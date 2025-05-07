7 minor league ballparks to visit this summer

Summer in the United States is practically synonymous with backyard barbecues, fishing at the lake — and baseball. Definitely baseball. While Major League stadiums deliver major league talent and electrifying pennant races, seats can be expensive and far from the action.

That’s where minor league baseball comes in. What the minor league may lack in marquee names, it makes up for with fan experience. You feel close and connected to the game — and hot dogs don’t cost a fortune.

Most minor league parks are very kid and pet-friendly, making it a true summer outing for the whole family. Plus, most future Major League stars pass through the minors on the way to the majors, so you just might be watching the next Shohei Ohtani or Andrew McCutchen.

Here are some minor league teams you’ll want to check out this summer.