Lifestyle

Join the 3.5 million people watching the parade in person, while also enjoying the warmth and comfort of a cozy hotel suite

By
Madeline Fitzgerald
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Image for article titled The 5 best hotels for watching the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade
Photo: Stephanie Siegel/NBC via Getty Images (Getty Images)

There are relatively few things in American life that are as beloved today as they were a nearly century ago – but the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade is one tradition that shows no sign of waning popularity.

The annual procession of Broadway actors, towering inflatables, pop stars, and marching bands through Manhattan was a ratings success for NBC in 2023. Last year, the 97th Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade earned a 7.2 rating in the crucial 18-49 age demographic and was seen by 28.5 million viewers.

While virtually every program on television has seen a decline in ratings, the 2023 parade viewership was a six percent increase from the 2022 procession – indicating that Americans’ love for the tradition endures to this day.

“We’re absolutely thrilled that a record number of people were able to enjoy the parade with their families and friends, and spend the day with us,” Jen Neal, executive Vice President of Live Events and Specials, NBCUniversal Media Group (CMCSA), told the Hollywood Reporter, last year.

“There’s no better way to bring in the season than with balloons, marching bands, musical performances and a tradition like no other.”

While most Americans experience the parade in their living rooms – often while preparing their Thanksgiving meals or frantically cleaning before friends and family arrive – an estimated 3.5 million also line the streets of New York, to witness the festivities in person.

If you’re one of the millions hoping to have an up-close-and-personal experience with the parade and its performers, but you also want to avoid tight crowds and the chance of inclement weather, there is a compromise.

Several hotels, with views along the Manhattan parade route, offer special packages for people hoping to witness the parade in real life but also hoping to remain cozy indoors.

Continue reading to learn more about the best hotels for watching the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

New York Hilton Midtown

New York Hilton Midtown

Image for article titled The 5 best hotels for watching the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade
Photo: New York Hilton Midtown

The New York Hilton Midtown (HLT) is located on Sixth Avenue between 53rd and 54th Streets, placing it at the center of the Thanksgiving festivities. The hotel offers an array of packages for guests hoping to watch the parade from their hotel rooms – though each option requires booking a room for either three or four nights.

The Hilton Midtown’s most luxurious package is the $3000-per night Ultimate Corner View, which includes upper-level rooms with north-facing double windows. Less expensive packages range from $775 to $2,800 per night for rooms that are smaller, more obstructed, or on a lower floor. The hotel also offers a VIP Outdoor Viewing Area, for guests who hope to watch the parade at street level.

In addition to watching the parade, guests can also enjoy a holiday meal between noon and 6 p.m., with the hotel’s ultimate Thanksgiving Feasts package. This year’s menu is expected to include 10 handcrafted desserts, a seventy-two hour roasted short rib, and truffled fingerling potatoes.

Ritz-Carlton New York Central Park

Ritz-Carlton New York Central Park

Image for article titled The 5 best hotels for watching the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade
Photo: Ritz-Carlton New York Central Park

While the Ritz-Carlton New York Central Park (MAR) does not offer a specific Thanksgiving package, the hotel often receives high praise for its luxury amenities and direct proximity to the Macy’s parade route. Nestled in the heart of Manhattan, the historic hotel offers rooms starting at $2,078 per night.

For your Thanksgiving meal, the hotel offers a prix fixe menu throughout the day and complimentary hot beverages and “chef delights,” in the lobby.

JW Marriott Essex House New York

JW Marriott Essex House New York

Image for article titled The 5 best hotels for watching the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade
Photo: JW Marriott Essex House New York

Located just across the street from Central Park, the JW Marriott Essex House New York boasts “a stunning view” that allows guests to watch the parade’s inflatables pass directly in front of their rooms.

Floors three through eight of the hotel have designated Premium Parade-View rooms and suites. A night at the JW Marriott Essex House New York starts at $1,028, during the week of Thanksgiving.

Mandarin Oriental

Mandarin Oriental

Image for article titled The 5 best hotels for watching the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade
Photo: Mandarin Oriental

Located above Columbus Circle, the Mandarin Oriental’s Thanksgiving with a View package offers guests a bird’s eye perspective of the parade as it processes through Manhattan.

In order to reserve the suites with optimal parade views, guests are required to book their stay for a minimum of three days – from November 27 through November 29. During that period, rates start at $1,995 a night.

Warwick New York Hotel

Warwick New York Hotel

Image for article titled The 5 best hotels for watching the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade
Photo: Warwick New York Hotel

The Warwick New York Hotel boasts an “elevated” view at the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, from its address on 54th Street and the Avenue of the Americas. Several of the hotel’s available suites also feature terraces, allowing guests a high-level, outside view of the festivities.

Guests interested in booking a suite with a parade view are encouraged to contact the hotel directly for rates and availability.

 

