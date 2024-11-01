There are relatively few things in American life that are as beloved today as they were a nearly century ago – but the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade is one tradition that shows no sign of waning popularity.

The annual procession of Broadway actors, towering inflatables, pop stars, and marching bands through Manhattan was a ratings success for NBC in 2023. Last year, the 97th Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade earned a 7.2 rating in the crucial 18-49 age demographic and was seen by 28.5 million viewers.



While virtually every program on television has seen a decline in ratings, the 2023 parade viewership was a six percent increase from the 2022 procession – indicating that Americans’ love for the tradition endures to this day.



“We’re absolutely thrilled that a record number of people were able to enjoy the parade with their families and friends, and spend the day with us,” Jen Neal, executive Vice President of Live Events and Specials, NBCUniversal Media Group (CMCSA), told the Hollywood Reporter, last year.



“There’s no better way to bring in the season than with balloons, marching bands, musical performances and a tradition like no other.”



While most Americans experience the parade in their living rooms – often while preparing their Thanksgiving meals or frantically cleaning before friends and family arrive – an estimated 3.5 million also line the streets of New York, to witness the festivities in person.



If you’re one of the millions hoping to have an up-close-and-personal experience with the parade and its performers, but you also want to avoid tight crowds and the chance of inclement weather, there is a compromise.



Several hotels, with views along the Manhattan parade route, offer special packages for people hoping to witness the parade in real life but also hoping to remain cozy indoors.



Continue reading to learn more about the best hotels for watching the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

