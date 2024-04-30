The 10 best new gadgets right now

We hope you like TVs because that’s what April had to deliver in 2024. Samsung showed off its latest Neo QLED 4K TV, while Sony refreshed its entire QLED-based Bravia lineup.



Gamers also had their appetites whetted big time. The Alienware m16 R2 is the most comfortable gaming laptop you can buy right now, and the iBuyPower Scale RDY PC offers a solid deal for entry-level gamers. Pair all that with a glowy Razer mouse pad to match it. Razer also updated the Kishi series with a new model. The Kishi Ultra is compatible with larger handheld devices, including the iPad mini and your favorite Android foldable. And Nothing impresses us again with its affordable Ear (a) buds.