Trump freezes his 25% tariffs on Mexican imports for one month
15 of the best-looking cars right now

Tech & Innovation

Beauty is in the eye of the beholder — and a lot of you beholders are haters

By
Logan Carter / Jalopnik
A seneca Blue Lotus Emira front 3/4 parked in front of a sunset in Angelest Forest
Photo: Lotus

Looks are subjective, but taste shouldn’t be. Last week we asked what you think is the best-looking car currently on sale, and y’all certainly answered. Good designs take risks, and when you pair a willingness to take risks with a dash of taste, that’s what sets beautiful cars apart from the rest of the traffic on the road. Notice how I included taste in that statement, otherwise the answer would have been the Tesla Cybertruck like one of you jokesters suggested on Facebook.

I was surprised by all the hate the Genesis G80 got for being the photo at the top of the QOTD article; I think it’s one of the best looking cars on sale today and y’all are cowards if you disagree. It takes risks, has daring curves and angles, and stands out from the sea of E-Classes and 5 Series’ on the road. Rant over. Click through to read what you think are the best-looking cars on sale today.

A version of this article originally appeared on Jalopnik.

Lexus LC 500

Lexus LC 500

Image for article titled 15 of the best-looking cars right now
Photo: Lexus

Honestly, nothing new catches my eye these days.

Nothing seems to have any... panache, for lack of a better word.

The LC 500. Maybe.

Submitted by: ArtistAtLarge

Mazda Miata

Mazda Miata

A gray Mazda Miata driving in front of a sunset
Photo: Mazda

Miata is always the answer, right? And to me, it’s true. She’s a beauty that’s actually attainable, and she’ll move you in all the right ways. Cold supermodels/supercars never do it for me. I want the girl next door.

Advertisement

Submitted by: ReluctantFloridaMan

Ferrari Roma

Ferrari Roma

A Ferrari Roma Spider parked in front of a white house near a sunset
Photo: Ferrari

The Ferrari Roma is a strong candidate.

Five years ago I would have answered this “Any Aston Martin” but they’ve fallen off a bit, still pretty but not as stunning as the older models.

Advertisement

Submitted by: FloridaMan

Hyundai Ioniq 5

Hyundai Ioniq 5

A light blue Ioniq 5 N driving around a corner
Photo: Hyundai

If you’re asking me, it’s the Hyundai Ioniq 5. In a sea of hideous shapes with unnecessary creases and curves, its neo-throwback angular design reminds me of some of the great hot hatches from the 80's. I think the wheels and arches are a bit too large, but that’s just the car market, these days.

Advertisement

Submitted by: boost_

Alfa Romeo Giulia

Alfa Romeo Giulia

A green Alfa Giulia driving around a racetrack
Photo: Alfa Romeo

Is there even a question? At least under $100k the best looking car by a mile is the Alfa Giulia.

Advertisement

Submitted by: give_me_a_manuel_alpha_romero_you_cowards

Volvo S60

Volvo S60

A gray Volvo S60 sedan parked in front of a building from the side angle
Photo: Volvo

I’m really impressed by the Volvo S60, especially in some of the understated-yet-nice colors they offer. I’ve never owned a Volvo and don’t consider myself a huge fan, but something about the current design language always makes me pause and think “dang...that’s a clean looking car”

Honorable mention for the Integra Type-S for it’s successful mix of sporty and upscale.

Advertisement

Submitted by: SantaCruzin6

Audi RS6 Avant

Audi RS6 Avant

A matte gray RS6 avant driving on a twisty road next to rocks
Photo: Audi

Two wagons: Volvo V60 T8-PE and the Audi RS6 Avant. I am in distress every day because I don’t have either.

Advertisement

Submitted by: Hankel_Wankel

Jaguar F-Type

Jaguar F-Type

A blue Jag F Type parked on brick in front of a coastline
Photo: Jaguar

The newest F type is fantastic. It has always been a looker, but the new front end really ties in, too bad they are discontinuing it. I don’t know that I’ve seen more than 2-3 total with the facelift.

Advertisement

Submitted by: Rockchops

Volvo V60

Volvo V60

A black Volvo V60 polestar parked in a studio
Photo: Volvo

Agreed on Volvo having the best overall looking lineup today, and the V60 is a standout. Every time I walk up to my 2020 V60, I can’t help but think to myself “what a good design this is, with just fantastic proportions”. And I’m happy to have gotten one before they stopped offering the non-Cross Country variants (whose plastic body cladding are a definite detriment) so I can have the look without having to pony up for the T8 (which I’d love but can’t really afford/justify).

Advertisement

Submitted by: GokieKS

Bentley Continental GT

Bentley Continental GT

A green COntinental GT driving at Goodwood
Photo: Bentley

There is just something about the Continental GT that is just the perfect balance of masculinity with a Feminine touch that just sits well with me. Especially in this green oof.

Advertisement

Submitted by: darthspartan117

Lexus GX 550

Lexus GX 550

A tan GX parked in the desert in front of a tall cactus
Photo: Lexus

So I’ll put something out that might be weird: the new Lexus GX. The world is full of blobs now. People love their SUV’s, and automakers have to meet efficiency standards globally. So they’ve all started to look the same. 2-box designs become blobby. Mazda probably has the best “blob”, but it’s still a blob.

Then Toyota (of all companies) says “we think our rugged SUV’s should be 2-box designs.” And they knocked it out of the park. The GX is the best of the bunch with a modern and cohesive front end that doesn’t over-state the Lexus grill and an overall design that is actually kind of awesome. It looks like what an SUV should look like. And compared against all the blobs, it’s pretty refreshing.

Advertisement

Submitted by: dolsh

Lotus Emira

Lotus Emira

A dark verdant green Lotus Emira parked in front of a view of the Angeles mountains
Photo: Lotus

clearly the Lotus Emira

Submitted by: Aaron Otstott via Facebook

Audi RS7

Audi RS7

A gray Audi RS7 parked in front of a brick building
Photo: Audi

The RS7, LC500.

Submitted by: Robert

Toyota GR86

Toyota GR86

A dark green GR86 in a studio
Photo: Toyota

Maybe not beautiful, but every time I see a GR86 I think, man they nailed that car. I wish it came with more power because I’d buy one. Here’s a photo in case you’re living under a rock.

Advertisement

Submitted by: Kuhat

Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo

Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo

a dark green Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo driving on a mountain road
Photo: Porsche

My job is less than a mile from Porsche’s US HQ in Atlanta, so i get to see A LOT of eye candy on a regular basis.

The one that really turns my head though is the Taycan Cross Turismo.

AAMOF, I pulled up next to one at the exit ramp just the other morning.

D***IT PORSCHE, WHY WON’T YOU HIRE ME?

D**N YOU, D**N YOU ALL TO HELL!!!!

Submitted by: Earthbound Misfit I

