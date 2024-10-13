How Trump’s tariffs could make your iPhone cost $3,500
Reliable and versatile, this is a comprehensive list of the best sports sedans of all time

By
Andy Kalmowitz/Jalopnik
Image for article titled 20 of the best sports sedans ever made
Photo: Mercedes-Benz

I love sports sedans. You love sports sedans. We all love sports sedans. That’s why it comes as no surprise that you folks were so passionate about the best sports sedans of all time when I asked you to tell me your favorite in last week’s question of the day.

We’ve got some really creative answers, stuff I hadn’t even considered when I came up with this question. Just about every decade is represented in this list, starting in the 1950s. That’s some impressive stuff right there. Don’t worry, the stuff you’d expect to see on this list (hint: E39 M5) is here, too. I’m not going to betray sports sedan fans like that... though I sort of want to.

Anyway, what I’ve compiled here, with the help of your fellow Jalopnik community, is what I believe to be a comprehensive list of the best sports sedans of all time. Think I missed something? Let me know down below. Now, start clicking, pals!

A version of this article originally appeared on Jalopnik.

3rd Gen Nissan Maxima

Image for article titled 20 of the best sports sedans ever made
Photo: Nissan

There are a lot of candidates for this list, but I’m going with one of the more attainable ones.

Remember the 3rd generation Nissan Maxima? That was a great looking car, had a great engine, was available with a stick, and had a fully independent suspension. Plus, it had that 4DSC (4 door sports car) label!!

Oh, how the mighty have fallen...

Submitted by: Anthony Thornton

Ford Taurus SHO

Image for article titled 20 of the best sports sedans ever made
Photo: IFCAR via Wikimedia Commons

1st Gen Ford Taurus SHO. You’ll have to try to get pulled over...

Submitted by: Go Padge (GoPadge)

Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing

Image for article titled 20 of the best sports sedans ever made
Photo: Cadillac

Recency bias and all that, but damn if this 6MT V8 supercharged V8 is not one of the best sedans of all time.

Submitted by: Sector 7G-Wagen

Jaguar XJ

Image for article titled 20 of the best sports sedans ever made
Photo: Jaguar

Got to go with the original. Jag XJ.

Submitted by: thisismyid2

Maserati Quattroporte

Image for article titled 20 of the best sports sedans ever made
Photo: Maserati

The Maserati Quattroporte V, because this is, as far as we know, the only sports sedan who’s exhaust note has been scientifically proven to be an aphrodisiac.

Submitted by: d3v

Mercedes-Benz 500E

Image for article titled 20 of the best sports sedans ever made
Photo: Mercedes-Benz

E500/500E, hands-down. Stupidly overbuilt and overengineered chassis, speed and handling by Porsche, guarantee that coke was snorted off a hoooker in the back seat.

Submitted by: PostOMatic2000

Mazda RX-8

Image for article titled 20 of the best sports sedans ever made
Photo: Mazda

Fight me.

Son of a bitch...

Submitted by: Sissyfoot

E90 BMW M3

Image for article titled 20 of the best sports sedans ever made
Photo: BMW

BMW never made an E46 M3 sedan, but they sure did make an E90 M3, and it’s glorious.

Submitted by: James

Mitsubishi Lancer Evo

Image for article titled 20 of the best sports sedans ever made
Photo: Mitsubishi

As you’d expect, I’ve done this properly. The Mitsubishi Evo generations were the best overall. Out the box you could hang with sports cars, even super cars with the FQ series. There were so many one off special editions made like the TME, Zero, There was even a Carbon fiber edition in South America. Excellent both on the road and off, and with racing pedigree. When you give engineers the freedom and drive to succeed, they deliver. Highly well known in the enthusiast world, still very unknown in the domestic/civilian world.

Submitted by: darthspartan117

Subaru WRX STi

Image for article titled 20 of the best sports sedans ever made
Photo: Subaru

I prefer the hatch, but for the sake of purity on this list, go for the early GC WRX STi models. Pure sport, rally heritage, instantly recognizable. The very essence of sport sedan. Fine in stock form, even better with some basic bolt-ons.

And you’ll hear it coming! BRAAAAP.

Submitted by: tallestdwarf

Volvo S60R

Image for article titled 20 of the best sports sedans ever made
Photo: Volvo

Volvo S60R, because my dad had one. Wonderful daily, but would really move when you step on it.

Submitted by: Garland - Last Top Comment on Splinter

Pontiac G8 GXP

Image for article titled 20 of the best sports sedans ever made
Photo: Pontiac

A 4.5 second 0-60 in grandpa’s old luxo-barge.

I need these to become cheaper so I can buy one.

Submi9tted by: Go Padge (GoPadge)

Chevrolet SS

Image for article titled 20 of the best sports sedans ever made
Photo: Chevrolet

14-17 VF Holden Commodore/Chevrolet SS/Vauxhall VXR8

400+hp/tq LS3

Tremec 6spd

Brembo brakes

Magride Suspension

50/50 Weight Distribution

Sub 4000lbs

Developed by members of E39 M5 engineering team

I really need these to be cheaper so I can buy one

Submitted by: TheDoigFactor

Lotus Carlton

Image for article titled 20 of the best sports sedans ever made
Photo: Lotus

The Lotus Carlton , probably the only car on this list that was actively campaigned to be banned from production for being too fast.

Submitted by: Wulf92

B6 Audi RS4

Image for article titled 20 of the best sports sedans ever made
Photo: Audi

The E39 is the obvious answer so I’ll go with something a bit newer but also German- the 2008 Audi RS4 sedan. 420hp at 7800 rpm from an NA 4.2L V8 mated to a 6 speed manual trans. 8 piston Lambo brakes in the front. As long as you have money for the absurd maintenance its great.

Submitted by: klone121

Saab 900

Image for article titled 20 of the best sports sedans ever made
Photo: Saab

I’ll fully admit that this is a biased answer based on nothing more than that it was my dad’s favorite car and he passed away earlier this year, but damn if it isn’t the Saab c900 - obviously not the NG900 facelift nonsense in the 90s.

My dad was obsessed with those cars, and throughout my life (I’m currently 35), I can remember him having at least 4 or 5 of them throughout the decades, and I know there were more before I can remember. I remember he had an early 80s turbo that was beige, another late 80s one that was silver. There was one red hatch, but the rest of them were the two or four door sedans. If I recall, his personal favorite that he had was an ‘87 tan turbo 16 valve (This isn’t the actual car, just a similar one).

I don’t know if convertibles count in this little slideshow but the last one that he had left when he died was an 89 white convertible. That needed way more work that I was capable of wrenching, so he was actually able to send it off to a family friend.

Submitted by: amb

Hudson Hornet

Image for article titled 20 of the best sports sedans ever made
Photo: Hudson

Since people started suggesting American made sedans I’ll go with the 4-door version of the Hudson Hornet which dominated NASCAR in the early 50's. All the Hornets came with the high output straight 6 and were not that different from the race cars.

Submitted by: klone121

Subaru Legacy GT

Image for article titled 20 of the best sports sedans ever made
Photo: Subaru

Obviously biased, but I’ll nominate the 2005-2009 Subaru Legacy GT. WRX powertrain in a better chassis with an interior that was actually pretty nice, and of course Subaru’s awesome symmetrical AWD. Mine was a 2005, and I was one with that car like it was an extension of my mind and body, in a way I’ve never been with another vehicle before or since.

Submitted by: WeryPert1

Toyota Camry TRD

The Los Angeles Toyota Camry Effect. “Its Grounded To The Ground” North Hollywood Toyota Dealer

Grounded to the ground.

Submitted by: soloyosh

E39 BMW M5

Image for article titled 20 of the best sports sedans ever made
Photo: BMW

There’s no other answer. Shortest slideshow in Jalopnik history.

Saving the objective best for last.

Submitted by: FijiST

