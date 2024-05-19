13 of the best looking race cars ever made

“I have so many, but I’ll take the high road and pick a car that was considered ugly, but so ugly, it’s actually beautiful, and is now an iconic car in Porsche History.

“The Porsche 917/20 was an attempt by Porsche to make a 917 as aerodynamic as a 917LH for the long straights at Le Mans, yet handle the turns like the K, or short tail. They enlisted Charles Deutsch of the French R&D company SERA to develop the aero, and in the end, it’s numbers were actually quite impressive. However, who wasn’t impressed was the sponsor of the car, Martini-Rossi. In fact, the head of Martini refused to have their sponsor applied to the car, and so the factory decided to paint it in its famous butcher meat cut livery.

“The car would qualify 2nd for a 3hr. pre-race at Le Mans (DNF) and qualify 7th for the 24hr. race (DNF - accident) But even though it was only used for those two races, it’s become a legend among Porschephiles, to the point in 2018, Porsche applied the livery to one of their Porsche GTE’s , and in the end, they won their class (and 15th overall) while battling with it’s sister car adorned with the Rothmans-like livery for top honors.”