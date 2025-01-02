The 10 best cities in the world for remote workers right now

If you work remotely and are hoping to escape the winter blues, look no further.

A new study by Eskimoz, a performance marketing company, examined the biggest cities in the world to find which would be the best winter escape destinations.

The study factored in average winter temperatures, cost of housing and living, internet speed, availability of coworking spaces, safety, and quality of life, to find which cities make the most sense to abscond to for the winter.

Eskimoz said that “a growing number of remote workers are seeking destinations that perform great in warmth, affordability, and infrastructure to support their lifestyle.”

The company added that its rankings “highlight how diverse global cities are adapting to meet the demands of a remote-first workforce, making it easier than ever to escape cold winters without sacrificing productivity.”

Check out which cities made the top 10 — and why they landed there.