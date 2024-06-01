The 9 best gadgets right now

May was a loaded month with Apple and Google both releasing products. Project Astra was definitely the most interesting thing we saw at an otherwise boring Google I/O. Apple also dropped its latest iPad Pros with the all-new M4 chip and OLED displays, a 13-inch iPad Air for the first time, and the incredibly cool Apple Pencil Pro.

This month’s biggest surprises were the Spacetop G1, this $1,900 PC that uses AR glasses to create a 100-inch virtual workspace, and a stylish smartwatch from WiThings.