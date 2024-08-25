15 of the best off-roaders ever made

There’s nothing it can’t roll over, pretty much nowhere it can’t go and because of it’s unique construction, it’s super easy to get parts for so you can just keep going. There are other fatbikes but none are as versatile as the Pugsley. It’s a rock crawler, a long distance off-road touring monster, it’s fine on sand, snow, mud, roads, gravel, grass. You can build it so the front and back wheels are interchangeable so you can have a spare singlespeed wheel up front when your derailleur breaks. The frame is overbuilt and features all the warts you need to attach pretty much any accessory. You will roll over stuff that will stop a cybertruck, through stuff that’s too crazy for a jeep and the self rescue is nothing more than, “I guess we have to carry it over this.” Who needs articulation when your vehicle is only about 5 inches wide at the ground and only weighs 30 pounds?

Surly stopped making them a few years ago but there’s always one on FB marketplace somewhere and usually pretty cheap.