rights of your own (and are willing to be persistent about fighting for a reservation) read on to see which New York restaurant tables are the hardest-to-get, according to Sienna Charles.

Via Carota

Via Carota

Image for article titled The 5 most exclusive New York restaurant reservations, according to hospitality experts
Image: Rob Kim/Getty Images (Getty Images)

Since it was first established in 2014, this Italian spot has gained a reputation as the place for a-listers to see and be seen. Jennifer Lawrence and Gwyneth Paltrow are known to dine at Via Carota; Taylor Swift and Sophie Turner ate there in the aftermath of the latter’s high-profile divorce. Only a few tables can be reserved each evening – while everyone else waits on line in the bustling West Village streets.

Carbone

Carbone

Image for article titled The 5 most exclusive New York restaurant reservations, according to hospitality experts
Image: Alexi Rosenfeld/Getty Images (Getty Images)

In 2022, actress, model and preeminent it girl Julia Fox described Carbone as “obviously” one of her favorite restaurants. The Italian-American spot first opened in 2013 and subsequently expanded to Dallas, Miami, Las Vegas and Hong Kong. Despite its new locations, however, the original Carbone remains as trendy and competitive as ever.

4 Charles Prime Rib

4 Charles Prime Rib

Image for article titled The 5 most exclusive New York restaurant reservations, according to hospitality experts
Image: 4 Charles Prime Rib

When the 2024 Met Gala wound down this year, many of the city’s most glamorous young people finished their night at 4 Charles Prime Rib – a steak house known for serving one of the best burgers in New York. Among those on the guest list were model Chanel Iman and socialite and filmmaker Francesca Scorsese. Even on less star-studded evenings, however, 4 Charles Prime Rib is notorious for its impossible-to-get reservations.

Topping Rose House

Topping Rose House

Image for article titled The 5 most exclusive New York restaurant reservations, according to hospitality experts
Image: Topping Rose House

When New Yorkers get sick of the city but are still looking for an exclusive dining experience, Jean-Georges at Topping Rose House in Bridgehampton is one the most popular destinations on Long Island. Celebrity chef Jean-Georges Vongerichten’s Hamptons outpost is known for its elegant farm-to-table meals, featuring ingredients sourced from the Topping Rose House farm.

Le Bilboquet

Le Bilboquet

Image for article titled The 5 most exclusive New York restaurant reservations, according to hospitality experts
Image: Le Bilboquet

This Hamptons restaurant was founded as clientele from its original Manhattan location flocked to Sag Harbor for their summer vacations. Located on a marina, with prime waterfront views, Le Bilboquet is known for maintaining a chic vibe and requires patrons to dress to impress. Though the original Le Bilboquet first opened in 1985 and has since expanded to seven locations, the allure of the restaurant has never worn off.

