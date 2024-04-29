Check out NASA's 21 best photos of the year

NASA is a proud boomer that loves posting a good photo album. The space agency released 100 of its best 2023 photos on flickr, which go through the exciting highlights of the previous year.



From asteroid samples landing on Earth to selecting the first crew of astronauts to go to the Moon since Apollo, this album has got it all (and maybe a little bit more than it should). These images were all taken in 2023, and also selected by, NASA’s HQ photo team. Gizmodo picked the best of the best photos to help you relive some amazing moments in spaceflight.