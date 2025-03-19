Bitcoin will be $200,000 by 2026, Anthony Scaramucci says
Lifestyle

An increasing number of young Americans identify as LGBTQ

By
Madeline Fitzgerald
Image for article titled The 5 most LGBT-friendly colleges in America — and the 5 least
Photo: Stu Forster/Getty Images (Getty Images)

College students have never been gayer: a recent poll from Gallup revealed that 23.1% of Americans born between 1997 and 2006 identified as LGBTQ, a nearly 9% increase from the previous generation.

While young Americans might feel more comfortable identifying as queer than their predecessors, the possibility of experiencing bigotry on a college campus is far from being in the past.

In January, the president signed an executive order declaring that the American government would only recognize two sexes – male and female. The following month, the Trump administration enacted another executive order banning transgender women from participating in women’s sports.

Mitchell R. Lunn, a physician who researches LGBTQ health, told the New York Times that the impact of these policies could reverberate through society and “push some people to go back into the closet.”

“I think we may lose a lot of the really positive momentum that we’ve built over the past decades.”

Even prior to Trump taking office, recent policies in states like Texas and Florida made college campuses increasingly hostile to LGBTQ students.

In May 2023, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis enacted policies restricting instruction on gender in the state’s public higher education institutions. That same year, Texas Governor Greg Abbott signed a bill that banned public colleges and universities from “conducting trainings, programs, or activities designed or implemented in reference to race, color, ethnicity, gender identity, or sexual orientation,” without significant state-level oversight.

For queer high school seniors, the changing landscape around LGBTQ rights in the United States means that choosing a college or university that embraces gay and transgender students is especially important.

Each year, the Princeton Review ranks the most and least LGBTQ-friendly colleges based on student responses to the statement, “students treat all persons equally, regardless of their sexual orientation and gender identity/expression.”

Continue reading to learn more about the most and least LGBTQ-friendly colleges and universities in America.

5th most LGBTQ friendly: Bennington College

Image for article titled The 5 most LGBT-friendly colleges in America — and the 5 least
Photo: Bennington College

Where is it?

Bennington, Vermont

What kind of school is it?

Bennington is a private, coeducational liberal arts college.

How many students attend?

797

4th most LGBTQ friendly: Wellesley College

Image for article titled The 5 most LGBT-friendly colleges in America — and the 5 least
Photo: Wellesley College

Where is it?

Wellesley, Massachusetts

What kind of school is it?

Wellesley is a private liberal arts college for women.

How many students attend?

2,417

3rd most LGBTQ friendly: Pitzer College

Image for article titled The 5 most LGBT-friendly colleges in America — and the 5 least
Photo: Pitzer College

Claremont, California

What kind of school is it?

Pitzer is a private, coeducational liberal arts college.

How many students attend?

1,242

2nd most LGBTQ friendly: College of the Atlantic

Image for article titled The 5 most LGBT-friendly colleges in America — and the 5 least
Photo: College of the Atlantic

Where is it?

Bar Harbor, Maine

What kind of school is it?

The College of the Atlantic a private, coeducational liberal arts college.

How many students attend?

353

Most LGBTQ friendly: Reed College

Image for article titled The 5 most LGBT-friendly colleges in America — and the 5 least
Photo: Reed College

Where is it?

Portland, Oregon

What kind of school is it?

Reed is a private, coeducational liberal arts college.

How many students attend?

1,346

5th least LGBTQ friendly: Grove City College

Image for article titled The 5 most LGBT-friendly colleges in America — and the 5 least
Photo: Grove City College

Where is it?

Grove City, Pennsylvania

What kind of school is it?

Grove City College is a coeducational, Christian liberal arts college.

How many students attend?

2,365

4th least LGBTQ friendly: University of Tennessee Knoxville

Image for article titled The 5 most LGBT-friendly colleges in America — and the 5 least
Photo: University of Tennessee Knoxville

Where is it?

Knoxville, Tennessee

What kind of school is it?

University of Tennessee Knoxville is a coeducational, public research university.

How many students attend?

30,564

3rd least LGBTQ friendly: Brigham Young University

Image for article titled The 5 most LGBT-friendly colleges in America — and the 5 least
Photo: Brigham Young University

Where is it?

Provo, Utah

What kind of school is it?

BYU is a coeducational, Mormon research university.

How many students attend?

32,221

2nd least LGBTQ friendly: the Catholic University of America

Image for article titled The 5 most LGBT-friendly colleges in America — and the 5 least
Photo: Catholic University of America

Where is it?

Washington, DC

What kind of school is it?

Catholic University is a Catholic, coeducational research university.

How many students attend?

3,177

Least LGBTQ friendly: College of the Ozarks

Image for article titled The 5 most LGBT-friendly colleges in America — and the 5 least
Photo: College of the Ozarks

Where is it?

Point Lookout, Missouri

What kind of school is it?

The College of the Ozarks is a coeducational, tuition free, Christian college.

How many students attend?

1,508

