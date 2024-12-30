The 15 best luxury hotels of 2024, according to travel industry experts

LTI

When choosing a hotel, it’s easy to become overwhelmed by the options available. In an era when most people have dispensed with travel agents, the internet provides a daunting sea of possibilities.



The challenge of choosing where to stay is heightened by the fact that guests often have no way of knowing whether a hotel will live up to the online hype until they’ve actually arrived at their destinations. Luxury Travel Intelligence (LTI), an invitation-only service, attempts to mitigate this issue by using an algorithm based on more than 100 data points to rank the world’s best hotels.

The LTI team comprises journalists, travel industry professionals, and other people with connections to the world of hospitality, who assess the best new hotels in the world annually.

“The thinking behind [the algorithm] was that there are too many subjective reviews from guests who’ve stayed at a hotel once and are basing it on that singular experience,” LTI founder Michael Crompton told Elite Traveler.

“We feel that’s fundamentally wrong, so we curated 118 touch points that we believe we can measure a brand on. These touch points are then weighted with a lot of deliberation to come up with a cumulative score,” he continued. “Between us, we score each hotel on these touch points and address the anomalies that arise to drill down and re-evaluate their score. It’s applying science to the whole process.”

Continue reading to see reviews of the top 15 new hotels in the world from https://lti-members.com/LTI.