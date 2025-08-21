10 amazing U.S. waterparks you can still visit this summer

10 amazing U.S. waterparks you can still visit this summer These outdoor waterparks ranked by USA Today have the perfect blend of thrilling rides and family fun

Summer has peaked, and while kids in some regions of the country are heading back to school, there’s still time to go to the water park — particularly in states where the warm months stretch far past August.

USA Today compiled a list of the 10 best outdoor waterparks in the country, highlighting destinations by drawing on recommendations from a panel of travel and attractions experts, then allowing readers to vote for their favorites.

The result is a ranking that combines professional insight with popular opinion, spotlighting the parks that deliver the best mix of thrills, relaxation, and family-friendly fun. From coast to coast, these water parks stand out for their signature attractions and unique atmospheres.

Continue reading to see which made the top 10 — and why.