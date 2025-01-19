The 7 best hybrid cars to buy right now, according to Edmunds

If you’re looking to buy a hybrid car this year, Edmunds has some suggestions. It broke down the best hybrid cars by category, including plug-in hybrids and luxury cars and SUVs.
Continue reading to see which ones are the highest rated.
If you’re looking to buy a hybrid car this year, Edmunds has some suggestions. It broke down the best hybrid cars by category, including plug-in hybrids and luxury cars and SUVs.
Continue reading to see which ones are the highest rated.
Edmunds says the best hybrid car is the Honda (HMC) Civic Hybrid, which starts at just under $29k and gets close to 50 miles per gallon.
Edmunds said the Toyota (TM) Prius Prime is the best plug-in hybrid car. It starts at just under $33k and gets between 48 and 52 miles per gallon.
Edmunds declared the Toyota Grand Highland Hybrid the best Hybrid SUV. It starts at around $45k and gets between 27 and 36 miles per gallon.
The Chrysler (STLA) Pacifica Hybrid was rated Edmunds’s best plug-in hybrid SUV. It starts at around $50k and gets a combined 30 miles per gallon.
Edmunds called the Lexus ES 300h the best luxury hybrid. It starts at around $43.5k and gets a combined 44 miles per gallon.
Edmunds called the Mercedes-Benz (MBGAF) S 580e hybrid the best plug-in hybrid. It starts at $128,200.
The Mercedes-Benz GLE 450e was rated Edmunds’s best luxury plug-in hybrid SUV. It starts at just above $71k and gets a combined 23 miles per gallon.