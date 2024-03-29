The best luxury cars right now, according to Consumer Reports

No one needs a luxury car, but just because you don’t need it doesn’t mean you don’t want it. And if you happen to be in the market for a luxury car, you know you’re going to be spending a lot of money on it, so the last thing you want is to buy or lease something you immediately regret. Or worse, end up with a reliability nightmare the moment the warranty is up.

Advertisement

Thankfully, our friends over at Consumer Reports recently published a list of what they consider to be the best luxury cars on the market. Whether you’re in the market for a luxury flagship or an entry-level subcompact, these are the luxury cars you’re going to want to consider in 2024.

A version of this article originally appeared on Gizmodo.