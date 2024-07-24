How Nike’s new CEO plans to revive the struggling sportswear giant

5 luxury hotels in Paris for the Olympics — and beyond

Travel

There's still time to book a room in the City of Lights during the Olympic Games

By
Madeline Fitzgerald
Image: EMMANUEL DUNAND/AFP via Getty Images (Getty Images)
Image: EMMANUEL DUNAND/AFP via Getty Images (Getty Images)

Athletes are already settling into their accommodations as the Olympic flame rapidly approaching its final destination on the Seine — but there’s still time to book a last-minute flight to Paris, if you’re suddenly seized with the desire to watch the 33rd Olympiad in person.

While Paris is typically a quintessential destination for European summer vacations, this year the City of Lights is actually seeing a decrease in luxury travelers. UMIH Prestige, a trade group for hotels that charge at least €800 ($870) per evening, reported a 20% to 50% decrease in hotel bookings compared to last summer, according to a recent Bloomberg report.

“Paris is currently seeing a severe drop in demand for luxury hotel rooms in the run-up to the Games,” UMIH Prestige head Christophe Laure told the outlet, noting that many travelers are choosing to avoid the city until after the closing ceremonies.

“They’re instead picking the French Riviera or other cities such as London and will come to Paris at another moment,” Laure said.

Some experts note that it’s not uncommon for a pre-games drop in demand, particularly due to the fact that prices can often surge in the months and weeks leading up to the Olympics before stabilizing at a more affordable rate.

“What we compare to is London in 2012 — where the hotels in London were very expensive at the beginning and they had to bring down the prices,” Christophe Decloux, director-general for tourism in the Paris Region, told the Independent in March. Decloux added that bookings increased “as soon as the prices met the actual demand of the customer.”

While the in-person audience for the Paris Olympics might be primarily Parisians, there are many exciting accommodations available for the coming weeks and beyond. Read on to see some of the most luxurious hotels and short-term rentals in Paris as selected by Quartz.

The Sinner

The Sinner

Image: The Sinner
Image: The Sinner

Located in Paris’ Le Marais neighborhood — which was once known for the presence of religious orders and is now characterized by a thriving art scene — the Sinner’s unique atmosphere makes it distinct from many of its competitors. The Sinner boasts meticulously curated interiors, stained-glass windows, and a crypt. A one night stay, in the final weeks of July, can range in price from €392 ($425) to €3,500 ($3,800).

Hôtel Plaza Athénée

Hôtel Plaza Athénée

Image: Hôtel Plaza Athénée
Image: Hôtel Plaza Athénée

Founded in 1913, the Hôtel Plaza Athénée is one of the most storied accommodations in Paris, with appearances in The Devil Wears Prada and Sex and the City cementing its reputation in the minds of many American travelers. The hotel’s rooms are elegantly furnished in either French Regency or Art Deco style. Hôtel Plaza Athénée’s long-standing relationship with haute couture is evident in its in-house Dior Institute spa and its location, a stone’s throw away from some of Paris’ most iconic shopping destinations. An evening at the hotel, during the Olympics, starts at €2,700 ($2,900).

Shangri-La Paris

Shangri-La Paris

Image: Shangri-La Paris
Image: Shangri-La Paris

If Shangri-La’s elegant Rococo interiors seem regal, that’s because they actually are: the five-star hotel, which overlooks both the Seine and the Eiffel Tower, was once home to Prince Roland Bonaparte. In the 21st century, travelers looking to relax after a day walking through the streets of Paris can unwind at Shangri-La’s Michelin-starred restaurant Shang Palace or sip absinthe cocktails at the hotel’s Le Bar Botaniste. Rates for a room with a view of the Eiffel Tower start at €2,338 ($2,500) during the Olympics.

Le Grand Mazarin, Paris

Le Grand Mazarin, Paris

Image: Le Grand Mazarin
Image: Le Grand Mazarin

Rooms in the charmingly eclectic Le Grand Mazarin feature brightly-colored tapestries, distinctive furniture, and whimsical decor selected by Swedish interior designer Martin Brudnizki. The designer was inspired by Parisian literary salons of years past, updating the concept for the 21st century. During the final days of July, rooms at Le Grand Mazarin start at around €1,188 ($1,300).

Highstay Apartments

Highstay Apartments

Image: Highstay
Image: Highstay

For those interested in more private accommodations, Highstay provides travelers with access to luxury long- and short-term rentals within several Parisian neighborhoods. Unlike many short-term apartments, Highstay still provides guests with hotel-like amenities, including cleaning and concierge services. The cost of booking an apartment for the weekend of the Olympic opening ceremonies begins at €375 ($407) per night.

