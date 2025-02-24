14 countries with the best golden visa programs in the world

Even as debates over immigration and asylum policies continue to roil political discourse across the world, some countries are making it easier than ever for foreigners to claim residency – provided they have enough money.

So-called “Golden Visas” have become increasingly popular among the global one percent in recent years. Technically, the term refers to “residence by investment,” meaning that certain countries will allow expatriates to obtain permanent resident status if they purchase property, invest in the economy, or — in some cases — outright give money to the government.

Henley & Partners, a firm dedicated to assisting the wealthy obtain Golden Visas, reported a marked increase in the number of both British and American people seeking residence by investment. Between 2019 and 2024, the firm has seen its American client base increase by 1,000%. In the last year, the number of British people seeking assistance increased by 57%.

“Faced with unprecedented instability and uncertainty, investors and wealthy families are adopting a strategy of geopolitical arbitrage to acquire additional residence and citizenship options to hedge against jurisdictional risk and leverage differences in legal, economic, political, and social conditions across countries,” said Dominic Volek, Group Head of Private Clients at Henley & Partners, in a statement.

The firm ranked countries with Golden Visa programs based on a myriad of factors, including reputation, quality of life, and their requirements for investment, residency, and physically visiting the country in question.

Continue reading to learn more about the best countries for people seeking Golden Visas.