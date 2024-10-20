The 10 best deals on new cars right now, according to Consumer Reports

Cars — especially new ones — are always expensive, whether you’re Richie Rich or Charlie Bucket. That’s one factor driving automakers and dealerships to constantly offer deals, whether through cash rebates and financing or free maintenance visits.

Consumer Reports, citing data from online automotive pricing platform TrueCar (TRUE), has put together a list of ten 2024 models that, thanks to incentives and negotiations, can be purchased for well below their Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (MSRP). Each of these models are selling for less than $50,000, meaning some discounted models — including from Jeep (STLA) or Infiniti (NSANY) — didn’t make the cut.

Here are 10 of the most heavily discounted — new — vehicles of 2024.