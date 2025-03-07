Trump freezes his 25% tariffs on Mexican imports for one month
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

The 5 most popular cities in America for business trips

About
Explore our other sites
  • kotaku
  • quartz
  • theroot
  • theinventory
Travel

The 5 most popular cities in America for business trips

The number of workers taking business trips finally returned to pre-pandemic levels last year

By
Madeline Fitzgerald
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Start Slideshow
Start Slideshow
Image for article titled The 5 most popular cities in America for business trips
Photo: David McNew / Staff (Getty Images)

As Generation Z continues to enter the workforce, younger employees say they’re enthusiastic about traveling for work – especially compared to their older counterparts.

Advertisement

Eighty-three percent of Gen Z and 80% of millennials said that they always or usually enjoy traveling for work, in a recent study conducted by Uber for Business. Conversely, only 74% of Baby Boomers and 76% of Gen X-ers said the same. Six percent of Boomers said they’d rather stay home than travel for work, compared to just 1% of Gen Z-ers.

This survey comes in the wake of a rebound for business trips, across several industries. While post-pandemic personal travel started climbing in 2021, it was not until last year that business travel finally returned to its 2019 numbers, according to a study from Deloitte.

Respondents to the Uber survey cited several reasons for business trips, including professional development, industry conferences, and client meetings.

“We’re seeing a clear trend: employees are back on the road as businesses double down on face-to-face connections,” said Josh Butler, Global GM of Uber for Business (UBER), in a statement.

“By understanding both what employees want and what stresses them on the ground, companies have a chance to rethink their approach to business travel, transforming what could seem an obligation into a rewarding, engaging experience—for employee and client alike.”

Employees who were disinclined to travel for work, cited several potential perks that would entice them to go on business trips.

Fifty-two percent of survey respondents said receiving a stipend for off-the-clock exploration would make their trips more enjoyable, while 50% said they wanted to experience premium air travel. Forty-five percent of employees also said they’d be more interested in taking business trips if they could use their accrued airline and hotel rewards for personal travel.

While survey respondents did cite some common frustrations with business trips – including air travel frustrations and logistical issues – traveling for work remains a popular perk for many employees. Sixty percent of surveyed employees even said they added extra days onto their business trips, for additional personal travel.

Click through to see the top five most popular cities for business travel.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

5. Miami (tied)

5. Miami (tied)

Image for article titled The 5 most popular cities in America for business trips
Photo: Joe Raedle / Staff (Getty Images)

Nine percent of survey respondents said that Miami was their favorite city for business trips.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

5. Los Angeles (tied)

5. Los Angeles (tied)

Image for article titled The 5 most popular cities in America for business trips
Photo: Ken Levine / Staff (Getty Images)

Nine percent of survey respondents said that Los Angeles was their favorite city for business trips.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

3. Chicago

3. Chicago

Image for article titled The 5 most popular cities in America for business trips
Photo: Scott Olson (Getty Images)

Twelve percent of survey respondents said that Chicago was their favorite city for business trips.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

1. Las Vegas (tied)

1. Las Vegas (tied)

Image for article titled The 5 most popular cities in America for business trips
Photo: Ethan Miller / Staff (Getty Images)

Eighteen percent of survey respondents said that Las Vegas was their favorite city for business trips.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

1. New York (tied)

1. New York (tied)

Image for article titled The 5 most popular cities in America for business trips
Photo: Cindy Ord / Staff (Getty Images)

Eighteen percent of survey respondents said that New York was their favorite city for business trips.

Advertisement