13 of the best looking race cars ever made

A version of this article originally appeared on Jalopnik.
Race cars should be at the pinnacle of what’s technologically possible. They should be the fastest, most agile cars out there, and if they just so happen to look good doing it, that’s a nice bonus. Thankfully, there have been a whole heap of race cars that look fantastic while blasting round circuits at eye-watering speeds.
So to find out which cars are the prettiest in racing history, we turned to you with that very question. Thankfully, you came through with some excellent suggestions for the prettiest race cars in motorsport history.
We’ve assembled some of the best suggestions in this very slideshow, so it’s time to sit back, relax and gaze in wonder at some of the prettiest race cars of all time. Enjoy.