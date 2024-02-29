The best new gadgets right now

Aging is rough. I often joke to my friends that I’m perimenopausal, though I don’t have an official diagnosis. I do have all these new symptoms that have shown up since birthing my child four years ago that have been confirmed by my primary care physician as being part of the journey, as they say. My constantly fluctuating body temperature is the latest ailment, causing me to make adjustments. I mean, I always knew that being in an ovulating meat suit told that it was par for the course, but as I near 40, I feel like I’m physically embodying the idea of “night sweats” for at least a week every month. — Florence Ion Read More