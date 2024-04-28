16 of the best obscure concept cars

Sometimes concept cars become legendary in their own right, even though they were intended from the beginning to never go into production. Just think about how you felt the first time you saw the Chrysler ME 412 concept. Or that twinge of hope you felt when Mazda showed off the RX-Vision. Or just how much the Maybach Exelero looked like it could be the next Batmobile.

Many concepts, however, are almost immediately forgotten. Even if they got plenty of coverage at the time, the world moves on, and only the designers and a few dedicated fans remember they even existed in the first place. On Wednesday, we decided to celebrate those forgotten and obscure concept cars and asked you to share your favorites. Let’s take a look at some of the top-voted responses.