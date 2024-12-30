The 15 best luxury hotels of 2024, according to travel industry experts

Costco's Kirkland brand became a massive financial success. Here's how
When choosing a hotel, it’s easy to become overwhelmed by the options available

By
Madeline Fitzgerald
Photo: Royal Mansour Collection
Photo: Royal Mansour Collection
When choosing a hotel, it’s easy to become overwhelmed by the options available. In an era when most people have dispensed with travel agents, the internet provides a daunting sea of possibilities.

The challenge of choosing where to stay is heightened by the fact that guests often have no way of knowing whether a hotel will live up to the online hype until they’ve actually arrived at their destinations. Luxury Travel Intelligence (LTI), an invitation-only service, attempts to mitigate this issue by using an algorithm based on more than 100 data points to rank the world’s best hotels.

The LTI team comprises journalists, travel industry professionals, and other people with connections to the world of hospitality, who assess the best new hotels in the world annually.

“The thinking behind [the algorithm] was that there are too many subjective reviews from guests who’ve stayed at a hotel once and are basing it on that singular experience,” LTI founder Michael Crompton told Elite Traveler.

“We feel that’s fundamentally wrong, so we curated 118 touch points that we believe we can measure a brand on. These touch points are then weighted with a lot of deliberation to come up with a cumulative score,” he continued. “Between us, we score each hotel on these touch points and address the anomalies that arise to drill down and re-evaluate their score. It’s applying science to the whole process.”

Continue reading to see reviews of the top 15 new hotels in the world from https://lti-members.com/LTI.

15. Arev

Photo: Arev St Tropez
Photo: Arev St Tropez

Where is it?

St. Tropez, France

What do the experts say?

“Arev combines timeless luxury with bold design and warm, impeccable service. This boutique property impresses with 50 lavish rooms and suites, authentic cuisine in The Strand Restaurant, exquisite cocktails at Q’s Bar, and the small but perfect Arev Spa.”

14. Hôtel du Couvent

Photo: Marriott International, Inc
Photo: Marriott International, Inc

Where is it?

Nice, France

What do the experts say?

“After a decade-long transformation from an abandoned nunnery, Le Couvent is an engaging property, offering a characterful oasis in the heart of Nice’s Vieille Ville.”

13. The Dunlin

Photo: Auberge Resorts
Photo: Auberge Resorts

Where is it?

South Carolina, USA

What do the experts say?

A new property from the highly regarded Auberge Resorts Collection, this coastal escape is set within the exclusive waterfront community of Kiawah River and offers 72 cottage-style guest rooms and suites plus 19 villas.”

12. Nujuma

Photo: Ritz-Carlton Reserve
Photo: Ritz-Carlton Reserve

Where is it?

The Red Sea, Saudi Arabia

What do the experts say?

The first Ritz-Carlton (MAR) Reserve in the Middle East. Set on Ummahat Island in the serene cerulean waters of The Red Sea, this private island sanctuary is in the incredible Blue Hole cluster of islands, famed for its thriving coral reefs and jaw-dropping nighttime celestial displays.”

11. The Surrey

Photo: Corinthia Hotels
Photo: Corinthia Hotels

Where is it?

New York, USA

What do the experts say?

This landmark Upper East Side hotel has re-opened following a total and superb makeover by Corinthia, creating an ultra-luxury boutique gem, complete with a hot destination restaurant by Casa Tua of Miami Beach fame.”

10. Four Seasons

Photo: Four Seasons
Photo: Four Seasons

Where is it?

Mallorca, Spain

What do the experts say?

Another iconic property, Hotel Formentor, is now fully restored and enhanced by Four Seasons. This 100-acre private estate is enchanting and oozes European sophistication.”

9. Raffles

Photo: Raffles Hotel
Photo: Raffles Hotel

Where is it?

Jaipur, India

What do the experts say?

The ultimate tranquil palace retreat in India’s Golden Triangle of Delhi, Jaipur and Agra – indeed, it has a touch of the Taj Mahal in its gleaming white beauty.”

8. Shebara

Photo: Red Sea Global
Photo: Red Sea Global

Where is it?

Sheybarah Island, Saudi Arabia

What do the experts say?

The Red Sea’s latest and most impressive resort to date, this futuristic ultra-luxury haven certainly has wow factor at every turn.”

7. Bijal

Photo: Bijal Hotel
Photo: Bijal Hotel

Where is it?

Antalya, Türkiye

What do the experts say?

“This impressive resort from Gürok Group, creators of the renowned Joali and Joali Being resorts in the Maldives, offers guests 19 luxury private villas ranging from intimate one-bedroom retreats to expansive four-bedroom corner villas, each equipped with private pools.”

6. The Potlatch Club

Photo: The Potlatch Club
Photo: The Potlatch Club

Where is it?

Governor’s Harbour, Bahamas

What do the experts say?

A legendary property brought back to life following a seven-year renovation. Twelve acres of lush tropical gardens and pink sand beach, with just eleven suites, cottages and villas. Some are fully restored historic buildings dating back to mid-century, others are new but beautifully designed and positioned in the verdant landscape. All have a private veranda or terrace, and some have gardens and gazebos.”

5. Royal Mansour

Photo: Royal Mansour Collection
Photo: Royal Mansour Collection

Where is it?

Casablanca, Morocco

What do the experts say?

Set in an iconic monument from the 50s, Casablanca’s new luxury hotel embodies a vibrant journey through a timeless golden age. The effervescence of the lounges, the monumental lighting of the lobby and the superb signature restaurants: everything sparkles with an elegant and warm energy.”

4. The Emory

Photo: Maybourne
Photo: Maybourne

Where is it?

London, United Kingdom

What do the experts say?

London’s first all-suite ultra-luxury hotel certainly impresses. This super discreet property is the latest addition to the Maybourne Hotel Group’s prestigious portfolio, which includes Claridge’s, The Connaught, and The Berkeley.”

3. Soneva Secret

Photo: Soneva
Photo: Soneva

Where is it?

Makunudhoo Atoll, the Maldives

What do the experts say?

The first resort in the Makunudhoo Atoll, Soneva Secret, offers 14 overwater and island villas, each having a dedicated team of three, including a Barefoot Guardian, Barefoot Assistant and dedicated chef, to ensure your stay is fully personalised. It may well now be the most expensive resort in the Maldives, but you most certainly get your money’s worth.”

2. Mandarin Oriental Mayfair

Photo: Mandarin Oriental
Photo: Mandarin Oriental

Where is it?

London, United Kingdom

What do the experts say?

“Mandarin Oriental (MAORF) has created the ultimate boutique ultra-luxury property in Mayfair. It’s very discreet and offers guests a spectacular spa, an excellent destination restaurant in Akira Black, and two Abar options (one on the rooftop with views over Mayfair.)”

1. Cheval Blanc

Photo: LVHM
Photo: LVHM

Where is it?

Mahé Island, the Seychelles

What do the experts say?

Curled around the Anse Intendance beach on Mahé Island in the Seychelles, LVMH (LVMUY), the world leader in luxury, has created Maison Cheval Blanc, which is truly exceptional. Situated in the perfect idyllic setting, this ‘Maison’ embodies a unique ‘art de vivre’ in one of the world’s most beautiful destinations. With 52 villas that offer stunning, uninterrupted views of the Indian Ocean, we appreciate how this property stands out for its harmony with the lush nature of the Seychelles.

The villas meld spacious volumes, contemporary lines and local inspirations, creating a perfect balance. The culinary offering features five restaurant concepts, while the Spa Cheval Blanc by Guerlain, offers unique treatments inspired by the island’s nature wonders, combining expertise and well-being.”

