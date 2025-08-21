The 8 best real estate markets in the country right now WalletHub ranked 300 U.S. cities to find the strongest housing markets in 2025, from affordability to job growth. Eight stood out as the best.

Whether you’re shopping for your first home or considering an investment property, the health of the local housing market matters just as much as the style of the house or its square footage. With mortgage rates climbing and home values up 1.4% nationwide over the past year, buyers are navigating a seller-friendly environment in 2025, according to WalletHub. That makes it especially important to choose a market with both long-term stability and growth potential.

To find those places, WalletHub analyzed 300 cities across the U.S., ranking them on 17 indicators to find the best housing markets. Metrics included home-price appreciation, foreclosure rates, affordability, job growth, and the number of new homes being built.

As WalletHub analyst Chip Lupo explained: “Current home prices are extremely important, but there’s much more that you need to look at when determining the health of a city’s real estate market. Factors like the cost of living, the potential for the value of homes to increase, the availability of recently-built homes and the quality of the city’s job market are all important to consider in conjunction with asking prices and interest rates."

"The best cities may not always be the cheapest, but they offer excellent housing options and long-term stability," he added.

Continue reading to see which eight cities have the best markets right now.