The 10 best food cities in America A new analysis of more than 180 cities takes into account factors like affordability, accessibility, and quality

Food culture in the U.S. is about more than fine dining. It’s about searching for value, variety, and accessibility — whether that means farmers' markets, food trucks, or diners.

To determine where food culture is the best, WalletHub compared 182 big U.S. cities on 28 metrics, including affordability, diversity, accessibility, and quality. Data points ranged from grocery costs and meal prices to restaurant diversity, food festivals, and the availability of healthy options.

“The top cities cater not just to people who enjoy dining out, but also to foodies who enjoy putting their own skills to the test by exploring new flavors in their own kitchens,” said WalletHub analyst Chip Lupo. “In addition, these cities make delicious dining affordable for residents and visitors alike.”

Continue reading to see which made the list.