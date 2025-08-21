The 8 best real estate markets in the country right now
WalletHub ranked 300 U.S. cities to find the strongest housing markets in 2025, from affordability to job growth. Eight stood out as the best.
Whether you’re shopping for your first home or considering an investment property, the health of the local housing market matters just as much as the style of the house or its square footage. With mortgage rates climbing and home values up 1.4% nationwide over the past year, buyers are navigating a seller-friendly environment in 2025, according to WalletHub. That makes it especially important to choose a market with both long-term stability and growth potential.
To find those places, WalletHub analyzed 300 cities across the U.S., ranking them on 17 indicators to find the best housing markets. Metrics included home-price appreciation, foreclosure rates, affordability, job growth, and the number of new homes being built.
As WalletHub analyst Chip Lupo explained: “Current home prices are extremely important, but there’s much more that you need to look at when determining the health of a city’s real estate market. Factors like the cost of living, the potential for the value of homes to increase, the availability of recently-built homes and the quality of the city’s job market are all important to consider in conjunction with asking prices and interest rates."
"The best cities may not always be the cheapest, but they offer excellent housing options and long-term stability," he added.
Continue reading to see which eight cities have the best markets right now.
#8: Nashville, Tennessee
Nashville’s housing market continues to thrive, backed by some of the fastest-rising home values in the nation. That growth combined with a solid job market and one of the lowest unemployment rates keeps demand steady. While affordability in Nashville remains a challenge — median home prices are more than five times the median income — buyers are still drawn to its economic vitality, cultural pull, and long-term promise.
#7: Gilbert, Arizona
Gilbert ranked seventh thanks to its strong real estate fundamentals and balanced affordability. Home prices have appreciated more than 81%, and the city ranks among the top 15 nationwide for population growth. It also has a relatively young housing stock, with over 22% of homes built after 2010. While affordability is tighter here than in some Southwestern markets, Gilbert’s healthy job market and stability make it a safe bet.
#6: Frisco, Texas
Frisco has become one of Texas’s fastest-growing real estate hubs, with nearly 45% of its housing built since 2010. It pairs that with top-ranked population growth and one of the nation’s strongest job markets, adding nearly 24% more positions in the past year. Even though home values have dipped slightly in Zillow’s short-term forecast, long-term appreciation of more than 77% and the city’s affordability ranking in the top 100 show why it remains a standout.
#5: Richardson, Texas
Richardson earns its fifth-place ranking thanks to robust home price growth and a balanced economic environment. Median home values have risen nearly 80%, and affordability here is far stronger than in many other large metro suburbs. The city also boasts one of the lowest foreclosure rates nationwide.
#4: Durham, North Carolina
In the heart of the Research Triangle, Durham posted one of the strongest home appreciation rates in the study at over 82%, while still maintaining housing affordability that beats out many peer markets. Durham’s population has grown steadily, backed by a job growth rate of more than 15% and steady new construction. Combined with a low foreclosure rate and economic diversity, the city’s real estate outlook is among the brightest in the nation.
#3: Irvine, California
Irvine’s housing market may be expensive, but its fundamentals are hard to ignore. Nearly one-third of its homes were built since 2010, offering buyers modern options in a region where that’s rare. The city also ranks in the top 20 nationally for maintenance and energy affordability and boasts one of the lowest mortgage delinquency rates, thanks to residents’ strong median credit scores. Job growth has also remained healthy at more than 12%, which helps offset high purchase prices.
#2: Cary, North Carolina
Cary is one of most attractive mid-sized markets, thanks to low costs and high stability. Home values are forecast to rise modestly, but the city’s affordability is a major draw: Cary ranks among the top five nationally for utility and maintenance costs. It also posts one of the lowest foreclosure rates in the country and has the lowest unemployment rate among all 300 cities studied
#1: McKinney, Texas
McKinney tops the list as the healthiest real estate market in the country. Nearly 38% of its homes were built in the past decade, and it has the highest building-permit activity of all cities in the study. While home values are expected to dip slightly in the near term, appreciation has soared more than 72% over the long run, and the city still ranks among the more affordable large markets, with housing costs at 365% of median income.