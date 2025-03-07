The 5 most popular cities in America for business trips

As Generation Z continues to enter the workforce, younger employees say they’re enthusiastic about traveling for work – especially compared to their older counterparts.

Eighty-three percent of Gen Z and 80% of millennials said that they always or usually enjoy traveling for work, in a recent study conducted by Uber for Business. Conversely, only 74% of Baby Boomers and 76% of Gen X-ers said the same. Six percent of Boomers said they’d rather stay home than travel for work, compared to just 1% of Gen Z-ers.

This survey comes in the wake of a rebound for business trips, across several industries. While post-pandemic personal travel started climbing in 2021, it was not until last year that business travel finally returned to its 2019 numbers, according to a study from Deloitte.

Respondents to the Uber survey cited several reasons for business trips, including professional development, industry conferences, and client meetings.

“We’re seeing a clear trend: employees are back on the road as businesses double down on face-to-face connections,” said Josh Butler, Global GM of Uber for Business (UBER), in a statement.

“By understanding both what employees want and what stresses them on the ground, companies have a chance to rethink their approach to business travel, transforming what could seem an obligation into a rewarding, engaging experience—for employee and client alike.”

Employees who were disinclined to travel for work, cited several potential perks that would entice them to go on business trips.

Fifty-two percent of survey respondents said receiving a stipend for off-the-clock exploration would make their trips more enjoyable, while 50% said they wanted to experience premium air travel. Forty-five percent of employees also said they’d be more interested in taking business trips if they could use their accrued airline and hotel rewards for personal travel.

While survey respondents did cite some common frustrations with business trips – including air travel frustrations and logistical issues – traveling for work remains a popular perk for many employees. Sixty percent of surveyed employees even said they added extra days onto their business trips, for additional personal travel.

