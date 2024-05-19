Amazon takes creative control of the James Bond movie franchise
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

13 of the best looking race cars ever made

About
Explore our other sites
  • kotaku
  • quartz
  • theroot
  • theinventory
Autos

13 of the best looking race cars ever made

From Formula 1 monsters to sleek GT racers, these are some of the prettiest race cars of all time

By
Owen Bellwood / Jalopnik
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Start Slideshow
Start Slideshow
A photo of a green Jaguar race car.
Is this the prettiest race car ever?
Photo: Jaguar Land Rover

A version of this article originally appeared on Jalopnik.

Race cars should be at the pinnacle of what’s technologically possible. They should be the fastest, most agile cars out there, and if they just so happen to look good doing it, that’s a nice bonus. Thankfully, there have been a whole heap of race cars that look fantastic while blasting round circuits at eye-watering speeds.

Advertisement

So to find out which cars are the prettiest in racing history, we turned to you with that very question. Thankfully, you came through with some excellent suggestions for the prettiest race cars in motorsport history.

We’ve assembled some of the best suggestions in this very slideshow, so it’s time to sit back, relax and gaze in wonder at some of the prettiest race cars of all time. Enjoy.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

2 / 15

Ford GT40

Ford GT40

A black and white photo of a Ford GT racing at Le Mans.
Photo: Reg Lancaster/Daily Express/Hulton Archive (Getty Images)

“I always thought the Ford GT40 was a stunner, with its purposeful stance and swooping curves. Really, any of the paint combinations looked great on it, but the orange-on-blue livery was my favorite.”

Advertisement

It’s as American as apple pie, and pretty to boot.

Suggested by: regnis78

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

3 / 15

Plymouth Superbird

Plymouth Superbird

A photo of a Plymouth Superbird on track.
Photo: ISC Images & Archives (Getty Images)

“The Richard Petty ‘70 Plymouth Superbird.

“Aerodynamics made the Wing Cars such winners, they were banned—too cool. The Petty Blue paint makes this one pretty while doing so.”

Advertisement

A big wing and a droop snoot, what’s not to love?

Suggested by: the1969dodgechargerfan

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

4 / 15

Mercedes 300 SLR

Mercedes 300 SLR

A photo of a Mercedes 300SLR on track.
Photo: Michael Cole/Corbis (Getty Images)

“I have to include the Mercedes 300SLR Uhlenhaut Coupe. It was built as a racecar; intended for the Carrera Panemerica. It never got to actually race because of the 1955 Le Mans disaster. It sure was pretty thought.”

Advertisement

Someone’s got expensive tastes.

Suggested by: JohnnyWasASchoolBoy

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

5 / 15

Porsche 917/20

Porsche 917/20

A photo of a pink Porsche 917 in a museum.
Photo: Alexander Welscher/picture alliance (Getty Images)

“I have so many, but I’ll take the high road and pick a car that was considered ugly, but so ugly, it’s actually beautiful, and is now an iconic car in Porsche History.

“The Porsche 917/20 was an attempt by Porsche to make a 917 as aerodynamic as a 917LH for the long straights at Le Mans, yet handle the turns like the K, or short tail. They enlisted Charles Deutsch of the French R&D company SERA to develop the aero, and in the end, it’s numbers were actually quite impressive. However, who wasn’t impressed was the sponsor of the car, Martini-Rossi. In fact, the head of Martini refused to have their sponsor applied to the car, and so the factory decided to paint it in its famous butcher meat cut livery.

“The car would qualify 2nd for a 3hr. pre-race at Le Mans (DNF) and qualify 7th for the 24hr. race (DNF - accident) But even though it was only used for those two races, it’s become a legend among Porschephiles, to the point in 2018, Porsche applied the livery to one of their Porsche GTE’s , and in the end, they won their class (and 15th overall) while battling with it’s sister car adorned with the Rothmans-like livery for top honors.”

Advertisement

I guess “so wrong, it’s right” can be reworked as “so ugly, it’s beautiful.”

Suggested by: jeffreyconover

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

6 / 15

BAT 7

BAT 7

A photo of three BAT cars from Alfa Romeo.
Photo: Cindy Ord (Getty Images)

“The BAT 7 was briefly used as a race car. There’s a lot of purpose-built racers I could list, but the BAT cars are so beyond the level of just about every other car on the planet, I had to pick it.”

Advertisement

With its jet-age stylings, the BAT 7 had a drag coefficient of 0.19, which is less than you’d find on a Bugatti Chiron.

Suggested by: garland137

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

7 / 15

Ferrari T1

Ferrari T1

A photo of a Ferrari T1 Formula 1 car.
Photo: John Keeble (Getty Images)

“The 1967 Eagle Weslake Mark 1 or T1 Formula 1 car. No garish advertising, just a V12 missile on wheels.”

Advertisement

All race cars should really just be V12s on wheels, right?

Suggested by: elgordo47

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

8 / 15

Ferrari 250 GTO

Ferrari 250 GTO

A photo of a Ferrari 250 GTO race car.
Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris (Getty Images)

“If there was a betting line for this, it would be a toss up between either the 250 GTO or ‘literally anything else.’ Respect the GOAT.”

Advertisement

I assume you’re nominating the Ferrari 250 GTO, this is what it sounds like you’re doing?

Suggested by: ibelle42

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

9 / 15

Mazda Furai

Mazda Furai

A photo of a Mazda Furai race car.
Photo: David Cooper/Toronto Star (Getty Images)

“Did it have to actually race, because the Furai was fully functional, built on an existing racing platform used by the factory team, and wore the right sponsors and numbers.

“It even did a few laps at Laguna Seca before immolating during a photoshoot.”

If it looks like a race car, sounds like a race car and goes like a race car, then it’s a race car.

Advertisement

Suggested by: potbellyjoe

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

10 / 15

Emerald Aisle Special

Emerald Aisle Special

A photo of a National car rental banner.
Photo: Erica Denhoff/Icon Sportswire (Getty Images)

“Whatever I just picked out of the Emerald Aisle at National. Love the one you’re with.”

Advertisement

It sure will be the fastest race car ever, but will it always be the prettiest?

Suggested by: agb5

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

11 / 15

Corvette Stingray

Corvette Stingray

A photo of a corvette Stingray race car in black and white.
Photo: ISC Images & Archives (Getty Images)

“The 1959 Corvette Stingray Racer

“Based off of Pete Brock’s (Famous for designing the Shelby Daytona Coupe) sketches when he was just a 19 year old designer working at GM.

“It was designed to be a state of the art race car. But in June 1957, the all-powerful Automobile Manufacturers Association (AMA) banned U.S. automakers from supporting performance or motorsports activities and from building, selling, or advertising performance products. And when Bill Mitchell, a strong performance and racing enthusiast, was told that the ban would kill Chevrolet’s still struggling Corvette two-seater, he reportedly said, “I’m not going to let that happen.”

“When the AMA ban lingered, he decided to turn the car into a prototype racer that he would own himself and campaign out of his own pocket to publicly test its design with no clear connection to Chevrolet or GM.

“Expertly piloted by Dr. Dick ‘the Flying Dentist’ Thompson, Mitchell’s Stingray scored a fourth-place finish in its Marlboro, Maryland, Raceway debut on April 18, 1959, and an SCCA national championship the following year. It was then retired from racing, upgraded with a 327-cubic-inch V-8 and a passenger seat (among other changes), and became a concept car, which Mitchell joyfully drove on weekends. It also served as a test bed for a four-speed manual transmission, a de Dion rear suspension, and extensive usage of aluminum.”

Advertisement

Thank you for listening to my TED talk.

Suggested by: knyte

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

12 / 15

Jaguar XJ13

Jaguar XJ13

A photo of a Jaguar J13 race car.
Photo: Jaguar Land Rover

“The Jaguar J13, I don’t know too much about it and apparently there’s only 1 real one in existence, but my lord is it pretty, look at that engine!”

Advertisement

We did it, we found the right answer.

Suggested by: darthspartan117

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

13 / 15

Ferrari 250 GT Breadvan

Ferrari 250 GT Breadvan

A photo of the Ferrari 250 GT Breadvan.
Photo: Martyn Lucy (Getty Images)

“The 250 GT Drogo has always been one of my favorites.

“But honestly, I prefer the Drogo Breadvan. Look, I’m a giant weirdo, okay?”

It combines my three favorite things: Ferraris, bread and vans. Of course it’s on the list.

Advertisement

Suggested by: hankelwankel

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

14 / 15

Porsche 917

Porsche 917

A photo of a blue and orange Porsche 917 race car.
Photo: Michael Cole/Corbis (Getty Images)

“Maybe I’m dating myself, but no race car has ever bewitched me like the Porsche 917.”

Advertisement

It’s important to date yourself, because if you can’t love who you are then how can you expect someone else to love you?

Suggested by: nitch4250

Advertisement

15 / 15