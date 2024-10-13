20 of the best sports sedans ever made

I love sports sedans. You love sports sedans. We all love sports sedans. That’s why it comes as no surprise that you folks were so passionate about the best sports sedans of all time when I asked you to tell me your favorite in last week’s question of the day.

We’ve got some really creative answers, stuff I hadn’t even considered when I came up with this question. Just about every decade is represented in this list, starting in the 1950s. That’s some impressive stuff right there. Don’t worry, the stuff you’d expect to see on this list (hint: E39 M5) is here, too. I’m not going to betray sports sedan fans like that... though I sort of want to.

Anyway, what I’ve compiled here, with the help of your fellow Jalopnik community, is what I believe to be a comprehensive list of the best sports sedans of all time. Think I missed something? Let me know down below. Now, start clicking, pals!

A version of this article originally appeared on Jalopnik.