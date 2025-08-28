The best Labor Day deals on new cars and SUVs, according to Consumer Reports
If you're looking to buy a new car this holiday weekend and score some savings, this list provides some great options.
It's no secret that new cars are expensive. In fact, the average American new car buyer paid $48,841 last month for their vehicle, up 1.5% higher than a year ago, according to Kelley Blue Book. And the average American currently owes $24,602 on their car, truck or SUV.
With prices like that, it's no wonder buyers are searching for deals. Enter Consumer Reports, which compiled a list of 10 cars it has scored highly that have steep discounts this Labor Day. Some models are more than 20% off, but you need to act fast — most deals expire by September 2. It also didn't include any models that sell for more than $50,000 after discounts on the list.
Below, we've compiled their list of the best-rated cars and SUVs with Labor Day discounts. Continue reading to see which ones you might want to check out.
Nissan Ariya: 23% off
Sue Thatcher / Getty Images
The Nissan Ariya is 23% off this Labor Day weekend. Ranked #3 out of 25 electric SUVs by Consumer Reports, the EV crossover delivers an overall 87 MPGe, with 89 MPGe in the city and 84 MPGe on the highway. The 2025 Ariya Platinum+ AWD carries an MSRP of $54,370, but buyers can save up to $12,712, bringing the bottom-line price to $41,658 before incentives expire on September 2, 2025.
Kia Niro Electric: 21% off
Credit: Kia
The Kia Niro Electric is 21% off this Labor Day weekend. Consumer Reports ranks it #2 out of 13 electric cars, praising its efficiency with 113 MPGe overall, 126 MPGe in the city, and 101 MPGe on the highway. The 2025 Kia Niro Electric Wind has an MSRP of $39,600, but discounts of $8,292 bring the price down to $31,308 if purchased before September 2, 2025.
Hyundai Ioniq 6: 16% off
John Keeble / Contributor / Getty Images
The Hyundai Ioniq 6 is 16% off this Labor Day weekend. Ranked the #1 electric car out of 13 by Consumer Reports, it boasts 103 MPGe overall, 111 MPGe city, and 94 MPGe highway. The 2025 Ioniq 6 Limited RWD is listed at $51,100, but with $8,011 in potential savings, buyers can secure it for $43,089 before September 2, 2025.
Audi A4: 16% off
Bloomberg / Getty Images
The Audi A4 is 16% off this Labor Day weekend. Consumer Reports ranks it the #1 luxury compact car out of 11, with fuel economy of 27 mpg overall, 18 mpg city, and 40 mpg highway. The 2025 Audi A4 Premium Plus 40 TFSI Quattro starts at $42,000, but with $6,520 in savings, the price drops to $35,480 if purchased before September 2, 2025.
Ford Escape: 15% off
Bloomberg / Getty Images
The Ford Escape is 15% off this Labor Day weekend. Ranked #19 out of 33 compact SUVs by Consumer Reports, it averages 26 mpg overall, with 17 mpg city and 37 mpg highway. The 2025 Escape Active AWD has an MSRP of $30,915, but a $4,737 discount brings the final price down to $26,178 before September 30, 2025.
Audi A3: 11% off
MarioGuti / Getty Images
The Audi A3 is 11% off this Labor Day weekend. Consumer Reports ranks it the #1 luxury entry-level car out of 6, with 31 mpg overall, 20 mpg city, and 44 mpg highway. The 2025 Audi A3 Premium Plus 40 TFSI Quattro lists for $38,200, but $4,291 in savings lowers the price to $33,909 before September 2, 2025.
Honda Ridgeline: 8% off
Credit: Honda
The Honda Ridgeline is 8% off this Labor Day weekend. Consumer Reports ranks it the #1 midsized pickup truck out of 7, delivering 20 mpg overall, 13 mpg city, and 29 mpg highway. The 2025 Ridgeline Sport AWD starts at $40,150, but $3,387 in discounts cut the price to $36,763, with incentives ending September 2, 2025.
Mitsubishi Outlander Plug-in Hybrid: 8%
Bloomberg / Getty Images
The Mitsubishi Outlander Plug-in Hybrid is 8% off this Labor Day weekend. Ranked #20 out of 33 compact SUVs by Consumer Reports, it achieves 25 mpg overall, with 24 mpg city and 25 mpg highway. The 2025 Outlander PHEV SE S-AWC has an MSRP of $43,095, but $3,518 in potential savings reduce the cost to $39,577 if purchased by September 2, 2025.
Chrysler Pacifica: 8% off
Artistic Operations / Getty Images
The Chrysler Pacifica is 8% off this Labor Day weekend. Consumer Reports places it at #5 out of 7 minivans with three rows, reporting fuel economy of 21 mpg overall, 13 mpg city, and 33 mpg highway. The 2025 Pacifica Select lists at $42,450, but with $3,310 in savings, it can be bought for $39,140 before September 2, 2025.
Ford Explorer: 7% off
Sjoerd van der Wal / Contributor / Getty Images
The Ford Explorer is 7% off this Labor Day weekend. Ranked #14 out of 23 midsized three-row SUVs by Consumer Reports, it delivers 21 mpg overall, 14 mpg city, and 29 mpg highway. The 2025 Explorer ST-Line 4WD carries an MSRP of $47,020, but $3,381 in savings reduce the bottom-line price to $43,639 if purchased before September 30, 2025.