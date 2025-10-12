The best motorcycles under $10k, according to experts
Not all new bikes have to break the bank. Check out these picks from Motorcyclist Magazine
Buying a motorcycle no longer means choosing between affordability and performance.
As Motorcyclist Magazine notes, 2025 offers a variety of bikes under $10,000 that deliver value, capability, and style — perfect for both new and experienced riders.
The magazine compiled a list of motorcycles based on its 2025 rankings of the top-performing bikes under $10,000, emphasizing features, ride quality, and overall value.
Continue reading to see which made it and why.
Aprilia RS 457
The 2025 RS 457 maximizes power-to-weight for A2 license holders, combining beginner-friendly usability with track-ready performance. Motorcyclist Magazine calls it “both 100% beginner-friendly and 100% ready for skilled trackday junkies.” Its lightweight aluminum chassis, bidirectional quickshifter, traction control, and RS 660–inspired styling manage to cost less than $7,000, leaving room for upgrades.
Honda NX500
Honda’s NX500 offers refined suspension, switchable traction control, and a major cosmetic refresh. Motorcyclist Magazine found the new model “better just about everywhere,” from paved roads to gravel tracks. Comfortable and with a 250-mile fuel range, it’s a versatile choice for commuting or adventure at under $7,500.
Honda Transalp
Motorcyclist Magazine calls the Honda Transalt “the only game in town worth the buy-in” if you want a middleweight ADV. And while others are growing in price, it still comes in under $10k. The magazine praises its 90-plus horsepower engine, long-travel suspension, and 21-inch front wheel excel on and off-road.
Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4R
For less than $10,000, the ZX-4R delivers authentic thrills. Motorcyclist Magazine notes it’s “a true supersport experience, not just supersport styling.” Upgraded suspension, brakes, and chassis provide a sharp, responsive ride, making it ideal for track days or spirited street riding.
Kawasaki Z900
The Z900 offers maximum naked-bike performance just under $10K. Motorcyclist Magazine says it “pushes the limits of sub-$10K performance” with 123 hp, adjustable suspension, quickshifter, and IMU-based electronics. Its a great mix of power, handling, and modern features.
Triumph Speed Twin 900
Motorcyclist Magazine says the Speed Twin 900 blends classic style with modern performance. It highlights its “more performance-oriented components,” including inverted forks, upgraded shocks, and lean-sensitive electronics, all for just under $10,000.
Yamaha Bolt R-Spec
Motorcyclist Magazine says the Bolt R-Spec “nails the American V-twin look and feel better than some actual American V-twins.” Its air-cooled engine, minimalist design, and sub-$9,000 price make it ideal.
Yamaha MT-07
The MT-07 continues to impress after its 2025 upgrades and Motorcyclist Magazine praises its CP2 engine as “one of the most reliable and enjoyable on the planet.” Lightweight, responsive, and fun, it’s a great value-oriented, versatile, and spirited middleweight motorcycle.