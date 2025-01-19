Jamie Dimon warned of economic threats as his bank posted its biggest annual profit ever
The 7 best hybrid cars to buy right now, according to Edmunds

Autos

Check out which hybrid cars scored top rankings before you make a big purchase

By
Ben Kesslen
Image for article titled The 7 best hybrid cars to buy right now, according to Edmunds
Photo: SimpleImages (Getty Images)

If you’re looking to buy a hybrid car this year, Edmunds has some suggestions. It broke down the best hybrid cars by category, including plug-in hybrids and luxury cars and SUVs.

Continue reading to see which ones are the highest rated.

Best hybrid car

Best hybrid car

Image for article titled The 7 best hybrid cars to buy right now, according to Edmunds
Photo: Honda

Edmunds says the best hybrid car is the Honda (HMC) Civic Hybrid, which starts at just under $29k and gets close to 50 miles per gallon.

Best plug-in hybrid car

Best plug-in hybrid car

Image for article titled The 7 best hybrid cars to buy right now, according to Edmunds
Photo: Toyota

Edmunds said the Toyota (TM) Prius Prime is the best plug-in hybrid car. It starts at just under $33k and gets between 48 and 52 miles per gallon.

Best hybrid SUV

Best hybrid SUV

Image for article titled The 7 best hybrid cars to buy right now, according to Edmunds
Photo: Toyota

Edmunds declared the Toyota Grand Highland Hybrid the best Hybrid SUV. It starts at around $45k and gets between 27 and 36 miles per gallon.

Best plug-in hybrid SUV

Best plug-in hybrid SUV

Image for article titled The 7 best hybrid cars to buy right now, according to Edmunds
Photo: Stellanis Media

The Chrysler (STLA) Pacifica Hybrid was rated Edmunds’s best plug-in hybrid SUV. It starts at around $50k and gets a combined 30 miles per gallon.

Best luxury hybrid car

Best luxury hybrid car

Image for article titled The 7 best hybrid cars to buy right now, according to Edmunds
Photo: Lexus

Edmunds called the Lexus ES 300h the best luxury hybrid. It starts at around $43.5k and gets a combined 44 miles per gallon.

Best luxury plug-in hybrid car

Best luxury plug-in hybrid car

Image for article titled The 7 best hybrid cars to buy right now, according to Edmunds
Photo: Mercedes-Benz

Edmunds called the Mercedes-Benz (MBGAF) S 580e hybrid the best plug-in hybrid. It starts at $128,200.

Best Luxury plug-in hybrid SUV

Best Luxury plug-in hybrid SUV

Image for article titled The 7 best hybrid cars to buy right now, according to Edmunds
Screenshot: www.media.mbusa.com

The Mercedes-Benz GLE 450e was rated Edmunds’s best luxury plug-in hybrid SUV. It starts at just above $71k and gets a combined 23 miles per gallon.

