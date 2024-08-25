15 of the best off-roaders ever made

Off-roading and off-road-focused vehicles have never been more popular than they are right now. It feels like every single day an automaker is coming out with some sort of new off-road version of a car they already make (looking at you, Ford). Anyway, this newfound love of off-roading that is sweeping the nation got me thinking, and it’s what led me to the question I posed last week.
I wanted to know what you all considered to be the best off-roader of all time, and did we have answers from all over the map. There are traditional road-going SUVs that just happen to be great off-road, purpose-built go-anywhere machines and even animals among other things.
This is all to say that there’s a huge variety once you start clicking through today’s answers. However, there are a few notables left off: stuff like the G-Wagon, Range Rover and Ford Bronco didn’t make the cut. Alas.