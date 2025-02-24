Amazon takes creative control of the James Bond movie franchise
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

14 countries with the best golden visa programs in the world

About
Explore our other sites
  • kotaku
  • quartz
  • theroot
  • theinventory
Travel

14 countries with the best golden visa programs in the world

Some countries allow expats to obtain permanent resident status if they purchase property, invest in the economy, or outright give money to the government

By
Madeline Fitzgerald
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Start Slideshow
Start Slideshow
Image for article titled 14 countries with the best golden visa programs in the world
Photo: Sylvain Sonnet

Even as debates over immigration and asylum policies continue to roil political discourse across the world, some countries are making it easier than ever for foreigners to claim residency – provided they have enough money.

Advertisement

So-called “Golden Visas” have become increasingly popular among the global one percent in recent years. Technically, the term refers to “residence by investment,” meaning that certain countries will allow expatriates to obtain permanent resident status if they purchase property, invest in the economy, or — in some cases — outright give money to the government.

Henley & Partners, a firm dedicated to assisting the wealthy obtain Golden Visas, reported a marked increase in the number of both British and American people seeking residence by investment. Between 2019 and 2024, the firm has seen its American client base increase by 1,000%. In the last year, the number of British people seeking assistance increased by 57%.

“Faced with unprecedented instability and uncertainty, investors and wealthy families are adopting a strategy of geopolitical arbitrage to acquire additional residence and citizenship options to hedge against jurisdictional risk and leverage differences in legal, economic, political, and social conditions across countries,” said Dominic Volek, Group Head of Private Clients at Henley & Partners, in a statement.

The firm ranked countries with Golden Visa programs based on a myriad of factors, including reputation, quality of life, and their requirements for investment, residency, and physically visiting the country in question.

Continue reading to learn more about the best countries for people seeking Golden Visas.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

2 / 16

10. Cambodia

10. Cambodia

Image for article titled 14 countries with the best golden visa programs in the world
Photo: Ashit Desai (iStock by Getty Images)

Cambodia scored 53 out of a possible 100 points on the Henley & Partners global citizenship index. The Southeast Asian country received particularly high marks for its limited residency requirements.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

3 / 16

9. Vanuatu

9. Vanuatu

Image for article titled 14 countries with the best golden visa programs in the world
Photo: Didier Marti (iStock by Getty Images)

Vanuatu scored 60 out of a possible 100 points on the Henley & Partners global citizenship index. The South Pacific country received particularly high marks for its limited residency requirements.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

4 / 16

8. North Macedonia (tied)

8. North Macedonia (tied)

Image for article titled 14 countries with the best golden visa programs in the world
Photo: Tim E White (iStock by Getty Images)

North Macedonia scored 63 out of a possible 100 points on the Henley & Partners global citizenship index. The Balkan country received particularly high marks for its limited residency requirements.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

5 / 16

8. Jordan (tied)

8. Jordan (tied)

Image for article titled 14 countries with the best golden visa programs in the world
Photo: minoandriani (iStock by Getty Images)

Jordan scored 63 out of a possible 100 points on the Henley & Partners global citizenship index. The Middle Eastern country received particularly high marks for its limited physical visit requirements.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

6 / 16

8. Egypt (tied)

8. Egypt (tied)

Image for article titled 14 countries with the best golden visa programs in the world
Photo: Paul Panayiotou (iStock by Getty Images)

Egypt scored 63 out of a possible 100 points on the Henley & Partners global citizenship index. The North African country received particularly high marks for its limited physical visit and residency requirements.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

7 / 16

7. Türkiye

7. Türkiye

Image for article titled 14 countries with the best golden visa programs in the world
Photo: Mesut Dogan (iStock by Getty Images)

Türkiye scored 64 out of a possible 100 points on the Henley & Partners global citizenship index. The Eurasian country received particularly high marks for its limited residency requirements.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

8 / 16

6. Dominica

6. Dominica

Image for article titled 14 countries with the best golden visa programs in the world
Photo: Ulrich Hollmann (iStock by Getty Images)

Dominica scored 65 out of a possible 100 points on the Henley & Partners global citizenship index. The Caribbean country received particularly high marks for its limited physical visit and residency requirements.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

9 / 16

5. St. Kitts and Nevis (tied)

5. St. Kitts and Nevis (tied)

Image for article titled 14 countries with the best golden visa programs in the world
Photo: BriBar

St. Kitts and Nevis scored 66 out of a possible 100 points on the Henley & Partners global citizenship index. The Caribbean country received particularly high marks for its limited residency requirements.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

10 / 16

5. St. Lucia (tied)

5. St. Lucia (tied)

Image for article titled 14 countries with the best golden visa programs in the world
Photo: Paul Baggaley (iStock by Getty Images)

St. Lucia scored 66 out of a possible 100 points on the Henley & Partners global citizenship index. The Caribbean country received particularly high marks for its limited physical visit and residency requirements.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

11 / 16

5. Nauru (tied)

5. Nauru (tied)

Image for article titled 14 countries with the best golden visa programs in the world
Photo: Hadi Zaher (iStock by Getty Images)

Nauru scored 66 out of a possible 100 points on the Henley & Partners global citizenship index. The Pacific island nation received particularly high marks for its limited physical visit and residency requirements.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

12 / 16

4. Antigua and Barbuda

4. Antigua and Barbuda

Image for article titled 14 countries with the best golden visa programs in the world
Photo: Roberto Moiola (iStock by Getty Images)

Antigua and Barbuda scored 67 out of a possible 100 points on the Henley & Partners global citizenship index. The Caribbean country received particularly high marks for its limited residency requirements.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

13 / 16

3. Grenada

3. Grenada

Image for article titled 14 countries with the best golden visa programs in the world
Photo: Marco Bottigelli (iStock by Getty Images)

Grenada scored 69 out of a possible 100 points on the Henley & Partners global citizenship index. The Caribbean country received particularly high marks for its limited physical visit and residency requirements.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

14 / 16

2. Austria

2. Austria

Image for article titled 14 countries with the best golden visa programs in the world
Photo: Alexander Spatari (iStock by Getty Images)

Austria scored 75 out of a possible 100 points on the Henley & Partners global citizenship index. The European country received perfect scores for its quality of life, limited visa requirements, limited residency requirements, and relocation flexibility.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

15 / 16

1. Malta

1. Malta

Image for article titled 14 countries with the best golden visa programs in the world
Photo: Sylvain Sonnet (iStock by Getty Images)

Malta scored 76 out of a possible 100 points on the Henley & Partners global citizenship index. The Mediterranean country received perfect scores for its relocation flexibility and limited visa requirements.

Advertisement

16 / 16