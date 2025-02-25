The 10 most expensive Michelin star restaurants in Paris

There are few cities more synonymous with food than Paris. The City of Light is one of the centers of global gastronomy and the setting for beloved food-themed films like “Ratatouille” and “Julie & Julia”

When traveling abroad, especially to Paris, food is typically top-of-mind for tourists. The joy of discovering a new restaurant is so central to traveling, that a place in the Michelin Guide, the most coveted designation an eatery can receive, is traditionally determined based on how worthwhile it is to go out of your way for a meal there.

The French tire company grants one star to a restaurant if it is high quality enough to be worth a stop on a trip, two stars if it is worth traveling out of your way to visit the establishment, and three stars if the food is so exceptional that diners should plan a special vacation just to visit the restaurant in question.

With 639 Michelin star restaurants across the country, France’s culinary scene is easily the most lauded in the world. Only Japan, with 547 restaurants, can compete. Food trend publication Chef’s Pencil recently rounded up some of France’s embarrassment of riches, ranking the most expensive Michelin star restaurants in Paris.

Continue reading to learn more about the 10 most expensive Michelin star restaurants in France’s capital city.