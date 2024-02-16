Amazon takes creative control of the James Bond movie franchise
Check out the best clips so far from OpenAI's new video generator Sora

A.I.

Check out the best clips so far from OpenAI's new video generator Sora

The ChatGPT-maker just unleashed a text-to-video generator called Sora. Take a look at what your future is going to look like

By
Thomas Germain / Gizmodo
AI made this video
Gif: OpenAI

One of the more unsettling things about AI is how blisteringly fast the technology develops. A few months ago, it seemed like useful AI-generated video tools were still out of reach. Well, now that’s over. OpenAI just released a new text-to-video generator called Sora. In a word, it’s stunning.

“Sora is able to generate complex scenes with multiple characters, specific types of motion, and accurate details of the subject and background,” said OpenAI in a blog post. “The model understands not only what the user has asked for in the prompt, but also how those things exist in the physical world.”

Here’s how Sora’s video are going to exist in the world: in the weirdest and most uncanny way imaginable.

Bling Zoo
Bling Zoo

For now, OpenAI is running final tests on Sora to make sure it’s ready for public consumption, and only a handful of select users have access to the tool. But based on what the company and early users have shared, it’s clear the tool is about as capable as the best image generators on the market. There are weird, tell-tale signs you’re looking at AI hallucinations, but when Sora is working well, it can be hard to distinguish the AI’s work from videos captured in the real world.

In the near future, the consequences will be Earth-shaking. The world will fill with deepfakes. People will lose their jobs. Artists will have unprecedented and exciting new opportunities. There will be questions about where OpenAI got the training data. You’ve heard this all before, but video is an entirely different animal from text and images. With widely available AI-video generators at people’s fingertips, we’re about to enter a new era.

The web is slowly filling up with people’s Sora creations. Click through the slideshow to get a preview of what your life is going to look like in the near future. If you’re on mobile, just scroll down.

This article originally appeared on Gizmodo.

Dog Podcast

Dog Podcast
Dog Podcast
Mitten Astronaut

Mitten Astronaut
Mitten Astronaut
Victoria Crowned Pigeon

Victoria Crowned Pigeon
Victoria Crowned Pigeon
Grandma Nightmare

Grandma Nightmare
Grandma Nightmare
Woolly Mammoth

Wooly Mammoth
Woolly Mammoth
Sgt. Hamster

Sgt. Hamster
Sgt. Hamster
Bad Beach

Bad Beach
Bad Beach
The Life Aquatic

The Life Aquatic
The Life Aquatic
Dancing Kangaroo

Dancing Kangaroo
Dancing Kangaroo
Tokyo Walk

Tokyo Walk
Tokyo Walk
Drone Racing

Drone Racing
Drone Racing
Kitty From Hell

Kitty From Hell
Kitty From Hell
Monster Candle

Monster Candle
Monster Candle
View From The Train

View From The Train
View From The Train
City Drive

City Drive
City Drive
TV Art

TV Art
TV Art
Ships in Coffee

Ships in Coffee
Ships in Coffee







Gold Rush

Gold Rush
Gold Rush
Parade

Parade
Parade
Snow Dogs

Snow Dogs
Snow Dogs
Mr. Robot

Mr. Robot
