16 of the best obscure concept cars

Lifestyle

What a different world we'd be living in if even some of these cars had gone into production

By
Collin Woodard / Jalopnik
Toyota RSC Concept
Photo: Toyota

Sometimes concept cars become legendary in their own right, even though they were intended from the beginning to never go into production. Just think about how you felt the first time you saw the Chrysler ME 412 concept. Or that twinge of hope you felt when Mazda showed off the RX-Vision. Or just how much the Maybach Exelero looked like it could be the next Batmobile.

Many concepts, however, are almost immediately forgotten. Even if they got plenty of coverage at the time, the world moves on, and only the designers and a few dedicated fans remember they even existed in the first place. On Wednesday, we decided to celebrate those forgotten and obscure concept cars and asked you to share your favorites. Let’s take a look at some of the top-voted responses.

BMW 328 Hommage

BMW 328 Hommage

BMW 328 Hommage

Again, the 328 Hommage. Just crazy in all the right ways.

BMW could build 328 of these today, charge $1,000,000 each, and I bet they’d all sell out before BMW even published the press release.

Suggested by: Segador

Dodge Copperhead

Dodge Copperhead

1997 Dodge Copperhead - The Poor Man’s Viper?

As a Gran Turismo kid, I gotta give it up for the Dodge Copperhead, AKA “Concept Car.” Just rad as hell. It was too good for our universe and we did not deserve it.

Perhaps there’s another universe out there where this thing actually made it to production. And perhaps, in that universe, I don’t have Copperhead Road stuck in my head right now. Not that I mind the latter.

Suggested by: Give Me Tacos or Give Me Death

Saab 9-X Biohybrid

Saab 9-X Biohybrid

The new Saab 9-X BioHybrid

Saab 9-X Biohybrid. Hybrids are selling like hot cakes right now, and Saab was under GM ownership when this concept was released. Styling wasn’t quite right, something about the rear looks off to me. It didn’t nail the design like the Aero-X had before it. But man, I’d love a Saab like this today. It even had a manual!

Yet another car that was taken from us by the Great Recession. Thanks, Obama.

Suggested by: Ente Süßsauer

Pontiac Grand Prix G8

Pontiac Grand Prix G8

AWD LS1(LS4) Pontiac Grand Prix G8

This thing. Let’s stuff an LS1 in a Grand Prix, bolt a Corvette’s rear suspension and differential out back, and shoot the power through a beefed up version of the Aztec’s VersaTrak AWD system.

Judge me all you want, but I unironically love the Grand Prix GTP. Someone please give me all their money so I can build one of these. I’d even be willing to give you a ride in it when it’s done.

Suggested by: Chris’s driveway looks like a World War II Loser’s reunion.

Plymouth Slingshot

Plymouth Slingshot

Plymouth Slingshot Concept at the 1988 Chicago Auto Show

Plymouth Slingshot (1988). I can’t explain it, I just always thought it was cool. Tilting canopy, full-width dash and gauges. I think the obscurity is part of my interest. I got to sit in it once at the Chrysler Museum.

They should have put it into production. After all, it’s not like not building the Slingshot concept kept Plymouth from getting killed off.

Suggested by: dodge_viper

Ford Splash

Ford Splash

Unveiling Jack Telnack’s Ford Splash Concept: The Ultimate All-Season Dune Buggy

1989 Ford Splash and Pontiac Stinger concept car. So obscure, you probably never heard of them.

I can fully admit that next to no one had a use for a production Ford Splash, but I’m pretty sure we’d all have been happier if we did.

Suggested by: unhcampus

Dodge Demon

Dodge Demon

Dodge Demon

Dodge Demon. (The Roadster Concept, not the Charger/Challenger package.) Never enough Miata competitors!

There should be laws against showing off a car that’s this close to being production-ready and then not building it. 18-year-old me was heartbroken.

Suggested by: Knyte

Nissan MID4

Nissan MID4

Meet the Nissan Mid 4: The Concept that changed everything.

That’s going to have to be the Nissan MID-4 for me.

Mid engined VG30DETT with AWD and Super-HICAS 4WS with an interior that looks much like what we got in the Z32? Yes Please!

There also need to be laws against countries having financial crises. It’s not the Stone Age anymore. Surely, someone can figure this out. Just think of how much better our cars would be.

Suggested by: boost_retard

Pontiac Banshee XP-833

Pontiac Banshee XP-833

The Greatest Pontiac Never Made

Pontiac Banshee XP833

This one might not be obscure in the same way many of the others on this list are, but I’m willing to bet many of our younger readers have never heard of it. John DeLorean was definitely onto something here, but come on, he had to have known GM would never let Pontiac sell something that would absolutely have stolen sales from the Corvette.

Suggested by: Driver Jer

Infiniti Prototype 9

Infiniti Prototype 9

INFINITI Prototype 9

Infiniti Prototype 9 - I’ve wanted an open wheel street car ever since I was a little kid, which leads me to another more obscure concept.

The Lotus Extreme Concept

YouTube doesn’t appear to have registered the existence of the Lotus Extreme Concept, otherwise, I would have highlighted that one instead. Still, the Prototype 9 is far from a bad consolation prize.

Suggested by: SlickS30r

Porsche Vision Renndienst

Porsche Vision Renndienst

Porsche Vision Renndienst Van

I think my favorite obscure concept was the porsche Minivan. Super cool looking and center seating for the driver

Porsche. Minivan. What I wouldn’t give to get the chance to drive one of these things before I die.

Suggested by: boneheadotto

Eagle Jazz

Eagle Jazz

1995 Eagle Jazz Concept Car

The Eagle Jazz. The front looked pretty slick, but the rear was a choice!

If you haven’t seen the Jazz concept before, I promise you, you aren’t remotely prepared for what the rear end looks like. Well done, Eagle.

Suggested by: Ross Bynum

Ford IndiGo

Ford IndiGo

1996 Ford IndiGo V12 Concept

Ford Indigo. Cross between a Plymouth Prowler and an IndyCar with the soul of a go-cart.

Have you ever found yourself thinking, “Man, what the Plymouth Prowler really needed was a V12?” Oh, all of you? Well then you’ll be happy to know that Ford actually built and still owns a working prototype, 6.0-liter V12 and all. Maybe if you play your cards right, they’ll let you drive it.

Suggested by: MacTwidget

Kia Track’ster

Kia Track’ster

Kia Track’ster Concept - 2012 Chicago Auto Show

Kia Track’ster concept.

250hp AWD 2 door Kia soul. Up front looked more or less like the soul we know and love(?) but look at this rear! Thats a HOT hatch if you ask me. And today 250hp might not be a lot, but this concept is from 13 years ago.

Back in 2012, of course, it made sense that Kia wouldn’t actually sell us a two-door Soul with 250 horsepower, all-wheel drive and a manual transmission. Fast forward to today, and that doesn’t even sound remotely out there for Kia or Hyundai.

Suggested by: Atomic

Pontiac Banshee IV

Pontiac Banshee IV

Pontiac Banshee: A Longer Look

1988 Pontiac Banshee IV

Rad looking car and one of my favorite Hot Wheels growing up.

Since I wasn’t born until the next year, I had no idea until today that the Banshee IV was anything other than a Hot Wheels car. Maybe Chevrolet should bring it back as an EV.

Suggested by: -408-

Toyota RSC Concept

Toyota RSC Concept

Toyota RSC Concept Reveal

Toyota Rugged Sport Coupe (RSC) would’ve been a great little rally-inspired mall buggy.

This thing is so early 2000s, and I absolutely love it. Toyota, if you’re reading this and willing to let me see the prototype, I’ll take back what I said about wishing the RAV4's doors opened wider.

Suggested by: dhj

A version of this article originally appeared on Jalopnik.

