The 10 best national parks in America for fall foliage
Discover the magic of national parks in fall around the country, with crisp air, vibrant foliage, fewer crowds, and unforgettable outdoor experiences
Fall is one of the best times to visit America’s national parks, bringing cooler weather, fewer crowds, and changing leaves.
From the aspen groves in Colorado to the rolling ridges of Virginia, parks take on a different character in autumn, offering visitors a chance to see familiar landscapes in a new way. Wildlife is often more active, hikes are more comfortable without the summer heat, and scenic drives become even more memorable with red, gold, and orange foliage overhead.
For many travelers, fall also makes park trips more practical. Lodging and camping often become easier to book after the busy summer season, and entrance roads and trails that felt crowded in July feel calmer in October. Whether you’re looking for a quick weekend getaway close to home or planning a longer trip to one of the country’s famous natural landmarks, autumn is the season to go.
The National Park Service compiled a list of the 10 national parks perfect for taking in fall foliage. Continue reading to see which made the list and why:
The Blue Ridge Parkway
MargaretW / Getty Images
The Blue Ridge Parkway in North Carolina and Virginia is one of the most popular fall drives in the country. Along its 469 miles, visitors can enjoy sweeping views of the mountains and catch both colorful foliage and blooming wildflowers.
Cedar Breaks National Monument
Michael Saemisch / Getty Images
In Utah, the Cedar Breaks National Monument pairs its red rock formations with brilliant aspen and maple leaves. The high elevation means colors usually arrive early in September.
Glacier National Park
Don White / Getty Images
Glacier National Park in Montana offers some of the earliest fall foliage. Colors start changing in mid-September, and visitors can see bright aspens and larches along the park’s lakes and valleys.
The Great Smoky Mountains National Park
NurPhoto / Contributor / Getty Images
The Great Smoky Mountains National Park, spanning North Carolina and Tennessee, has one of the longest fall color seasons thanks to its many tree species. Scenic drives and quieter trails give visitors plenty of options to enjoy the views.
Guadalupe Mountains National Park
Education Images / Contributor / Getty Images
In Texas, Guadalupe Mountains National Park reaches peak color later in the year, usually from mid-October to mid-November. Maples in McKittrick Canyon are the highlight for fall visitors.
The Natchez Trace Parkway
CapturedAudience / Getty Images
The Natchez Trace Parkway, stretching through Alabama, Mississippi, and Tennessee, is a historic route that becomes especially scenic in the fall. Its oaks, hickories, and maples turn beautiful shades of red and yellow.
Rocky Mountain National Park
Christina Gray / Getty Images
Rocky Mountain National Park in Colorado is famous for its golden aspen groves, which peak in late September. Fall is also elk-mating season, so visitors often hear the animals throughout the valleys.
The Saint Croix National Scenic Riverway
Star Tribune via Getty Images / Contributor / Getty Images
The Saint Croix National Scenic Riverway in Wisconsin and Minnesota offers a quieter fall experience. Canoeing or kayaking along the river provides great views of the season’s changing colors.
Shenandoah National Park
Jay Dickman / Getty Images
In Virginia, Shenandoah National Park is one of the most accessible places to see fall foliage, especially along its 105-mile Skyline Drive. The park is an easy trip from Washington, D.C., making it a popular autumn destination.
Yosemite National Park
Focqus, LLC / Getty Images
Yosemite National Park in California shows a subtler version of fall. Aspen groves near Badger Pass and colorful oaks in Yosemite Valley give the park a calmer, less crowded beauty this time of year.