15 of the best-looking cars right now

Looks are subjective, but taste shouldn’t be. Last week we asked what you think is the best-looking car currently on sale, and y’all certainly answered. Good designs take risks, and when you pair a willingness to take risks with a dash of taste, that’s what sets beautiful cars apart from the rest of the traffic on the road. Notice how I included taste in that statement, otherwise the answer would have been the Tesla Cybertruck like one of you jokesters suggested on Facebook.



I was surprised by all the hate the Genesis G80 got for being the photo at the top of the QOTD article; I think it’s one of the best looking cars on sale today and y’all are cowards if you disagree. It takes risks, has daring curves and angles, and stands out from the sea of E-Classes and 5 Series’ on the road. Rant over. Click through to read what you think are the best-looking cars on sale today.

A version of this article originally appeared on Jalopnik.