10 amazing U.S. waterparks you can still visit this summer
These outdoor waterparks ranked by USA Today have the perfect blend of thrilling rides and family fun
Summer has peaked, and while kids in some regions of the country are heading back to school, there’s still time to go to the water park — particularly in states where the warm months stretch far past August.
USA Today compiled a list of the 10 best outdoor waterparks in the country, highlighting destinations by drawing on recommendations from a panel of travel and attractions experts, then allowing readers to vote for their favorites.
The result is a ranking that combines professional insight with popular opinion, spotlighting the parks that deliver the best mix of thrills, relaxation, and family-friendly fun. From coast to coast, these water parks stand out for their signature attractions and unique atmospheres.
Continue reading to see which made the top 10 — and why.
#10: Aquatica San Antonio — San Antonio, Texas
Credit: Aquatica San Antonio
Aquatica San Antonio is a great all-around water park, with intense rides for the braver members of your family and fun attractions like rollercoasters that integrate music and lights. There’s also a lazy river, a wave pool, and a big play area for kids. Plus beaches, private cabanas, and stingray feeding.
#9: Adventure Island — Tampa, Florida
Adventure Island is Tampa’s go-to water park for fast slides and family fun. Colossal Curl, its signature ride, sends groups of up to four through a series of funnels and waves, and Paradise Lagoon adds excitement with waterfalls, slides, and cliff-jump platforms.
8th Best: Water Country USA — Williamsburg, Virginia
John Greim / Contributor / Getty Images
Virginia’s largest water park offers a mix of family fun and thrills. Younger visitors can play in interactive zones like Cow-A-Bunga and H2O UFO, while adventure-seekers can speed along the 400-foot Jet Scream water slides at up to 25 mph.
7th Best: Soaky Mountain Waterpark — Sevierville, Tennessee
Set against the Smoky Mountains, Soaky Mountain has great attractions like Black Bear Rapids and Coyote Springs pool. It also has a giant wave pool and fun slides that allow side-by-side racing.
6th Best: Island H2O Water Park — Kissimmee, Florida
Just south of Orlando, Island H2O blends relaxation and amusements. Guests looking to hang out can enjoy cabanas and a lazy river, and there’s plenty of rides for the thrill seekers in your family.
5th Best: Lost Island Waterpark — Waterloo, Iowa
Another great option, Lost Island Waterpark in Waterloo has a tropical theme and plenty to do; it's full of rides, and there's a big wave pool and a lazy river.
4th Best: Splashin’ Safari — Santa Claus, Indiana
Credit: Splashin' Safari
Splashin’ Safari is home to Mammoth, a seven-story water coaster covering three-plus acres. The ride repeatedly lifts groups of six before dropping them again for sustained thrills.
3rd Best: Aquatica Orlando — Orlando, Florida
Orlando Sentinel / Contributor / Getty Images
There’s a reason SeaWorld’s water park can boast 1.5 million annual visitors. With attractions like Reef Plunge, where riders slide through a dolphin habitat, and Loggerhead Lane, a scenic raft ride surrounded by fish and tropical plants across nearly 60 acres, it’s a great option and high on USA Today’s list.
2nd Best: Water World — Federal Heights, Colorado
Credit: Water World Colorado
At about 70 acres, Water World is huge, which means visitors will have a bevy of options. The park has wave pools, more than one lazy river, and the Alpine Springs Express Gondola.
Best: Splashway Waterpark —Sheridan, Texas
Splashway leads the list with attractions for all ages. The lazy river winds under waterfalls, while Midnight Storm plunges riders into pitch darkness. Plus, Tubular Tornado propels thrill-seekers into a giant funnel, offering a dramatic centerpiece to the park’s variety of experiences.