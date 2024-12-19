Elon Musk urges Tesla staffers to 'hang onto your stock' even though it has fallen 50%
The 7 best gift cards for last-minute Christmas gifts

Money & Markets

By
Ben Kesslen
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Buying a gift card is a great last-minute holiday gift, but not when companies tack on extra fees.

Some retailers annoyingly charge shipping or purchase fees for a gift card, giving customers less for their money.

But plenty of popular stores don’t, and even offer buyers discounts, giving you more than you paid for.

WalletHub looked at 50 of the most popular retailers that offer gift cards and ranked them based on five factors: buyer discount, resale value, retailer rating, shipping or purchase fees, and popularity.

Check out which made the top of the list for the best ones to buy this holiday season.

Amazon

Amazon

Amazon (AMZN) ranked as a top choice, with no additional fees and an average buying discount of 5%.

Target

Target

Target (TGT) is another great option. Its gift cards have a high resale value and no extra fees.

Sephora

Sephora

WalletHub suggests considering a Sephora gift card for the makeup and skincare lovers in your life. Their gift cards have no fees and have an average buyer discount of almost 6%.

Walmart

Walmart

Walmart (WMT) gift cards also made WalletHub’s list, thanks to their high resale value and no extra fees.

Starbucks

Starbucks

Starbucks (SBUX) gift cards tend to offer buyers a 5% discount and have no extra fees.

Disney

Disney

Disney (DIS) gift cards have some of the highest resale value and do not tack on additional fees for buyers.

Home Depot

Home Depot

WalletHub suggests Home Depot (HD) gift cards for the DIY-er in your life, with no additional fees and good resale value.

