Future of Work

The 10 best cities in the world for remote workers right now

Check out which cities made the top 10 — and why they landed there.

By
Ben Kesslen
Image for article titled The 10 best cities in the world for remote workers right now
Photo: COROIMAGE (Getty Images)

If you work remotely and are hoping to escape the winter blues, look no further.

A new study by Eskimoz, a performance marketing company, examined the biggest cities in the world to find which would be the best winter escape destinations.

The study factored in average winter temperatures, cost of housing and living, internet speed, availability of coworking spaces, safety, and quality of life, to find which cities make the most sense to abscond to for the winter.

Eskimoz said that “a growing number of remote workers are seeking destinations that perform great in warmth, affordability, and infrastructure to support their lifestyle.”

The company added that its rankings “highlight how diverse global cities are adapting to meet the demands of a remote-first workforce, making it easier than ever to escape cold winters without sacrificing productivity.”

Check out which cities made the top 10 — and why they landed there.

#10: São Paulo, Brazil

Image for article titled The 10 best cities in the world for remote workers right now
Photo: Carlos Alkmin (Getty Images)

São Paulo came in tenth place, thanks to its mild temperatures and plethora of coworking spaces.

#9: Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

Image for article titled The 10 best cities in the world for remote workers right now
Photo: Giordano Cipriani (Getty Images)

Rio de Janeiro took ninth with warm weather and nearby beaches for after work.

#8: Hanoi, Vietnam

Image for article titled The 10 best cities in the world for remote workers right now
Photo: Gonzalo Azumendi (Getty Images)

Hanoi ranked eighth in part because of its low cost of living and nice winter temperatures.

#7: Manila, Philippines

Image for article titled The 10 best cities in the world for remote workers right now
Photo: Michael Reinhard (Getty Images)

Manila came in seventh with the highest number of coworking spaces compared to any other city and a wide range of affordable housing options.

#6: Buenos Aires, Argentina

Image for article titled The 10 best cities in the world for remote workers right now
Photo: Andrew Peacock (Getty Images)

Buenos Aires took the sixth spot with great weather and a low cost of living.

#5: Mumbai, India

Image for article titled The 10 best cities in the world for remote workers right now
Photo: Karl Hendon (Getty Images)

Mumbai took fifth because it’s extremely budget-friendly.

#4: Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Image for article titled The 10 best cities in the world for remote workers right now
Photo: Jaromir (Getty Images)

Dubai ranked fourth despite a higher cost of living thanks to its many coworking spaces, a high quality of life, and great winter temperatures.

#3: Taipei, Taiwan

Image for article titled The 10 best cities in the world for remote workers right now
Photo: Twenty47studio (Getty Images)

Taipei ranked third in part because it’s very safe and has extremely reliable internet.

#2: Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

Image for article titled The 10 best cities in the world for remote workers right now
Photo: Martin Puddy (Getty Images)

Kuala Lumpur ranked second with warm, stable temperatures, great housing options, and a reasonable cost of living.

#1: Bangkok, Thailand

Image for article titled The 10 best cities in the world for remote workers right now
Photo: Roberto Moiola / Sysaworld (Getty Images)

Bangkok took the top space, with warm tropical weather, affordable housing, a reasonable cost of living, and great internet speeds.

