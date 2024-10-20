Jamie Dimon warned of economic threats as his bank posted its biggest annual profit ever
The 10 best deals on new cars right now, according to Consumer Reports

Autos

The 10 best deals on new cars right now, according to Consumer Reports

Each model currently costs less than $50,000, thanks to new incentives

By
William Gavin
Image for article titled The 10 best deals on new cars right now, according to Consumer Reports
Image: standret (Getty Images)

Cars — especially new ones — are always expensive, whether you’re Richie Rich or Charlie Bucket. That’s one factor driving automakers and dealerships to constantly offer deals, whether through cash rebates and financing or free maintenance visits.

Consumer Reports, citing data from online automotive pricing platform TrueCar (TRUE), has put together a list of ten 2024 models that, thanks to incentives and negotiations, can be purchased for well below their Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (MSRP). Each of these models are selling for less than $50,000, meaning some discounted models — including from Jeep (STLA) or Infiniti (NSANY) — didn’t make the cut.

Here are 10 of the most heavily discounted — new — vehicles of 2024.

Alfa Romeo Tonale

Alfa Romeo Tonale

Image for article titled The 10 best deals on new cars right now, according to Consumer Reports
Image: Stellantis

Alfa Romeo’s Tonale Veloce features the smallest discount on this list, but it also isn’t the most expensive, according to Consumer Reports. The SUV’s MSRP is $48,480, about the average price of a new car, but falls down to $45,249 with incentives. The average Tonale has been bought at a 7% discount, slashing $3,591 off its sticker price.

Stellantis, Alfa Romeo’s parent company, has had some issues with inventory piling up on its lots. It recently said it would cut shipments to North America over the second half of 2024 by more than 200,000 units. More than 1,120 units of the Tonale — Stellantis’ first electric offering in the U.S. — were sold in the U.S. last quarter.

Mercedes-Benz GLC

Mercedes-Benz GLC

Image for article titled The 10 best deals on new cars right now, according to Consumer Reports
Image: Mercedes-Benz

Mercedes-Benz’s (MBGAF) GLC 300 — the first of three Mercedes cars on this list — is also a bit cheaper than usual right now. The $47,450 SUV can currently be bought for about 8% cheaper, or $43,799, according to Consumer Reports. That makes it the financial middle child of the discounted Mercedes models.

Mercedes, like many other carmakers, recorded slower sales last quarter. However, GLC sales grew 144% compared to a year earlier, to 20,320 units sold. For the full year, sales are up 62%.

Alfa Romeo Stelvio

Alfa Romeo Stelvio

Image for article titled The 10 best deals on new cars right now, according to Consumer Reports
Image: Stellantis

The Alfa Romeo Stelvio Veloce is another option for car-buyers hungry for discounts. The usually $51,050 SUV is going for about $46,939 on average, according to Consumer Reports. That comes out to savings of some 8% per transaction, or a $4,111 cut. In the U.S., just 499 units of the Stelvion were sold last quarter, compared to 1,280 a year earlier.

Volvo XC40

Volvo XC40

Image for article titled The 10 best deals on new cars right now, according to Consumer Reports
Image: Volvo Cars

Volvo’s XC40 SUV is about 8% off right now. The model usually sells for about $45,500, according to Consumer Reports, but incentives have pushed the average transaction price down by about $3,170 to $41,790.

The XC40 is the least popular of the three Volvo models that are heavily discounted. Just 1,715 were sold last month, a 32% decline year-over-year, and 19,822 have been sold across the last nine months. That’s a small increase of 1%.

Alfa Romeo Giulia

Alfa Romeo Giulia

Image for article titled The 10 best deals on new cars right now, according to Consumer Reports
Image: Stellantis

The Alfa Romeo Giulia is Stellantis’ third and final model included on this list. The compact car has an MSRP of $46,190 but can be bought for as much as 8% cheaper, or $42,398, according to Consumer Reports. Just 428 units of the Giulia were sold in the U.S. last quarter, a 50% decline from the 863 sold during the same time in 2023.

Volvo S60

Volvo S60

Image for article titled The 10 best deals on new cars right now, according to Consumer Reports
Image: Volvo Cars

Volvo’s S60 compact is not only discounted, but the sole vehicle on this list recommended by Consumer Reports. The S60 is on sale for about 8%, currently going for about $41,622 on average, or $3,778 less than its usual MSRP.

Although Volvo’s North American sales fell almost 20% in September — which includes a 57% decline for S60 sales — overall sales for the S60 are up by 102% so far this year. More than 12,300 units have been sold.

Volvo XC60

Volvo XC60

Image for article titled The 10 best deals on new cars right now, according to Consumer Reports
Image: Volvo Cars

Volvo’s XC60 is the last car on this list with a discount of less than 10%. The XC60 has an MSRP of $46,900, but has been sold for about $42,685 on average, according to Consumer Reports. That’s a decrease of $4,215, or 9% off the sticker price.

More than 2,800 units of the XC60 sold last month, compared to 3,211 a year earlier. Overall, sales of the model have fallen by almost 12% to 25,778 units, down from 29,150 in 2023.

Mercedes-Benz C-Class

Mercedes-Benz C-Class

Image for article titled The 10 best deals on new cars right now, according to Consumer Reports
Image: Mercedes-Benz

Consumers interested in getting their hands on one of Mercedes-Benz C-300 sedans may be in luck. The model typically costs about $46,950, making it the cheapest Mercedes on this list, but it’s on sale for about $5,537 off, or a 12% cut, according to Consumer Reports.

Sales of C-class vehicles grew to 9,828 units last quarter, compared to 7,460 a year earlier. More than 27,250 have been sold so far in 2024.

Mercedes-Benz EQB

Mercedes-Benz EQB

Image for article titled The 10 best deals on new cars right now, according to Consumer Reports
Image: Mercedes-Benz

The final — and most heavily discounted — Mercedes-Benz model is the EQB 250+ SUV. The electric vehicle has an MSRP of $53,050 but currently transacts for about $46,541 on average. That comes out to a difference of $6,519, or 12%, per unit, although some may be able to haggle for an even cheaper price.

Sales of the EQB fell by 31% between June and September. Just 2,917 units were sold, compared to 4,223 a year earlier.

Subaru Solterra

Subaru Solterra

Image for article titled The 10 best deals on new cars right now, according to Consumer Reports
Image: Subaru Co.

The Subaru (FUJHY) Solterra is the most discounted 2024 model year car — at least for now. The Solterra, which has a MSRP of $44,995, is being sold for about $38,777 right now, according to Consumer Reports. That’s savings of $6,218 per purchase, or 14%, putting Subaru’s first-ever electric vehicle firmly in the $30,000-$40,000 price range.

Solterra sales fell almost 4% in September compared to a year earlier. However, year-to-date deliveries have risen by almost 60% to 9,137 units.

