The best Labor Day deals on new cars and SUVs, according to Consumer Reports If you're looking to buy a new car this holiday weekend and score some savings, this list provides some great options.

It's no secret that new cars are expensive. In fact, the average American new car buyer paid $48,841 last month for their vehicle, up 1.5% higher than a year ago, according to Kelley Blue Book. And the average American currently owes $24,602 on their car, truck or SUV.

With prices like that, it's no wonder buyers are searching for deals. Enter Consumer Reports, which compiled a list of 10 cars it has scored highly that have steep discounts this Labor Day. Some models are more than 20% off, but you need to act fast — most deals expire by September 2. It also didn't include any models that sell for more than $50,000 after discounts on the list.

Below, we've compiled their list of the best-rated cars and SUVs with Labor Day discounts. Continue reading to see which ones you might want to check out.