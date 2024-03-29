How Trump’s tariffs could make your iPhone cost $3,500
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

The best luxury cars right now, according to Consumer Reports

About
Explore our other sites
  • kotaku
  • quartz
  • theroot
  • theinventory
Cars

The best luxury cars right now, according to Consumer Reports

If you're in the market for a new luxury car, these are the ones you're going to want to test drive

By
Collin Woodard / Jalopnik
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Start Slideshow
Start Slideshow
Infiniti Q50
Photo: Infiniti

No one needs a luxury car, but just because you don’t need it doesn’t mean you don’t want it. And if you happen to be in the market for a luxury car, you know you’re going to be spending a lot of money on it, so the last thing you want is to buy or lease something you immediately regret. Or worse, end up with a reliability nightmare the moment the warranty is up.

Advertisement

Thankfully, our friends over at Consumer Reports recently published a list of what they consider to be the best luxury cars on the market. Whether you’re in the market for a luxury flagship or an entry-level subcompact, these are the luxury cars you’re going to want to consider in 2024.

A version of this article originally appeared on Gizmodo.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

2 / 18

Audi A3

Audi A3

2022 Audi A3 | Needs More Flair

Entry-level luxury cars aren’t known for being all that nice, but the Audi A3 gets points for offering comfortable seats and a well-appointed cabin. It’s also more fun to drive than you might expect, and it’s pretty good on gas, too.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

3 / 18

BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe

BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe

2020 BMW 228i | The Anti-Enthusiast Machine

If you’ve heard great things about the 2 Series coupe, you might think the 2 Series Gran Coupe is the same thing with four doors. Unfortunately, that’s not the case, but you can also probably do a lot worse when it comes to entry-level luxury sedans. And while it may be front-wheel drive, you can still expect to have some fun behind the wheel.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

4 / 18

Acura Integra

Acura Integra

2023 Acura Integra | It’s Not the 90s Anymore

The Acura Integra may show its Honda Civic roots a little more than some people would like, but at the same time, you get a practical liftback and a slick manual transmission in a package that’s undeniably fun to drive. And if you can afford it, the 320-hp Integra Type S is an absolute hoot.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

5 / 18

Cadillac CT4

Cadillac CT4

2020 Cadillac CT4 | MotorWeek Road Test

You might not think of Cadillac while shopping for compact luxury sedans, but the CT4 is sporty, fun to drive and has a nicer interior than you might expect. And it just gets better if you spring for the CT4-V or the track monster CT4-V Blackwing.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

6 / 18

BMW 3 Series

BMW 3 Series

2023 BMW 3 Series | Last of Traditional BMWs

The Cadillac CT4 may have made the list, but the BMW 3 Series is rated even higher, taking the top spot for compact luxury sedans in Consumer Reports’ testing. The 330i should make most people happy, but if you have a spot you can use to charge, the 330e plug-in hybrid offers about 20 miles of range, which should be enough to cover most daily errands.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

7 / 18

Infiniti Q50

Infiniti Q50

2023 Infiniti Q50 Review

The Infiniti Q50 isn’t exactly new, and it shows from the moment you get behind the wheel. The materials aren’t really what you’d expect, the infotainment system could use a complete overhaul, and gas mileage leaves a lot to be desired. Still, with a relatively powerful engine, good handling and a nice ride, the Q50 may still offer enough to sway buyers who don’t need the latest technology.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

8 / 18

Lexus IS

Lexus IS

2023 Lexus IS350 | MotorWeek Quick Spin

While a lot of compact luxury sedans are leased, if you’re looking to buy and keep your car for more than a few years, the Lexus IS is definitely worth considering for its reliability alone. It’s not going to be as fun to drive as the 3 Series, but it’s still quick and also promises to last as long as you plan to keep it.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

9 / 18

Audi A4

Audi A4

2023 Audi A4 Review

The Audi A4 is quiet on the road, feels well-built and is quite comfortable, but that doesn’t mean it’s a luxury-only experience. It’s also fairly quick and fun to drive, offering a great package for buyers who want to enjoy the driving experience no matter what the conditions are outside.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

10 / 18

Volvo S60

Volvo S60

2023 Volvo S60 Black Edition | It Finally Works!

Buyers who are considering the Audi A4 should also probably take a look at the Volvo S60. It’s also a front-wheel-drive-based compact luxury sedan with a nice interior and comfortable seats. The infotainment system may take some getting used to, and it isn’t particularly sporty, but it sure does look good.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

11 / 18

Lexus ES

Lexus ES

2023 Lexus ES | The Best and Last Updates

If you really don’t care about handling and just want the most luxurious car you can get for the least amount of money, look no further than the Lexus ES. It isn’t remotely sporty, but it’s comfortable, reliable and can be ordered as a hybrid that gets excellent fuel economy.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

12 / 18

Audi A6

Audi A6

The 2019 Audi A6 Balances Luxury and Performance | MotorWeek Road Test

While the Audi A6 lineup has moved to mostly being powered by turbocharged four-cylinders, you can still get an optional turbocharged V6 if that’s what you prefer. Either way, the same things that caused Consumer Reports to recommend the A4 are still there in the A6, only with more room for passengers.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

13 / 18

Audi A8

Audi A8

The 2022 Audi A8L Exceptional Luxury For The Discerning Buyer | MotorWeek Road Test

The Audi A8 isn’t cheap, but then again, neither are any of its competitors. For your $90,000+, you get an incredibly comfortable, luxurious car that offers a huge amount of rear seat room. And while no one is going to carve canyons in a full-size luxury sedan, the A8 won’t feel completely out of place if you do end up tossing it into a corner for some reason.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

14 / 18

Genesis G80

Genesis G80

2021 Genesis G80 | MotorWeek Road Test

The Genesis G80 may be relatively new to the midsize luxury sedan segment, but it sure is handsome. The looks alone are a perfectly good reason to buy the G80, but it’s also comfortable, sporty, quick and spacious. Also, did we mention that it’s good-looking?

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

15 / 18

BMW i4

BMW i4

2022 BMW i4 | MotorWeek Road Test

Essentially an electric version of the 3 Series, the BMW i4 offers everything that makes the 3 Series great, only without an exhaust note. With 536 hp, we understand the appeal of the i4 M50, but the i4 xDrive40 is probably more than enough for most people. It makes 396 hp and offers 307 miles of range.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

16 / 18

Porsche Taycan

Porsche Taycan

2025 Porsche Taycan Highway Range Test | Refreshed & Ready to Road Trip

If you don’t think EVs can be fun to drive, go for a spin in the Porsche Taycan. It’s not cheap, but it’s a Porsche first and an EV second. That didn’t help the Taycan maximize its EPA range, but in the real world, owners have reported getting better range than they expected, so that shouldn’t be an issue unless you can’t charge at home.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

17 / 18

Tesla Model 3

Tesla Model 3

New 2024 Tesla Model 3 Review: The Greatest Appliance Ever Made

Tesla recently refreshed the Model 3, which should make it quieter and more refined. At the same time though, it’s still a Tesla, and the refresh didn’t radically change the interior, so it’s still a minimalist affair that some will hate and others will love. It’s still quick and relatively sporty, although with more automakers getting Supercharger access, its advantage for road tripping is beginning to erode.

Advertisement

18 / 18