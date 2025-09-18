The best sports car that cost less than $40,000
For its 2025 list, Consumer Reports rated sports cars based on factors like drivability, comfort, and fuel efficiency
Owning a sports car may feel like a faraway dream, but performance, style, and speed don't always come with a hefty price tag.
Consumer Reports compiled a list of the best sports cars under $40,000. These cars are fun, sporty, and — most importantly — more frugal than their peers that will cost a few years' salary.
2025 Mazda MX-5 Miata
Credit: Mazda
The 2025 Miata gets 34 miles per gallon and has a base MSRP range between $29,530 and $40,850.
CR called the Miata "one of the few affordable roadsters on the market," "agile and super-fun to drive," and "one of the best shifting manual transmissions you can buy."
"By remaining true to its nature of fun and affordable performance, the Miata has thrilled and inspired hundreds of thousands of buyers, from money-conscious workaday drivers to weekend racers," CR added. It warned that the Miata did have a jittery ride, a "tight, low cabin" that won't fit everyone, and is "excruciatingly loud on the highway"
2025 Ford Mustang
Artistic Operations / Getty Images
The 2025 Mustang gets 20 miles per gallon and has a base MSRP between $31,920 and $63,080.
"The redesigned, seventh-generation Mustang retains this American automotive icon’s legendary power, sound, and swagger, but with modern connectivity and active safety features," CR said.
It praised the Mustang for quick acceleration, "burly V8 sound," and "precise and easy-to-use manual shifter." It dinged the car a few unintuitive controls, awkward entry and exit for passengers, and a tight rear seat.
2025 Subaru WRX
Credit: Subaru
The 4-door WRX gets 25 miles per gallon and has a base MSRP range between $37,750 and $47,705.
It gives "drivers a four-door sedan with a powerful turbocharged engine, road-hugging suspension, and all-wheel drive," CR said. "It’s a blast to pilot down a tight and twisty back road."
Still, it criticized Subaru’s" focus on performance," saying it "comes at the expense of everyday livability, thanks to its stiff ride and noisy cabin."
2025 BMW 2 Series
Credit: BMW
The BMW 2 Series gets 31 miles per gallon and has a base MSRP range between $39,600 and $65,500.
"The 2 Series Coupe is a thoroughbred, rear-wheel-drive-based BMW that’s a blast to drive, thanks to sharp handling and an energetic powertrain. It’s impressively fuel-efficient, too," CR said. "Think of this two-door, four-seat sports coupe as a grown-up alternative to a Toyota GR86 or Volkswagen Golf GTI."
While it sung the BMW's praises, it criticized it for tight rear-seat room, passenger access troubles, and poor controls.
2025 Subaru BRZ
Credit: Subaru
The two-door 2025 BRZ gets 27 miles per gallon and has a base MSRP between $33,210 and $38,360.
"This small, nimble rear-drive sports coupe is all about driving fun at a modest price," CR said. "The BRZ’s ride, while still very firm, doesn’t beat you up with the constant harshness and bone-jarring character of the Toyota, which we found gets old quickly."
Still, it said the car has a noisy cabin, "compromised outward views," is hard to get in and out of, and has "minuscule" rear seats.
2025 Toyota 86
Credit: Toyota
The 2025 Toyota 86 gets 27 miles per gallon with a base MSRP between $30,400 and $36,370.
"The little 2+2 sports coupe is an absolute hoot on a curvy back road, or when pushed to its limits around a race track," CR said.
Still, it didn't come without complaints. CR found it noisy, with a stiff ride, tiny rear seats, and hard to get in and out of.
2025 Honda Civic Si
Credit: Honda
The 2025 Honda Civic Si gets 32 miles per gallon and a base MSRP with a starting price at $30,250. "In true Honda fashion, the crisp and precise shifter is a delight to operate," CR said.