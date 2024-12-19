The 7 best gift cards for last-minute Christmas gifts

Buying a gift card is a great last-minute holiday gift, but not when companies tack on extra fees.

Advertisement

Some retailers annoyingly charge shipping or purchase fees for a gift card, giving customers less for their money.

But plenty of popular stores don’t, and even offer buyers discounts, giving you more than you paid for.

WalletHub looked at 50 of the most popular retailers that offer gift cards and ranked them based on five factors: buyer discount, resale value, retailer rating, shipping or purchase fees, and popularity.

Check out which made the top of the list for the best ones to buy this holiday season.